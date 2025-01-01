DocumentazioneSezioni
ColorText (Metodo Get)

Restituisce il colore del testo.

 uint  ColorText()

Valore di ritorno

Colore del testo.

ColorText (Metodo Set)

Imposta il colore del testo.                                            

 void  ColorText(
   const uint  value,  // colore del testo 
   )

Parametri

valore

[in] Testo colore.