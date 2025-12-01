Aureon AI

LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS

Primary Live Signal (Default / Recovery OFF)
Since 15 September 2025

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443

Secondary Live Signal (100% Default – Default Settings)
Since 01 December 2025

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509

Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing you to verify:

Full trade history

Drawdown and risk behaviour

Growth and consistency

Real execution quality

No demo accounts. Full transparency.

LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER

Current price: $99
Only 1 copy left at this price

Pricing Plan:

  • First 10 sales: $99

  • After 10 sales: $200

  • Price increases +$50 every 10 additional sales

  • Final price target: $1,999

The EA is sold in limited quantities to protect execution quality and existing customers.

AUREON AI – AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING BUILT FOR DISCIPLINE

Aureon AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for traders who value risk control, selective entries, and professional execution over aggressive or high-frequency strategies.

The system focuses on quality trades, not constant market exposure.

IMPORTANT BROKER NOTICE

All development, optimisation, backtesting, and live trading are performed on IC Markets.

Using a different broker may produce different results due to:

Spread differences

Execution speed

Liquidity conditions

For best performance, IC Markets is recommended.

AI USAGE – TRANSPARENT & HONEST

Aureon AI does not use artificial intelligence to randomly generate entries or make uncontrolled trading decisions.

AI is used strictly as a market-condition awareness layer, helping the EA recognise environments that are favourable or unfavourable for Gold trading.

This includes awareness of:

  • High-impact economic events

  • Central bank activity

  • Broad risk-on / risk-off conditions

All trade entries and exits are executed by a rule-based strategy with predefined confirmations and fixed risk rules.
AI filters conditions, it does not replace disciplined trading logic.

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

Aureon AI trades Gold only when multiple conditions align, including:

  • Market structure and trend strength

  • Volatility and timing filters

  • Key price reaction zones

  • Stable execution conditions

This selective approach helps reduce overtrading and avoids low-quality market phases.

RISK MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY

  • Fixed and transparent risk per trade

  • Every order protected by Stop Loss

  • No averaging down

  • No martingale

  • No grid systems

Aureon AI is built to prioritise capital protection and consistency.

EA FEATURES

  • Fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading

  • One trade at a time

  • Smart market-condition filtering

  • Optimised default settings

  • Easy setup – no complex optimisation required

RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Broker: IC Markets

  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN

  • Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500

  • VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS recommended

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum deposit: $100 (0.01 lot)

  • Recommended deposit: $500+ for conservative drawdown

INPUTS & EASE OF USE

  • Clean and minimal parameters

  • Simple risk control (lot size or risk %)

  • Default settings ready to use

  • Settings can match live signals

AFTER-PURCHASE SUPPORT

Support is available via MQL5 private messages, including:

  • Live signal settings

  • Risk profile guidance

  • Setup assistance

OFFICIAL SALES NOTICE

This Expert Advisor is sold exclusively through MQL5.com.

If anyone contacts you claiming to sell this EA outside MQL5:

They are not affiliated with me

The product is fake or modified

!!!!!!Purchasing outside MQL5 means:

No updates

No support

No guarantee of correct performance

Please report any such offers as scams.

DISCLAIMER

Trading financial markets involves significant risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Daniel Chng Chin Huang
2598
Daniel Chng Chin Huang 2025.12.23 13:31 
 

I just bought both Aureon AI & Gold Quant AI, developer service friendly, hope to enjoy the EA performance!

gx129900
51
gx129900 2025.12.22 16:30 
 

I did about 5 years of backtesting Performance was very stable I'm looking forward to seeing the results of live trading

choky680
19
choky680 2025.12.19 00:15 
 

The backtesting results were solid, and the fact that live signals are running in parallel also played a big role in my decision to purchase. On top of that, the developer's responses were very kind and extremely fast, which made me really satisfied! Now all that's left for me is live trading!! I'll keep sharing the results consistently.

Daniel Chng Chin Huang
2598
Daniel Chng Chin Huang 2025.12.23 13:31 
 

I just bought both Aureon AI & Gold Quant AI, developer service friendly, hope to enjoy the EA performance!

