Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCChartCanvasShowValue 

ShowValue

Définit la visibilité des valeurs (FLAG_SHOW_VALUE).                                   

 void  ShowValue(
   const bool  flag,  // valeur du flag 
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in] Valeur du flag :

  • true – les valeurs deviennent visibles.  
  • false – les valeurs deviennent invisibles.