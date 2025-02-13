Genius Trades Pro

Trading manually is high risk, stop losing money. Every successful trader knows indexes always rise. Built to profit 300%+ faster instead of waiting. Revolutionize your trading experience and profit 24/7, even while you sleep!

Built on Google Gemini AI.

One Step Setup: Any Index Symbol/s (on different charts. Adjust the magic number in the settings if more than 1 robot)

  • Tested:  UK100, SPX500, FRA40, GER40, ESP35, EUSTX50, US30, JPN225, AUS200
  • Full free support before and after you purchase.

Features:

  • 100% Automated Trading. Set and forget, the bot does everything.
  • Default risk parameters to keep losses at zero however you can increase the risk.
  • Built-in, Indicators, histories adding scope.

To achieve similar results as the live link above (500 $ account). The live link updates every 24 hours.

  • Add some off these symbols to separate charts " JPN225, AUS200, UK100, FRA40, GER40, ESP35, EUSTX50, US30, SPX500".
  • You will need to only change the Magic Number.
  • Please message me if you need help.

The more funds you accumulate, increase the symbols or simply change the default lot size if you prefer certain indexes according to your trading habits. Remember you can use the robot multiple times on the same installation, different charts.

Some users prefer to not use symbols that have larger drawdowns since it's a longer wait for it to rise again which is inventible. Keep in mind indexes like SPX500, US30, UK100 have bigger drawdowns but they are more profitable.

If you have under 200 $. Use fewer less liquid indexes. Use the robot's trading activity on myfxbook.com or screenshots or ask us for help. Do not risk bigger indexes. They will hurt you on a small budget.

Note: Applies only to the MQL5 tester. It auto closes the last open trade. Please check the last trade before it does this. There are only TP's, no SL's in the default strategy. Sorry the tester works this way. No way around it.

Other cool features

  • You can enable options based on the trading habits.
  • Full control over buying and selling
  • Timeframe, MA, RSI adjustments. 
  • User Interface customization.
  • Auto increment positions per symbol faster based on your TP setting.

The default setup is configured for a safe zero loss climb on a decent deposit. Remember this won't apply if the settings change drastically :)

Другие продукты этого автора
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Эксперты
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Account Sync Companion
Loncey Duwarkah
Эксперты
Important Note : This EA requires help to initially setup. Please contact us Streamlines the management of multiple trading accounts, saving time and reducing the potential for manual errors. Ideal Users: Professional traders managing multiple client accounts using copy sync trading. Trading firms looking for automated and synchronized trading solutions. Individual traders seeking to diversify their trading across multiple accounts with a unified strategy. Key Features: Multi-Account Synchron
News and Events Companion
Loncey Duwarkah
Эксперты
The News and Events Trading EA is designed to capitalize on market volatility driven by economic news and events. It strategically places trades based on the impact levels of various news releases, ensuring you capture the best trading opportunities. The strategies work best with accounts that include the commission in the spread amount Key Features: Impact Level Filtering: Trades are triggered only for news events that meet predefined impact levels (low, medium, high). Customizable settings all
Easy Trend Trading
Loncey Duwarkah
Индикаторы
The Easy Trend Trading Indicator delivers quick and accurate BUY/SELL signals, ensuring that traders can make timely decisions. It works flawlessly across various timeframes and supports all symbols, making it a versatile tool for any market. Whether you're trading short-term or long-term, this indicator adapts to your needs with ease. Quick Setup: Simply "Enable" the indicator via input settings With a low memory footprint, the indicator is designed for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance e
Quick History
Loncey Duwarkah
Индикаторы
Trade with Confidence: Understand the highs and lows of each session with live comparisons to previous period changes. Monthly Movement Tracking: Compare this year's performance with last year's to gauge market sentiment. Percentage Change Analysis: Helps avoid overpaying or underselling by showing price movement changes. Profit Overview: Instantly view your profit for different periods, including daily, weekly, and current values. Symbol Performance: Track the movement of any selected trading
