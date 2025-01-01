문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoLastLow 

LastLow

하루의 최소 마지막 가격 가져오기.

double  LastLow() const

값 반환

하루의 최소 마지막 가격.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.