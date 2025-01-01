DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasColorBorder 

ColorBorder (Metodo Get)

Restituisce il colore del bordo.

 uint  ColorBorder()

Valore di ritorno

Colore del bordo.

ColorBorder (Metodo Set)

Imposta il colore del bordo.                                            

 void  ColorBorder(
   const uint  value,  // colore bordo 
   )

Parametri

valore

[in]  Colore bordo.