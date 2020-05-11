Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XXXIII): Schwebende Handelsanfragen - Entfernen und Ändern von Orders und Positionen unter bestimmten Bedingungen

Inhalt

Konzept

Dieser Artikel vervollständigt den Abschnitt, der dem Handel mit schwebenden Anfragen gewidmet ist. Wir werden die Funktionen zur Entfernung von Pending Orders sowie zur Änderung der StopLoss- und TakeProfit-Preise und der Parameter für Pending Orders entwickeln.

Auf diese Weise werden wir über die gesamte Funktionalität verfügen, die es uns ermöglicht, einfache benutzerdefinierte Strategien bzw. EA-Verhaltenslogiken zu entwickeln, die unter benutzerdefinierten Bedingungen aktiviert werden. Nachdem die grafische Hülle fertig ist, wird uns diese vorbereitende Arbeit die geeigneten Werkzeuge zur Verfügung stellen, z.B. zur Erstellung eines visuellen Konstruktors des EA-Verhaltens direkt aus der EA selbst während ihrer Arbeit (wahrscheinlich werde ich ein einfaches Beispiel machen, wenn die grafische Hülle der Bibliothek fertig ist).

Im Moment sind wir in der Lage, zusätzliche Arten von Pending-Orders zu erstellen. Zum Beispiel ist es möglich, eine StopLimit-Order für MQL4 zu erstellen. Ich werde dies tun, sobald die Bibliotheksfunktionen das abdecken.

Infolgedessen wird es möglich sein, völlig neue Arten von Pending-Orders zu erstellen, wie z.B. BuyTime, SellTime, BuyTimeStop, SellTimeStop, etc.

Es fehlen noch einige grafische Konstruktionen, die uns daran hindern, vollwertige kundenspezifische Aufträge zu erstellen. Wir werden auf diese Aufgabe zurückkommen, sobald wir über die entsprechende Bibliotheksfunktionen verfügen.



Umsetzung

In der Zwischenzeit werde ich einige Unzulänglichkeiten in den abgeleiteten Klassen des Objekts der abstrakten schwebenden Anfragen beheben und die fehlende Handelsfunktionen erstellen, die jetzt geplant ist.

Wie sich herausstellt, verfügen wir nicht über die Funktion, die lediglich den Namen einer Pending-Order anzeigt. Aber wir haben die Funktion OrderTypeDescription(), die deren Beschreibung+Name anzeigt. Das bedeutet, dass wir einfach den Beschreibungstext aus dem Rückgabeergebnis der Funktion entfernen sollten, so dass nur der Auftragsname übrig bleibt.

Verbessern wir die Funktion zur Rückgabe des Auftragsnamens in der \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh Datei der Dienstfunktionen:



string OrderTypeDescription( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool as_order= true , bool prefix_for_market_order= true , bool descr= true ) { string pref= ( !prefix_for_market_order ? "" : #ifdef __MQL5__ CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) #else (as_order ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION)) #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_CLOSE_BY) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_UNKNOWN_TYPE) ); }

Die Funktion gibt immer den Text "pending order" vor dem Typ der Pending-Order zurück.

Das Flag, das die Notwendigkeit der Anzeige angibt, wurde so implementiert, dass die Funktion die Beschreibung des Auftragstyps ohne den vorläufigen Text anzeigen kann. Wenn das Flag deaktiviert ist (der Wert ist false), wird der vorläufige Text "Pending-Order" nicht angezeigt.





Fixieren Sie in allen Dateien der abgeleiteten Basisobjekte der schwebenden Anfrage, d.h. in den Methoden zur Anzeige eines kurzen Anforderungsnamens, die Anzeige der Kurzbeschreibung einer schwebenden Anfrage - fügen Sie Auftrags-/Positionstyp zum Beschreibungstext der Anfrage hinzu. Danach fügen Sie das Ticket hinzu (falls in der Klasse verfügbar), gefolgt von der ID der schwebenden Anfrage durch Komma getrennt. Die derzeitige Struktur ist nicht perfekt, da zuerst eine Beschreibung der Anfrage angezeigt wird, gefolgt von der ID und dem Ticket.



Die Änderungen in der Objektklasse der schwebenden Anfragen zur Eröffnung einer Position:

string CPendReqOpen::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)) ; return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+ " " + type + ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID) ; }

Die Änderungen in der Objektklasse der schwebenden Anfrage für die Schließung einer Position:

string CPendReqClose::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE)+ " " +type + " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION) + ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Die Änderungen in der Objektklasse der schwebenden Anfrage zur Änderung der StopLoss- und/oder TakeProfit-Ebenen der Position:

string CPendReqSLTP::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP)+ " " +type+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION)+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Die Änderungen in der Objektklasse für schwebende Anfragen zur Erteilung einer Pending-Order:

string CPendReqPlace::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE)+type+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Die Änderungen in der Objektklasse für schwebende Anfragen zum Entfernen einer Pending-Order:

string CPendReqRemove::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE)+type+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Die Änderungen in der Objektklasse für schwebende Anfragen zum Ändern der Eigenschaften von Pending-Orders:

string CPendReqModify::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY)+type+ ", #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+ " ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

