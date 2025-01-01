DocumentazioneSezioni
DataOffset

Restituisce il valore di offset dei dati.

 int  DataOffset()

Valore di ritorno

Offset dati.

DataOffset

Imposta il valore di offset dei dati.                                            

 void  DataOffset(
   const int  value,  // offset
   )

Parametri

valore

[in] Offset dati.