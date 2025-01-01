DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasAccumulative 

Accumulative

Imposta la bolla di accumulo di valore per la serie.                                           

 void  Accumulative(
   const bool  flag=true,  // valore flag
   )

Parametri

flag=true

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — il valore corrente della serie viene sostituito dalla somma di tutti i valori precedenti.
  • false — la modalità standard per disegnare serie 