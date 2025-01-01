DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta l'allineamento del testo per la leggenda.

 void  LegendAlignment(
   const ENUM_ALIGNMENT  value,  // flag
   )

Parametri

valore

[in] Ottiene uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_ALIGNMENT:

  • ALIGNMENT_LEFT — allineamento a sinistra.
  • ALIGNMENT_TOP — allineamento verso l'alto.
  • ALIGNMENT_RIGHT — allineamento a destra.
  • ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM — allineamento verso il basso.