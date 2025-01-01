DocumentationSections
ColorText (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur du texte.

 uint  ColorText()

Valeur de Retour

Couleur du texte.

ColorText (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur du texte.                                            

 void  ColorText(
   const uint  value,  // couleur du texte 
   )

Paramètres

value

[in]  Couleur du texte.