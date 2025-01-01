DokümantasyonBölümler
Üst veri ölçeğinin görünürlük bayrağını (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_TOP) ayarlar.                          

 void  ShowScaleTop(
   const bool  flag,  // bayrak değeri 
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in] Bayrak değeri:

  • true —  üst ölçek görünür.
  • false — üst ölçek görünmez.