Xauud Gold Scalper Ai

XAUUD Gold Scalper AI

Professional Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUD Gold Scalper AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for 1-minute Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), advanced risk control, and intelligent trailing stop logic to deliver stable and controlled trading in fast-moving markets.

This EA focuses on precision entries, strict validation, and capital protection, making it suitable for both small and large accounts.

Key Advantages

  • Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Designed for M1 scalping with smart filtering

  • Strict risk management and validation system

  • Advanced multi-mode trailing stop

  • Built-in daily loss & profit protection

  • Fully automated — no manual intervention required

  • Stable execution with volume, margin, and stop validation

  • Professional on-chart dashboard

Core Trading Logic

This Expert Advisor uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability trading zones:

  • Order Blocks (OB) – institutional price zones

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – imbalance detection

  • Break of Structure (BOS) – trend confirmation

Trades are only executed when multiple conditions align and all risk, volume, and margin checks pass successfully.

Advanced Risk Management

  • Risk-based lot calculation (% of balance)

  • Maximum trades per day control

  • Maximum concurrent trades limit

  • Equity drawdown protection

  • Daily loss limit

  • Daily profit target

  • Automatic trade blocking when limits are reached

All trades are validated against:

  • Broker stop levels & freeze levels

  • Margin availability

  • Symbol volume limits (prevents “Volume limit reached” errors)

Trailing Stop System (5 Modes)

You can choose one of the following trailing methods:

  1. Fixed Pips Trailing

  2. ATR-Based Dynamic Trailing

  3. Break-Even Protection

  4. Chandelier Stop

  5. Parabolic-Style Trailing

The EA automatically adjusts stops based on volatility and market conditions.

Time & Safety Filters

  • Custom trading session filter (start / end time)

  • Friday close protection

  • Optional news-time avoidance

  • Minimum time gap between trades

Professional Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

  • Balance & Equity

  • Drawdown percentage

  • Spread & ATR

  • Volatility status

  • Daily profit & trades count

  • Next calculated lot size

  • Trading state & last signal

Everything is visible in real time directly on the chart.

Input Parameters (Simplified)

Gold Scalper Settings

  • RiskPercent – Risk per trade (%)

  • MaxLotSize / MinLotSize

  • MaxTradesPerDay

  • MinTradeGap

  • Martingale options (optional)

Trailing Stop Settings

  • Trailing Mode

  • Trail Start

  • ATR Multiplier

  • Breakeven Trigger

SMC Strategy

  • Enable / disable Order Blocks

  • Enable / disable FVG

  • Enable / disable BOS

  • Lookback and minimum size filters

Risk Protection

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Daily loss limit

  • Daily profit target

  • Max drawdown protection

  • Max concurrent trades

Visual Settings

  • Dashboard colors

  • Panel position

  • Show / hide dashboard

Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Account type: ECN / Low spread preferred

  • VPS recommended for best performance

Important Notice

Trading carries risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Contact & Support

For official updates, support, and community discussions:

Join the community to:

  • Get real-time support

  • Share experiences and setups

  • Receive strategy insights

  • Engage with other traders using this EA


