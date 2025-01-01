DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Graphiques personnalisés CChartCanvas ShowPercent 

ShowPercent

Définit la visibilité des pourcentages (FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT).                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // valeur du flag  
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in] Valeur du flag :

  • true – les pourcentages deviennent visibles.
  • false – les pourcentages deviennent invisibles.