Optimus Prime Tz





🚀 Optimus Prime is not just another EA – it's a complete institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and sophisticated risk management. Built from the ground up with proprietary algorithms, this system represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology.





🔬 Scientific Trading Methodology

Triple timeframe confirmation

14+ proprietary indicators working in concert

Signal threshold system

Institutional-grade trend filtering eliminates false signals

Smart Risk Management

Dynamic position sizing based on account equity

Adaptive martingale recovery system with 5-level protection

Margin level monitoring with automatic trading suspension

Equity-based risk scaling





🛡️ Advanced Protective Features

Market Condition Filters

News Event Protection: Blocks trading 30 minutes before/after major economic events

Spread Filter: Monitors and avoids high-spread conditions

Market Hours Control: Configurable trading hours

Wait-Time System: Post-trade cooldown periods prevent overtrading Here is the official signal page of the system https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382809?source=Site+Signals+Page





The EA is multi symbols it uses 15 symbols, it will work on different pairs at the same time

Recommended settings: EURUSD M30 (set file will be provided, everything is preset)

- Brokers: Any type of broker authorizing positions in both directions (hedge)

- Minimum lots: 0.01

- Minimum capital: 350 USD



