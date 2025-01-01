DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCChartCanvasColorBackground 

ColorBackground (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur d'arrière plan.

 uint  ColorBackground()

Valeur de Retour

Couleur d'arrière plan.

ColorBackground (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur d'arrière plan.                                          

 void  ColorBackground(
   const uint  value,  // couleur d'arrière plan 
   )

Paramètres

value

[in]  Couleur d'arrière plan.