Ergänzen Sie in der Datei TradingControl.mqh der Klasse des Handelsmanagements CTradingControl (d.h. in ihrem 'public' Bereich) die Deklaration der Methoden zum Erstellen einer schwebenden Anfrage, um eine Pending Order zu entfernen, zur Änderung der StopLoss/TakeProfit der Position und zur Änderung der Parameter der Pending Order:



int CreatePReqClose( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int CreatePReqCloseBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); int CreatePreqDelete( const ulong ticket); template < typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

Implementieren wir das außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

int CTradingControl:: CreatePreqDelete ( const ulong ticket) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.order=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this .m_request.price=order.PriceOpen(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl:: CreatePReqModifyPosition ( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,(sl== WRONG_VALUE ? order.StopLoss() : sl),(tp== WRONG_VALUE ? order.TakeProfit() : tp), 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl:: CreatePReqModifyOrder ( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, (price> 0 ? price : order.PriceOpen()), (sl> 0 ? sl : sl< 0 ? order.StopLoss() : 0 ), (tp> 0 ? tp : tp< 0 ? order.TakeProfit() : 0 ), (limit> 0 ? limit : order.PriceStopLimit()), DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_request.magic=order.GetMagicID(( uint )order.Magic()); this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : order.TypeFilling()); this .m_request.expiration=(expiration> WRONG_VALUE ? expiration : order.TimeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : order.TypeTime()); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.order=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Die Logik der Methoden ist absolut identisch mit den zuvor geschaffenen Methoden zur Generierung schwebender Anfragen zur Eröffnung/Schließung von Positionen/Platzierung Pending-Orders unter bestimmten Bedingungen. Der Code ist ausführlich kommentiert, so dass es keinen Sinn macht, auf diese Methoden nochmals einzugehen.



Lassen Sie uns nun den Zugang aus dem Programm zu den erstellten Methoden hinzufügen. Dazu schreiben wir den Aufruf dieser Methoden aus den Methoden der Bibliotheks-Basisobjektklasse.

Fügen wir in der Klasse CEngine die Deklaration der Methoden zur Erstellung von schwebenden Anfragen hinzu, um einen Pending Order zu entfernen, modifizieren wir die StopLoss/TakeProfit der Position und wir modifizieren die Parameter der Pending Order:

int ClosePositionPending( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionByPending( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); int DeleteOrderPending( const ulong ticket) ; template < typename SL, typename TP> int ModifyPositionPending( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL ) ; template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> int ModifyOrderPending( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) ;

Implementieren wir die deklarierte Methoden außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

int CEngine:: DeleteOrderPending ( const ulong ticket) { return this .m_trading.CreatePreqDelete(ticket); } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine:: ModifyPositionPending ( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> int CEngine:: ModifyOrderPending ( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time,type_filling); }

Die Methoden geben einfach das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der entsprechenden Methoden zum Erstellen schwebender Anfragen der CTradingControl-Klasse zurück, die wir zuvor geschrieben haben.



Dies sind alle Verbesserungen, die erforderlich sind, um die Funktionsweise für die Arbeit mit schwebenden Anfragen hinzuzufügen, um Aufträge zu entfernen und Aufträge und Positionen zu modifizieren.

Außerdem wurden einige kleinere Änderungen in den Codes der verbesserten Klassen vorgenommen (Namen der Vorlagenparameter). Sie beziehen sich jedoch nur auf die visuelle Wahrnehmung des Methodencodes, so dass es keinen Sinn macht, sie hier zu berücksichtigen.



Tests

Um die erstellte Funktionen auszuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part34\ unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart34.mq5.

Wie die vorherigen EAs, die zum Testen der schwebenden Anfragen gedacht waren, werden wir die Schaltflächen zur Aktivierung der Modi der schwebenden Anfragen erstellen - für die Schaltflächen zum Entfernen aller Pending-Orders (sie löschen), zum Schließen aller Positionen (alle schließen) und zum Setzen von StopLoss und TakeProfit für Orders und Positionen ohne Stop-Level (StopLoss setzen und TakeProfit setzen).

Da das Drücken dieser Schaltflächen zur Stapelverarbeitung aller bestehenden Aufträge und Positionen führt, ermöglicht uns die Aktivierung der entsprechenden Aktivierungsschaltflächen die Überprüfung der schwebenden Anfragen für mehrere Aufträge und Positionen gleichzeitig.



