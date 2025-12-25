Aurex AI

Aurex AI – Institutional Gold Trading Enhanced by Intelligent AI Filtering

Overview

Aurex AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value discipline, controlled risk, and consistency, rather than high-frequency or aggressive trading. Aurex AI trades selectively, with a strict limit of one trade per day, ensuring quality-focused execution instead of overtrading.

The system is built on a real institutional-style trading strategy, enhanced by an AI-based market filtering layer that improves entry timing and trade quality.

Pricing Structure

Aurex AI is available under a structured pricing model designed to reward early buyers while reflecting long-term value.

Current Price: $200
Availability: 8 copies remaining at $200

Price Increases:
The price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales.

Final Target Price: $1,000

Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increase is permanent.
All buyers receive full access to updates and improvements at no additional cost.

Live Trading Signal

A verified live trading signal is available via the official MQL5 Signals service:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350419

The signal allows users to review:

Full trade history

Drawdown and risk behavior

Account statistics

Long-term performance consistency

Core Strategy (Institutional Framework)

Aurex AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.

The strategy includes:

  • Market structure and directional bias

  • High-probability price reaction zones

  • Liquidity-aware execution behavior

  • Session-based and volatility-aligned logic

All trade entries, exits, and Stop Loss rules are predefined and deterministic.
The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.

AI Component – Smart Market Filtering

The AI component in Aurex AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.

AI is used to:

  • Filter out unfavorable market conditions

  • Identify periods where volume and participation are likely to increase

  • Avoid low-liquidity or random market phases

  • Improve entry timing within valid institutional setups

The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.
Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.

Trading Rules Overview

  • Maximum 1 trade per day

  • Trades executed only when all conditions align

  • No forced or continuous trading

  • Fully automated execution

Risk Management

Aurex AI follows strict risk discipline:

  • Stop Loss on every trade

  • One active position at a time

  • No grid strategies

  • No martingale

  • No averaging of losing trades

Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.

INPUT SETTINGS

Position Sizing & Risk Control

Aurex AI supports multiple position sizing methods:

  • Auto AI Risk (Recommended)
    Automatically calculates lot size based on:

    • Account balance

    • Stop Loss distance

    • Internal AI logic

  • Percentage of Account Balance
    Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.

  • Fixed Amount (Account Currency)
    Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).

  • Fixed Lot Size
    Uses a constant lot size per trade.

Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)

The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.

  • When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level:

    • Low – Conservative exposure

    • Medium (Default) – Balanced risk

    • High – Increased exposure

    • Extreme – Aggressive exposure

  • If any other position sizing method is selected
    (Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)
    the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.

This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.

Recovery Mode

Optional controlled recovery after a Stop Loss:

  • Adjustable lot multiplier

  • Limited number of recovery trades

  • Not martingale and internally capped

Spread Protection

Prevents trading during excessive spreads.
(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)

AI Activation (IMPORTANT – REQUIRED)

Mandatory after purchase

After purchasing Aurex AI from the MQL5 Market, you must contact the seller via the MQL5 messaging system to activate the AI functionality.

Without completing AI activation:
The Expert Advisor will NOT operate and will not place trades

Activation is simple and fully guided.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Trading Mode: Fully automated
Maximum trades: 1 per day
Default settings: Optimized and recommended

Broker Notice

All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets.
Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity

Aurex AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.
Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.

Support

Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management.

Отзывы 7
5093786
187
5093786 2025.12.27 16:06 
 

I like what i see. Will update review in a few months

Tamás Reszeli
172
Tamás Reszeli 2025.12.29 06:06 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
783
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.29 06:55
Thank you for your feedback! 🙏
We’re glad to hear you found the activation easy and our customer service helpful. If you need any assistance or have questions at any time, feel free to reach out. Wishing you smooth trading ahead! 📈🚀
Ming Zhe Lu
230
Ming Zhe Lu 2025.12.28 22:53 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
783
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.28 23:33
Thank you for your feedback! 🙏
We’re happy to hear you’re satisfied with the EA so far and that you’ve had a great experience with our after-sales support. We appreciate you taking the time to test it properly and look forward to your updated review after a month of live trading. If you need any assistance in the meantime, we’re always here to help. 📈🚀
5093786
187
5093786 2025.12.27 16:06 
 

I like what i see. Will update review in a few months

Hizbullah Mangal
783
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.28 23:33
Thank you for the feedback! 🙏
We’re glad to hear you like what you’re seeing so far. We appreciate your trust and look forward to your updated review after more time testing. As always, feel free to reach out anytime if you need support or have questions. 📈🚀
voda007
892
voda007 2025.12.27 07:35 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
783
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.27 07:55
Thank you very much for your continued trust and support! 🙏
We truly appreciate you using all of our robots and are very happy to hear that you’re experiencing consistent results across them. Your recognition of our customer service means a lot, as we always strive to support our users as best as possible.
XAUUSD-reader
49
XAUUSD-reader 2025.12.25 12:38 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
783
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:44
Really appreciate the trust and the detailed feedback — it honestly means a lot. I’m glad to hear Gold Quant AI and Aureon AI have been performing well for you so far. Aurex AI is still early, but the focus has been the same: clean logic, controlled risk, and long-term consistency. Thanks for giving it a place in your portfolio and for the support — if you need anything at all or have questions as you test it, just let me know.
trader2092
64
trader2092 2025.12.25 12:32 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
783
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:45
Thanks for the support and for locking in the launch price. Glad you like the backtest — if you need any help setting it up or have questions while testing, just let me know.
Traa44at
64
Traa44at 2025.12.25 12:26 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
783
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:45
Thanks a lot for the trust and the support — it really means a lot. I’m happy to hear the other EAs have been profitable for you, and I hope this one continues that trend as well. If you need any help with setup, updates, or have any questions at all, just message me anytime.
