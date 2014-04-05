CGE Trading Suite

CGE Trading Suite is a market analysis system engineered to remove guesswork from trading. By continuously responding to real-time price behavior, its adaptive engines help traders stay aligned with key market levels and evolving conditions.

The suite combines multiple analytical components into a single workflow, including dynamic grid mapping, liquidity behavior analysis, MIDAS based anchored VWAP, and directional channel projections that outline both market structure and momentum.

Directional clarity is reinforced through the FX Order Flow Index, which evaluates currency basket strength to identify where institutional pressure is building—allowing traders to trade in sync with dominant market forces.


Why CGE Trading Suite?

CGE Trading Suite is designed to bring structure, clarity, and consistency to trading across all markets and time frames.

  • Smart Grid Engine
    Automatically plots key psychological round numbers, helping you quickly identify important price levels where the market is likely to react.

  • Liquidity Signals
    Detects trap plays and false breakouts in real time—situations where price appears to break out, only to reverse sharply. This helps you avoid deceptive entries and better position yourself around liquidity-driven reversals. 

  • Breakout Line Channel
    A cyclical, momentum-based charting tool that tracks the angle of price movement to highlight market direction. Steeper angles signal stronger momentum, allowing you to spot potential breakouts or breakdowns early.

  • FX Order Flow Index
    Measures relative currency basket strength to give clear directional bias, helping you trade in line with the dominant market flow.

    Note:

    The FX Order Flow Index is designed exclusively for currency-based symbols. When applied to non-currency instruments (such as US30, AMD, or other equities and indices), the feature is automatically disabled and will display “0/0 – Neutral”, as basket-based analysis is not applicable to these assets.

    Preloaded supported base assets: EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, AUD, NZD, JPY
    Strength Score: -7 to +7

    How It Works:

    The model is based on two key moving averages—a fast 5-period EMA and a slow 10-period EMA—used to classify the trend direction of each currency pair as bullish, bearish, or neutral. While these settings are customizable, the default configuration is generally recommended. The 5-period EMA represents roughly one week of trading, while the 10-period EMA reflects about two weeks—both widely accepted intervals for analyzing order flow.

    To evaluate the strength of a specific currency (e.g., EUR), the model analyzes all currency pairs that include it (such as EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, etc.). For each pair, the moving averages are assessed as follows:

    • Rising → +1

    • Falling → -1

    • Flat → 0

    For example, if the EUR/USD moving averages are rising, EUR is assigned a +1. If they are falling, EUR is assigned a −1. If they are flat or pointing in opposite directions, EUR is assigned a 0.

    The scores are then summed to produce an overall strength score. For EUR, this ranges from -7 to +7, reflecting its relative performance against the seven other major currencies. (If more currencies are included in the analysis, the range expands accordingly—for instance, comparing EUR against eight currencies would yield a range of -8 to +8).

    • +5 or higher → Very Bullish: EUR is outperforming most or all other majors

    • +1 to +4 → Bullish: Moderate buying pressure

    • 0 → Neutral: Minimal directional bias

    • -1 to -4 → Bearish: Moderate selling pressure

    • -5 or lower → Very Bearish: EUR is underperforming across the board

    The results are displayed on a panel, while a histogram tracks the historical strength over time.

  • MIDAS
    MIDAS is a powerful VWAP-based tool that identifies dynamic support and resistance by anchoring volume-weighted price curves to major market turning points. As price evolves, MIDAS adapts in real time—highlighting areas of accumulation, distribution, and potential reaction zones. By revealing where institutional participation is concentrated, MIDAS adds valuable context for trend direction, market structure, and precise entry timing. To use it, simply drag and drop the red vertical line to the point you want to anchor.

    For a deeper dive, see MIDAS Technical Analysis: A VWAP Approach to Trading and Investing in Today’s Markets by Andrew Coles and David Hawkins.

All tools work seamlessly together, delivering clear and actionable insights.


Why Beginners Like It

  • Clear visual signals with alerts

  • No complex settings required

  • Helps you trade with the market, not against it


Support & Communication:
Developer assistance is available through the MQL5 messaging system. All inquiries are typically addressed within 24 hours, ensuring timely and reliable support.


Risk Disclosure:
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed expectations. No indicator or analysis tool can guarantee profits or eliminate risk. Users are strongly advised to familiarize themselves with the risks involved and to practice using the indicator in a demo environment before applying it to live trading.


