MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第29部): 未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下での注文とポジションの削除と変更

内容

概念

本稿では、保留中リクエストを使用した取引に特化したセクションを完結します。未決注文を削除する機能、StopLossおよびTakeProfitレベル、未決注文パラメーターを変更する機能を開発します。

したがって、シンプルなカスタム戦略、またはユーザ定義の条件でアクティブ化されるEA動作ロジックを開発できるようになります。グラフィカルシェルの準備ができたら、この準備作業により適切なツール(例: 作業中にEA自体からEA動作のビジュアルコンストラクタを直接作成するツール)が提供されます。おそらく、ライブラリのグラフィックシェルの準備ができた後で簡単な例を作成します。

現時点では、保留中注文の種類をさらに作成することができます。たとえば、MQL4のStopLimit注文を作成することが可能です。これは、十分なライブラリ機能が得られたら行います。

その結果、BuyTime、SellTime、BuyTimeStop、SellTimeStopなど、まったく新しいタイプの未決注文を作成できるようになります。一部のグラフィック構造がまだ欠けているため、本格的なカスタム注文は作成できません。適切なライブラリ機能が用意できたら、そのタスクに戻ります。



実装

その間、抽象保留中リクエストオブジェクトの子孫クラスのいくつかの欠点を修正し、今のところ計画されている不足している取引機能を作成します。

結局のところ、未決注文名を表示するだけの機能はありません。しかし、説明と名前を表示するOrderTypeDescription()関数があるため、注文名のみを残して、関数の戻り結果から単に説明テキストを削除できます。

サービス関数の\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqhファイルで注文名を返す関数を改善しましょう。



string OrderTypeDescription( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool as_order= true , bool prefix_for_market_order= true , bool descr= true ) { string pref= ( !prefix_for_market_order ? "" : #ifdef __MQL5__ CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) #else (as_order ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION)) #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_CLOSE_BY) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_UNKNOWN_TYPE) ); }

関数は常に、未決注文タイプの前に「未決注文」テキストを返します。

「未決注文」テキストを表示する必要があることを示すフラグが実装されたため、関数は予備テキストなしで注文タイプの説明を表示できます。したがって、フラグが無効になっている(値がfalseである)場合、「未決注文」の予備テキストは表示されません。



基本の保留中リクエストの子孫オブジェクトのすべてのファイル、つまり簡単なリクエスト名を表示するメソッドで、保留中リクエストの簡単な説明の表示を修正します。リクエストに注文/ポジションタイプを説明テキストに追加します。その後、チケットを追加(クラスで使用可能な場合)した後に、保留中リクエストID をコンマで区切って追加します。リクエストの説明が最初に表示され、その後にIDとチケットが表示されるため、現在の構造は完全ではありません。



以下は、ポジションを開くための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

string CPendReqOpen::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)) ; return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+ " " + type + ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID) ; }

以下は、ポジションを決済するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

string CPendReqClose::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE)+ " " +type + " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION) + ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

以下は、ポジションのStopLossやTakeProfitのレべルを変更するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

string CPendReqSLTP::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP)+ " " +type+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION)+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

以下は、未決注文を出すための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

string CPendReqPlace::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE)+type+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

以下は、未決注文を削除するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

string CPendReqRemove::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE)+type+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

以下は、未決注文プロパティを変更するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

string CPendReqModify::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY)+type+ ", #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+ " ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

CTradingControl取引管理クラス(すなわちpublicセクション)のTradingControl.mqhファイルで、未決注文の作成と削除、ポジションのStopLoss/TakeProfitの変更、 未決注文パラメータの変更のためのメソッドを宣言します。



int CreatePReqClose( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int CreatePReqCloseBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); int CreatePreqDelete( const ulong ticket); template < typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

クラス本体以外に実装します。

int CTradingControl:: CreatePreqDelete ( const ulong ticket) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.order=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this .m_request.price=order.PriceOpen(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl:: CreatePReqModifyPosition ( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,(sl== WRONG_VALUE ? order.StopLoss() : sl),(tp== WRONG_VALUE ? order.TakeProfit() : tp), 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl:: CreatePReqModifyOrder ( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, (price> 0 ? price : order.PriceOpen()), (sl> 0 ? sl : sl< 0 ? order.StopLoss() : 0 ), (tp> 0 ? tp : tp< 0 ? order.TakeProfit() : 0 ), (limit> 0 ? limit : order.PriceStopLimit()), DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_request.magic=order.GetMagicID(( uint )order.Magic()); this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : order.TypeFilling()); this .m_request.expiration=(expiration> WRONG_VALUE ? expiration : order.TimeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : order.TypeTime()); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.order=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

メソッドのロジックは、特定の条件下でポジションを開閉/未決注文を発注するための保留中リクエストを生成する、以前に作成されたメソッドとまったく同じです。コードは詳細にコメントされているため、これらのメソッドについて再度説明する意味はありません。



次に、プログラムから作成したメソッドへのアクセスを追加しましょう。これを行うには、ライブラリの基本オブジェクトクラスメソッドからこれらのメソッドの呼び出しを記述します。

