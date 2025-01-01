DocumentationSections
LegendAlignment

Définit l'alignement du texte de la légende.

 void  LegendAlignment(
   const ENUM_ALIGNMENT  value,  // flag
   )

Paramètres

value

[in] Prend l'une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_ALIGNMENT :

  • ALIGNMENT_LEFT – alignement à gauche.
  • ALIGNMENT_TOP – alignement en haut.
  • ALIGNMENT_RIGHT – alignement à droite.
  • ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM – alignement en bas.