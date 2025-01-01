DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCChartCanvasVScaleMax 

VScaleMax

Retourne la valeur maximum de l'échelle verticale de valeurs.

 double  VScaleMax()

Valeur de Retour

La valeur maximum sur l'échelle verticale.

VScaleMax

Définit la valeur maximum sur l'échelle verticale.                        

 void  VScaleMax(
   const double  value,  //   valeur sur l'échelle verticale
   )

Paramètres

value

[in] La valeur maximum.