DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCChartCanvasColorBorder 

ColorBorder (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur des bordures.

 uint  ColorBorder()

Valeur de Retour

Couleur des bordures.

ColorBorder (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur des bordures.                                            

 void  ColorBorder(
   const uint  value,  // couleur des bordures 
   )

Paramètres

value

[in]  Couleur des bordures.