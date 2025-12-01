Aureon AI
- Эксперты
- Hizbullah Mangal
- Версия: 2.1
- Обновлено: 21 декабря 2025
- Активации: 5
LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS
Primary Live Signal (Default / Recovery OFF)
Since 15 September 2025
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443
Secondary Live Signal (100% Default – Default Settings)
Since 01 December 2025
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509
Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing you to verify:
Full trade history
Drawdown and risk behaviour
Growth and consistency
Real execution quality
No demo accounts. Full transparency.
LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER
Current price: $99
Only 1 copy left at this price
Pricing Plan:
-
First 10 sales: $99
-
After 10 sales: $200
-
Price increases +$50 every 10 additional sales
-
Final price target: $1,999
The EA is sold in limited quantities to protect execution quality and existing customers.
AUREON AI – AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING BUILT FOR DISCIPLINE
Aureon AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for traders who value risk control, selective entries, and professional execution over aggressive or high-frequency strategies.
The system focuses on quality trades, not constant market exposure.
IMPORTANT BROKER NOTICE
All development, optimisation, backtesting, and live trading are performed on IC Markets.
Using a different broker may produce different results due to:
Spread differences
Execution speed
Liquidity conditions
For best performance, IC Markets is recommended.
AI USAGE – TRANSPARENT & HONEST
Aureon AI does not use artificial intelligence to randomly generate entries or make uncontrolled trading decisions.
AI is used strictly as a market-condition awareness layer, helping the EA recognise environments that are favourable or unfavourable for Gold trading.
This includes awareness of:
-
High-impact economic events
-
Central bank activity
-
Broad risk-on / risk-off conditions
All trade entries and exits are executed by a rule-based strategy with predefined confirmations and fixed risk rules.
AI filters conditions, it does not replace disciplined trading logic.
STRATEGY OVERVIEW
Aureon AI trades Gold only when multiple conditions align, including:
-
Market structure and trend strength
-
Volatility and timing filters
-
Key price reaction zones
-
Stable execution conditions
This selective approach helps reduce overtrading and avoids low-quality market phases.
RISK MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY
-
Fixed and transparent risk per trade
-
Every order protected by Stop Loss
-
No averaging down
-
No martingale
-
No grid systems
Aureon AI is built to prioritise capital protection and consistency.
EA FEATURES
-
Fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading
-
One trade at a time
-
Smart market-condition filtering
-
Optimised default settings
-
Easy setup – no complex optimisation required
RECOMMENDED SETUP
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Broker: IC Markets
-
Account Type: Low-spread ECN
-
Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500
-
VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS recommended
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
-
Minimum deposit: $100 (0.01 lot)
-
Recommended deposit: $500+ for conservative drawdown
INPUTS & EASE OF USE
-
Clean and minimal parameters
-
Simple risk control (lot size or risk %)
-
Default settings ready to use
-
Settings can match live signals
AFTER-PURCHASE SUPPORT
Support is available via MQL5 private messages, including:
-
Live signal settings
-
Risk profile guidance
-
Setup assistance
OFFICIAL SALES NOTICE
This Expert Advisor is sold exclusively through MQL5.com.
If anyone contacts you claiming to sell this EA outside MQL5:
They are not affiliated with me
The product is fake or modified
!!!!!!Purchasing outside MQL5 means:
No updates
No support
No guarantee of correct performance
Please report any such offers as scams.
DISCLAIMER
Trading financial markets involves significant risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
I just bought both Aureon AI & Gold Quant AI, developer service friendly, hope to enjoy the EA performance!