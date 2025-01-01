DocumentazioneSezioni
VScaleMin (Metodo Get)

Restituisce il minimo sulla scala verticale dei valori.

 double  VScaleMin()

Valore di ritorno

Il valore minimo della scala verticale.

VScaleMin (Metodo Set)

Imposta il minimo sulla scala verticale dei valori.                  

 void  VScaleMin(
   const double  value,    // valore sulla scala verticale
   )

Parametri

valore

[in] Il valore minimo.