Рекомендуем также
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Эксперты
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Эксперты
Опытному трейдеру крайне важно иметь подходящие инструменты и ресурсы для успеха на рынке. Pro Trader EA предлагает профессиональное и эффективное торговое решение. С нашим инновационным программным обеспечением вы сможете автоматизировать торговые стратегии, получать точные торговые сигналы и избегать эмоций. Pro Trader EA позволяет торговать различными классами активов, предлагает аналитику в реальном времени и удобный интерфейс. Наша служба поддержки готова ответить на любые вопросы. Использ
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Индикаторы
Hull Moving Average (HMA) для MT5 – быстрый, плавный, безлаговый трендовый индикатор Hull Moving Average (HMA) — это высокопроизводительный трендовый индикатор MT5, который обеспечивает сверхплавные и практически безлаговые сигналы. В отличие от SMA, EMA или WMA, HMA мгновенно реагирует на изменение направления рынка, отфильтровывая рыночный шум — идеален для скальперов и внутридневных трейдеров. Основанный на эффективном алгоритме взвешенного скользящего среднего, он использует истинную формул
FREE
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Эксперты
"Universal US100 HFT" — это высокочастотный скальпинговый бот, разработанный для работы с индексом NASDAQ 100 (US100). Робот ориентирован на краткосрочные сделки, используя малейшие колебания рынка для получения прибыли. Бот не применяет рискованные стратегии, такие как сетка или мартингейл, что делает его более безопасным и устойчивым к рыночным изменениям. Основные особенности: Высокочастотный скальпинг:   Бот ориентирован на быстрые сделки с минимальным временем удержания позиций, что позволя
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Индикаторы
Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash – это передовой инструмент, разработанный Coetsee Digital, предназначенный для выявления потенциальных всплесков на рынке. Создан для трейдеров, работающих с синтетическими рынками Deriv и Weltrade. Индикатор оптимизирован для работы исключительно на таймфреймах 3 минуты (M3), 5 минут (M5), 15 минут (M15), 30 минут (M30) и 1 час (H1) и поддерживает только следующие пары: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, PainX 400, G
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Индикаторы
Преимущество, которого вам не хватает, чтобы стать профессионалом. Следуйте за пошаговой системой, которая обнаруживает самые мощные прорывы! Изучите рыночные модели, которые дают возможность получить значительную прибыль на основе проверенной и протестированной стратегии. Воспользуйтесь своим важным преимуществом Получите его здесь www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 Версия надежного советника Автоматизируйте сигналы Breakout EDGE с помощью "EA Breakout EDGE" ссылка У вас есть доступ к уник
Buy Sell Chill Indicator
Santino Emanuele Ventre
Индикаторы
Take the stress out of trading with the Buy Sell Chill Indicator —your ultimate companion for effortless trend identification. This easy-to-use tool gives you a clear visual arrow to show the direction the market is about to take, making trading decisions as simple and "chill" as possible. Why Choose the Buy Sell Chill Indicator? Relaxed and Intuitive : Designed to make trading less stressful and more enjoyable by giving you straightforward signals with no clutter. Customizable Features : ATR Pe
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Эксперты
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive black Pro Max MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного бр
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Эксперты
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Индикаторы
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Эксперты
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Эксперты
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven будет работать по специальной цене до 8 декабря 2025 года. Этот советник адаптируется к любому активу. Он универсален. Multi-Asset Scalper EA — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5 и предназначенная для скальпинга нескольких активов одновременно. Версия 8.2 включает в себя технологию многотаймфреймовых сигналов с тройным подтверждением и интегрированным управлением рисками. Техническая архитектура
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные   гармонические паттерны   для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны /   MT4 версия . Бесплатный индикатор:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol:   отображаются выбранные символы Trend   :   бычий или медвежий Pattern   :   тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry   :   цена входа SL:   цена стоп-лосса TP1:   цена первого тейк-профита TP2:   цена второго тейк-профи
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Индикаторы
ОПИСАНИЕ ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) - это индикатор, который анализирует движение цены и определяет действительные импульсы, коррекции и SCOB (ордер блок на одну свечу). Это мощный инструмент, который можно использовать с любым типом технического анализа, так как он гибкий, информативный, прост в использовании и существенно улучшает понимание трейдером наиболее ликвидных зон интереса. НАСТРОЙКИ Общие | Визуальные Цветовая тема - определяет цветовую тему ICSM. SCOB | Визуальные
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Next Candle Prediction
Samuel Bedin
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Who does not want to predict markets prices? This indicator gives you more confidence to take position. It gives you alerts with a pourcentage of chance that next candle could be bearish or bullish. Of course we can not predict future but we can try.... You can adjust pourcentage in order to get more precise filter. Do not hesitate to contact me for informations.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв