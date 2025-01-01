DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCChartCanvasDescriptorUpdate 

DescriptorUpdate

Met à jour la valeur du descripteur de séries (à la position spécifiée).

 bool  DescriptorUpdate(
   const uint    pos,    // index
   const string  descr,  // valeur
   )

Paramètres

pos

[in] Indice des séries – le numéro de série pour son ajout, commençant à 0.

descr

[in] Valeur du descripteur.

Valeur de Retour

true en cas de succès, sinon – false.