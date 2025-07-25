AriX

1

AriX Indicator for MT5
A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool

AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include:

  • Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers

  • ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels

  • Signal outcome tracking with real-time stats panel

  • Optional sound alerts, push notifications

  • Custom logo and clean UI integration

Ideal for traders seeking clarity, consistent signal evaluation, and visual trade planning directly on the chart.

Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev

Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Reversal Pattern AI — абсолютный прорыв в мире разработки индикаторов , сочетающий алгоритмы искусственного интеллекта, многоуровневый анализ рынка и классические методы технического анализа. Он не просто фиксирует разворотные паттерны, но и оценивает рыночные неэффективности, создавая высокоточные торговые сигналы.Благодаря гибридной модели, использующей анализ ценового движения, Объёмов, Волатильности, VWAP и Volume AVG %, индикатор легко адаптируется к любым рыночным условиям.              
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Эксперты
AlphaGain AI – Элитная точность в трейдинге с ИИ AlphaGain AI — мощный экспертный советник (EA) для MetaTrader 5, усиленный искусственным интеллектом и глубоким анализом исторических данных. Предназначен для трейдеров, которые стремятся стабильно получать прибыль, используя машинное обучение и адаптивную логику, подстраивающуюся под рыночные условия. Ключевые особенности: AI‑ядро: на основе свечных форм, зон волатильности и тренд‑логики. Тренирован на более чем 10 летах данных. Умная ст
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
Индикаторы
FVG Smart Zones – Бесплатная версия Индикатор обнаружения гэпов справедливой стоимости для MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   Ищете настоящий торговый инструмент, а не просто очередной случайный индикатор? FVG Smart Zones – Бесплатная версия дает вам профессиональное понимание рынка, автоматически обнаруживая гэпы справедливой стоимости (FVG) и выделяя зоны с высокой вероятностью торговли прямо на вашем графике.   Создано для трейдеров, следующих: Концепции умных денег (SMC) Концепции торговли I
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Waves Of Fibonacci
Roman Vashchilin
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Принцип работы индикатора заключается в анализе истории валютной пары и определении начала и конца "силы" двигающей тренд. Он также определяет уровни Фибоначчи в главном окне. Также индикатор показывает, как давно были локальные максимумы и минимумы. Как использовать Волны на отдельном графике снизу показывают силу и на какой стадии своего движения находится тренд. Т.е. если волны только начинают подниматься, значит тренд находится в начальной стадии, если волны поднялись и подходят к красной ч
Art of Cloud
Oyku Guler
Индикаторы
Meet the new generation ichimoku cloud. You can develop hundreds of strategies on it. Or you can open a trade directly by looking at whether it is above or below the cloud. Now it is much easier to know the trend... Once you get used to this cloud, you won't be able to look at the graphics without it. The calculation logic is completely different and you will experience the privilege of looking at the market from a different perspective. By looking at the chart, set the appropriate paramete
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 - это простой индикатор определяющий и отображающий свечную структуру рынка. Этот индикатор подойдет как опытным трейдерам, так и новичкам, которым тяжело визуально следить за структурой. Основные функции: Определение High и Low свингов используя паттерн трех свечей. Определение слома структуры. Настройка визуального отображения структурных элементов. Настройка периода, за который анализируется структура. Входящие параметры: General Settings Bars Back -
FREE
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Индикаторы
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Controlled Portfolio
Arman Aizhanov
Эксперты
Презентуем вам портфель алгоритмических систем, который идеально подходит для торговли на собственном счете, а также для торговли в проп-компаниях! Данный портфель состоит из 8 некоррелируемых систем, которые имеют разный таймфрейм разные активы, разную логику систем (trend-following, mean-reversion, momentum) Все торговые системы протестированы на исторических данных минимум за 10 лет, а некоторые — за период до 15 лет. Важно понимать, что из этого перечня можно формировать различные портфели
Flat finder
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор определяет флэт и закрашивает найденный участок цветным прямоугольником. Основная идея данного индикатора, определять флэт в виде заполненности ценой определенной площади на графике. Входные параметры: Color rectangle - цвет закрашиваемого прямоугольника. Bars in rectangle - минимально допустимое количество баров в прямоугольнике. Density in % - плотность флэта, задается в процентах от площади прямоугольника.
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Утилиты
Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Утилиты
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Индикаторы
Должна была состояться прибыльная сделка и вдруг отменилась? При наличии надежной стратегии выход из сделки также важен, как и вход. Exit EDGE помогает максимально увеличить доход от текущей сделки и не потерять выигрышные сделки. Всегда будьте внимательны к сигналу на выход из сделки Отслеживайте все пары и тайм-фреймы в одном графике www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 Торговля Вы можете закрыть уже открытые сделки, как только получите сигнал Закрывайте заявку на покупку, если вы получили си
Фильтр:
yespolov.abay
34
yespolov.abay 2025.11.01 07:43 
 

This indicator is not working properly. I have lost my moneys using it.

samatovich1
24
samatovich1 2025.10.15 07:14 
 

Отирик, аферисттер, курсына катыспандар

Asemmm
24
Asemmm 2025.08.30 18:33 
 

не работает

Torben Petersen
1754
Torben Petersen 2025.08.01 15:51 
 

I've been testing various EAs and indicators for a while, and unfortunately, this indicator has proven to be one of the most disappointing investments. For the price the author is asking, the performance is simply not justifiable. I tested it across 7 currency pairs, including BTC and XAU, and just today alone, I experienced an 85% loss. That is unacceptable for a paid product. There are plenty of free indicators available on MQL5 that deliver far better results than this one. In my honest opinion: save your money. This indicator is not worth it.

Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5821
Ответ разработчика Temirlan Kdyrkhan 2025.08.01 16:30
Hello Torben Petersen!
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback. I'm sorry to hear about your negative experience. would like to clarify that AriX is not a standalone auto-trading system or guaranteed profit tool-it is an indicator that provides trend, TP, and SL guidance. Its effectiveness depends on using it with the specific strategy and rules provided in the description/user guide. Trading without the recommended setup or risk management can lead to results like the ones you mentioned, especially in highly volatile instruments such as BTC and XAU.
I'm always happy to assist users to get the most out of the indicator. Please feel free to contact me via private message so can provide guidance on the correct usage and strategy to improve your results. Thank you again for your feedback.
Ответ на отзыв