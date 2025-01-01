DokümantasyonBölümler
Çizelge ızgarasının çizimi için dikey ölçek aralıklarının sayısını alır.

 uint  NumGrid()

Dönüş Değeri

Aralık sayısı.

NumGrid

Çizelge ızgarasının çizimi için dikey ölçek aralıklarının sayısını ayarlar.                      

 void  NumGrid(
   const uint  value,  // aralıkların sayısı
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] Bölüm sayısı. 