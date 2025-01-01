DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasShowValue 

ShowValue

Imposta la barra di visibilità dei valori (FLAG_SHOW_VALUE).                                   

 void  ShowValue(
   const bool  flag,  // valore flag 
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — il valore diventa visibile.  
  • false — il valore diventa invisibile.