IsShowScaleBottom

Alt veri ölçeğinin görünürlük bayrağının değerine dönüş yapar.

 bool  IsShowScaleBottom()

Dönüş Değeri

Değer ölçeği görünür ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.