VScaleMax

Restituisce il massimo sulla scala verticale dei valori.

 double  VScaleMax()

Valore di ritorno

Il valore massimo sulla scala verticale.

Imposta il massimo sulla scala verticale dei valori.                        

 void  VScaleMax(
   const double  value,  //   valore sulla scala verticale
   )

Parametri

valore

[in] Il valore massimo.