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.23 13:41
Thank you very much for your trust and support! 🙏
We truly appreciate you choosing Aureon AI and Gold Quant AI. It’s great to hear that you had a positive experience with our service — customer support and transparency are very important to us. We hope you enjoy the performance of both EAs and see steady, consistent results over time. Please make sure to follow the recommended settings and risk management guidelines for the best experience. If you ever have questions, need assistance with setup, or want optimization advice, don’t hesitate to contact us — we’re always happy to help.
gx129900
51
gx129900 2025.12.22 16:30 
 

I did about 5 years of backtesting Performance was very stable I'm looking forward to seeing the results of live trading

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.22 16:48
Thank you for your trust. I’m glad to hear your backtesting results were stable. Live trading is always the real confirmation, and I’m confident you’ll be satisfied with how it performs in real market conditions. I look forward to your live results.
choky680
19
choky680 2025.12.19 00:15 
 

The backtesting results were solid, and the fact that live signals are running in parallel also played a big role in my decision to purchase. On top of that, the developer's responses were very kind and extremely fast, which made me really satisfied! Now all that's left for me is live trading!! I'll keep sharing the results consistently.

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.19 00:22
Thank you very much for your kind feedback. I’m glad the backtesting results and live signals helped with your decision. I always aim to provide fast and helpful support, so I truly appreciate your words. Wishing you the best with live trading, and I look forward to seeing your results.
voda007
857
voda007 2025.12.18 14:33 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.18 14:40
Thank you for your kind feedback! We’re glad you’re enjoying Aureon AI EA. Our goal has always been to focus on disciplined, low-risk strategies designed for consistent performance rather than dangerous tactics. We truly appreciate your support.
herrryyyp
1346
herrryyyp 2025.12.17 10:43 
 

Nice product

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.17 11:08
Thank you, I appreciate it.
XAUUSD-reader
34
XAUUSD-reader 2025.12.15 03:40 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.17 11:10
Really appreciate your support. Happy to hear it’s performing as expected.
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
530
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.12.13 17:00 
 

The EA seems very good in backtesting; I'll put it into demo mode next week and will come back here with an update. The developer is very attentive and responsive.

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.17 11:08
Thanks for the feedback, much appreciated. I’m confident you’ll like how it performs.
Jinarto
800
Jinarto 2025.12.11 10:26 
 

⭐ 5-Star Review ⭐ Title: Stable Profits Even With Small Capital! Review: I’ve been using Aureon AI for a while now, and I’m honestly impressed. Even with a small amount of capital, the EA is able to generate consistent and surprisingly strong profits. You just need to be patient and let the system do its work — the profits always come as long as you don’t interfere. What I like most is the stability. Aureon AI doesn’t rush or overtrade. It waits for the right moment, and when conditions are correct, the entries are very accurate. This is exactly the kind of discipline I was looking for in an EA. The developer is also extremely helpful and responsive. Any question or issue I had was answered quickly and clearly. Great support and great product. Highly recommended!

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.11 10:34
Thanks so much for the awesome review! I’m really glad to hear you’re getting good results and that you understand what a lot of people overlook — trading isn’t about taking tons of trades, it’s about taking the right ones. Fewer trades, steady profits, and long-term consistency… that’s exactly the goal. I’m always happy to see customers satisfied, and I appreciate you recognizing the work that goes into making the EA disciplined and stable. And of course, I’m always here if you need anything. Thanks again!
trader2092
49
trader2092 2025.12.07 23:46 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.07 23:59
hahaha yeah you can make those numbers if you use the right risk
Traa44at
49
Traa44at 2025.12.05 15:39 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Hizbullah Mangal
585
Ответ разработчика Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.18 21:22
Thank you so much for your continued trust and support. It truly means a lot to me, especially coming from someone who has been running my other EAs successfully. Transparency is very important to me, which is why I provide live signals for each EA. I appreciate you being part of the journey.
