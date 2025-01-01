DocumentazioneSezioni
ShowPercent

Imposta il valore della flag di visibilità per le percentuali (FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT).                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // valore flag 
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — la percentuale diventa visibile.
  • false — la percentuale diventa invisibile.