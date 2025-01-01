DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasDescriptorUpdate 

DescriptorUpdate

Aggiorna il valore del descrittore di serie (nella posizione specificata).

 bool  DescriptorUpdate(
   const uint    pos,    // indice
   const string  descr,  // valore
   )

Parametri

pos

[in] Indice della serie — il numero di serie della sua aggiunta, a partire da 0.

descr

[in] Valore descrittore.

Valore di ritorno

true se riuscito, altrimenti — false.