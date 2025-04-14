MiniWatch FX28

4

View clean price action for up to 28 Market Watch symbols at once — ideal for spotting tradable chart patterns such as flags, triangles, and channels without distractions.

New: You can now add indicators to all mini charts for enhanced analysis.

Key Features:

28 Symbols in One View — Instantly scan multiple markets to spot trade setups faster.

Indicator Support — Add your favorite indicator uniformly to all mini charts.

One-Click Expand — Instantly open any mini chart as a full-size chart.


How It Works

1. Open a clean chart (without indicators or EAs) and attach the tool.

2. Follow the quick manual displayed directly on the chart.

3. Chart timeframe, colors, and scale automatically follow your main chart settings.


How to Modify the Symbol List

The chart symbols in the panel reflect the order as they appear in the Market Watch window (when unsorted).
To modify or manage the list, first disable sorting: right-click inside the Market Watch window, choose Sort > Reset from the menu.
You can then change the order by dragging symbols up or down directly in Market Watch. The symbol list in the indicator panel will automatically update to match.


MiniWatch FX28 is Perfect for:

Traders who want to scan multiple markets quickly, spot technical patterns at a glance, and stay organized — all from one clean dashboard.




Отзывы 1
Arturjose Simoes Fuste
128
Arturjose Simoes Fuste 2025.04.29 14:00 
 

Good indicator! It would be perfect if we could insert a (same) indicator in all 28 windows.

