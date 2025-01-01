DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCChartCanvasShowDescriptors 

ShowDescriptors

Açıklayıcıların görünürlük bayrağını (FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS) ayarlar.                        

 void  ShowDescriptors(
   const bool  flag,    // bayrak değeri 
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in] Bayrak değeri:

  • true — açıklayıcı görünür.
  • false — açıklayıcı görünmez.