MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCChartCanvasLegendAlignment 

LegendAlignment

Veri serilerinin açıklamaları için metin hizalamasını ayarlar.

 void  LegendAlignment(
   const ENUM_ALIGNMENT  value,  // bayrak
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] ENUM_ALIGNMENT sayımının değerlerinden birini alır:

  • ALIGNMENT_LEFT — sola hizalama.
  • ALIGNMENT_TOP — yukarı hizalama.
  • ALIGNMENT_RIGHT — sağa hizalama.
  • ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM — aşağı hizalama.