In der aktuellen Version sind die Schaltflächen für die Handelsverwaltung des Handelspanels des Test-EAs nicht sehr praktisch — die Schaltfläche zum Abheben von verdientem Geld befindet sich zwischen den Schaltflächen zum Entfernen von Orders und Schließen von Positionen und den Schaltflächen zum Platzieren von Stop-Orders. Lassen Sie diese Schaltfläche weiter unten platzieren — nach der Schaltfläche von TakeProfit. Ändern wir dazu einfach die Position der Konstanten in der Aufzählung aller Schaltflächen des Handelspanels des Test-EAs:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT , BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL , BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 )

Die Liste der globalen Variablen empfängt die Flags, die die Zustände der Schaltflächen anzeigen, die die Modi der Arbeit mit schwebenden Anfragen aktivieren, um Pending-Orders zu entfernen, Positionen zu schließen und Stop-Levels von Orders und Positionen zu modifizieren, außerdem werden zwei Variablen zur Speicherung der Werte von Point und Digits (Dezimalstellen) des aktuellen Symbols hinzu:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits;

In OnInit() des EAs weisen wir die Werte für Point und Digits des aktuellen Symbols den entsprechenden Variablen zu:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ) ; group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In der Funktion zum Erzeugen von Schaltflächen verbessern wir den Code, um zusätzliche Schaltflächen für die Aktivierung des Arbeitsmodus mit schwebenden Anfragen zu erzeugen:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 82 ,offset= 2 ,wpt= 14 ; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt* 2 + 2 ,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } h= 18 ; offset= 2 ; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; x=cx; y=cy; shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 18 ;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" ,((i> 6 && i< 14 ) || i> 17 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 : x),y,wpt,h, "P" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text+ " \"P\"" ); return false ; } if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" ,((i> 6 && i< 14 ) || i> 17 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 +wpt+ 1 : x+wpt+ 1 ),y,wpt,h, "T" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text+ " \"T\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

Alle Änderungen betreffen nur die Verwaltung von einer Seriennummer eines erstellten Buttons, um die notwendigen Koordinaten einzustellen.

Die wichtigsten Änderungen im EA beziehen sich auf die Funktion zur Handhabung des Drückens der Knöpfe des EA-Handelspanels.

Fügen wir die Codes für den Umgang mit gedrückten Tasten des Handelspanels hinzu:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (!pressed_pending_close_all) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeOrder()== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (!pressed_pending_delete_all) engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.DeleteOrderPending(order.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_delete_all= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_all= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sl= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_tp= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

In den Funktionen für das Platzieren von StopLoss und TakeProfit fügen wir die Code-Blöcke für die Erstellung von schwebenden Anfragen hinzu, um StopLoss/TakeProfit für alle Orders und Positionen zu setzen:

void SetStopLoss ( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyPosition(( ulong )position.Ticket(),sl,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),sl,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket(),- 1 ,sl,- 1 ,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),- 1 ,sl,- 1 ,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } void SetTakeProfit ( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_tp) engine.ModifyPosition(( ulong )position.Ticket(),- 1 ,tp); else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),- 1 ,tp); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket(),- 1 ,- 1 ,tp,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),- 1 ,- 1 ,tp,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } }

Die Codeblöcke für das Erstellen von schwebenden Anfragen sind in allen betrachteten Funktionen logisch ähnlich. Sie sind im Code ausführlich kommentiert, so dass sie zum unabhängigen Studium überlassen bleiben. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren stellen.

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn im Tester im visuellen Modus. Um das Entfernen von Orders sowie die Änderung von Orders und Positionen zu überprüfen, eröffnen wir zwei Verkaufspositionen und platzieren einen Pending-Verkaufsorder ohne StopLoss- und TakeProfit-Preise. Als Nächstes erstellen wir schwebende Anfragen zur Änderung der Stop-Level der Orders und Positionen gemäß dem Preis. Wir warten auf die Aktivierung der schwebenden Anfragen und die Platzierung spezifizierter Stop-Preise und entfernen Orders und Positionen.

Eröffnen wir dann zwei Kaufpositionen und platzieren einen Pending-Kauforder. Danach erstellen wir schwebende Anfragen, um Orders zu entfernen und Positionen gemäß der Zeit zu schließen.





Wie wir sehen können, wurden die Stopp-Level am Schnittpunkt eines bestimmten Preisniveaus für die Aktivierung einer schwebenden Anfrage festgelegt. Die Positionen wurden nach einer bestimmten Zeit geschlossen, und die Order wurde entfernt.

Die Arbeit ist aber noch nicht abgeschlossen. Es gibt Probleme bei der gleichzeitigen Erstellung mehrerer schwebender Anfragen für dasselbe Ticket, da diese Anfragen nicht immer korrekt ausgeführt werden. Derzeit funktioniert die Logik nur dann korrekt, wenn es für jede Position oder jeden Auftrag eine schwebende Anfrage gibt. Nachdem eine schwebende Anfrage aktiviert, ausgeführt und entfernt wurde, ist es möglich, eine neue schwebende Anfrage für diese Position oder diesen Auftrag zu erstellen (falls sie noch aktiv sind).



Ich plane, dieses Problem schrittweise zusammen mit der Weiterentwicklung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität zu beheben, sobald ich bereits über einige grafische Bibliotheksobjekte verfüge.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir mit der Entwicklung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität für die Speicherung, Handhabung und den Empfang von Preisdaten beginnen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

