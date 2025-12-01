LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS Primary Live Signal (Default / Recovery OFF)

Since 15 September 2025



https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443 Secondary Live Signal (100% Default – Default Settings)

Since 01 December 2025



https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509 Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing you to verify:



Full trade history



Drawdown and risk behaviour



Growth and consistency



Real execution quality No demo accounts. Full transparency.

LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER

Current price: $99

Only 1 copy left at this price

Pricing Plan:

First 10 sales: $99

After 10 sales: $200

Price increases +$50 every 10 additional sales

Final price target: $1,999

The EA is sold in limited quantities to protect execution quality and existing customers.

AUREON AI – AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING BUILT FOR DISCIPLINE

Aureon AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for traders who value risk control, selective entries, and professional execution over aggressive or high-frequency strategies.

The system focuses on quality trades, not constant market exposure.

IMPORTANT BROKER NOTICE All development, optimisation, backtesting, and live trading are performed on IC Markets. Using a different broker may produce different results due to:



Spread differences



Execution speed



Liquidity conditions For best performance, IC Markets is recommended.

AI USAGE – TRANSPARENT & HONEST

Aureon AI does not use artificial intelligence to randomly generate entries or make uncontrolled trading decisions.

AI is used strictly as a market-condition awareness layer, helping the EA recognise environments that are favourable or unfavourable for Gold trading.

This includes awareness of:

High-impact economic events

Central bank activity

Broad risk-on / risk-off conditions

All trade entries and exits are executed by a rule-based strategy with predefined confirmations and fixed risk rules.

AI filters conditions, it does not replace disciplined trading logic.

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

Aureon AI trades Gold only when multiple conditions align, including:

Market structure and trend strength

Volatility and timing filters

Key price reaction zones

Stable execution conditions

This selective approach helps reduce overtrading and avoids low-quality market phases.

RISK MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY

Fixed and transparent risk per trade

Every order protected by Stop Loss

No averaging down

No martingale

No grid systems

Aureon AI is built to prioritise capital protection and consistency.

EA FEATURES

Fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading

One trade at a time

Smart market-condition filtering

Optimised default settings

Easy setup – no complex optimisation required

RECOMMENDED SETUP

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Broker: IC Markets

Account Type: Low-spread ECN

Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500

VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS recommended

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum deposit: $100 (0.01 lot)

Recommended deposit: $500+ for conservative drawdown

INPUTS & EASE OF USE

Clean and minimal parameters

Simple risk control (lot size or risk %)

Default settings ready to use

Settings can match live signals

AFTER-PURCHASE SUPPORT

Support is available via MQL5 private messages, including:

Live signal settings

Risk profile guidance

Setup assistance

OFFICIAL SALES NOTICE This Expert Advisor is sold exclusively through MQL5.com. If anyone contacts you claiming to sell this EA outside MQL5:



They are not affiliated with me



The product is fake or modified !!!!!!Purchasing outside MQL5 means:



No updates



No support



No guarantee of correct performance Please report any such offers as scams.

DISCLAIMER

Trading financial markets involves significant risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.