CEngine クラスで、未決注文の作成と削除、ポジションのStopLoss/TakeProfitの変更、 未決注文パラメータの変更のためのメソッドを宣言します。

int ClosePositionPending( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionByPending( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); int DeleteOrderPending( const ulong ticket) ; template < typename SL, typename TP> int ModifyPositionPending( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL ) ; template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> int ModifyOrderPending( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) ;

宣言されたメソッドをクラス本体の外側に実装します。

int CEngine:: DeleteOrderPending ( const ulong ticket) { return this .m_trading.CreatePreqDelete(ticket); } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine:: ModifyPositionPending ( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> int CEngine:: ModifyOrderPending ( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time,type_filling); }

メソッドは、CTradingControlクラスの保留中リクエストを作成する適切なメソッドを返すだけです。



注文を削除して注文とポジションを変更する保留中リクエストを処理する機能を追加するために必要な改善はこれですべてです。

また、改善されたクラスのコード(テンプレートパラメータの名前)にいくつかのマイナーな変更が加えられました。ただし、これらはメソッドコードの視覚的な認識にのみ関連しているため、ここでそれらを検討しても意味がありません。

テスト

作成された機能を実行するには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part34\でTestDoEasyPart34.mq5として保存します。

保留中リクエストをテストすることを目的とした以前のEAと同様に、保留中リクエストモードをアクティブ化するボタンを作成します。これらは、すべての未決注文を削除(Delete pending)、すべてのポジションを決済(Close all)、ストップレベルなしの注文とポジションのStopLossとTakeProfitを設定します(Set StopLoss and Set TakeProfit)。

これらのボタンを押すと、既存のすべての注文とポジションがバッチ処理されるため、適切なアクティブ化ボタンを有効にすると、複数の注文とポジションの保留中リクエストを一度に確認できます。



現在のバージョンでは、テストEAの取引パネルの取引管理ボタンはあまり便利ではありません。獲得した資金を引き出すボタンは、注文の削除とポジション決済のためのボタンとストップ注文を出すためのボタンの間にあります。このボタンの位置を下にずらして — Set TakeProfitボタンの後に置きます。これを行うには、テストEAで取引パネルのすべてのボタンの列挙体で定数の場所を変更するだけです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT , BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL , BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 )

グローバル変数のリストは、保留中注文を削除し、ポジションを決済し、注文とポジションのストップレベルを変更する保留中リクエストを処理するモードをアクティブにするボタンの状態を示すフラグを受け取るとともに、現在の銘柄のPointとDigitsの値を格納するための2つの変数を追加します。

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits;

EAのOnInit()ハンドラで、現在の銘柄のPointおよびDigits値を対応する変数に割り当てます。

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ) ; group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

ボタン生成関数のコードを改善して、保留中リクエストを処理するモードをアクティブにするための追加ボタンを作成します。

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 82 ,offset= 2 ,wpt= 14 ; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt* 2 + 2 ,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } h= 18 ; offset= 2 ; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; x=cx; y=cy; shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 18 ;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" ,((i> 6 && i< 14 ) || i> 17 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 : x),y,wpt,h, "P" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text+ " \"P\"" ); return false ; } if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" ,((i> 6 && i< 14 ) || i> 17 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 +wpt+ 1 : x+wpt+ 1 ),y,wpt,h, "T" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text+ " \"T\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

すべての変更は、必要な座標を設定するために作成されたボタンのシリアル番号の管理にのみ影響します。

EAの主な変更点は、EA取引パネルボタンの押下を処理する関数に関連しています。

取引パネルのボタン押下を処理するためのコードを追加します。

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (!pressed_pending_close_all) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeOrder()== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (!pressed_pending_delete_all) engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.DeleteOrderPending(order.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_delete_all= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_all= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sl= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_tp= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

StopLossおよびTakeProfitを配置するための関数で、StopLoss/TakeProfitをすべての注文とポジションに設定するための保留中リクエストを作成するコードブロックを追加します。

void SetStopLoss ( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyPosition(( ulong )position.Ticket(),sl,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),sl,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket(),- 1 ,sl,- 1 ,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),- 1 ,sl,- 1 ,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } void SetTakeProfit ( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_tp) engine.ModifyPosition(( ulong )position.Ticket(),- 1 ,tp); else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),- 1 ,tp); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket(),- 1 ,- 1 ,tp,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),- 1 ,- 1 ,tp,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } }

保留中リクエストを作成するためのコードブロックは、ロジックに関して、考慮されたすべての関数で類似しています。それらはコードで詳細にコメントされているので、ご自分でご覧ください。ご質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

コンパイルしてテスターでEAをビジュアライゼーションモードで起動します。注文の削除や注文とポジションの変更を確認するには、2つの売りポジションを開いて、StopLossレベルとTakeProfitレベルなしで売り指値注文を出します。次に、保留中リクエストを作成して、価格値によって注文とポジションのストップレベルを変更します。保留中リクエストがアクティブになるのを待ち、指定されたストップレベルを設定して、注文とポジションを削除します。

次に、2つの買いポジションを開き、買い指値注文を出します。その後、注文を削除してポジションを時間までに決済するための保留中リクエストを作成します。





ご覧のように、ストップレベルは、特定の保留中リクエストの発動価格レベルの交差部分に設定されています。指定された時間後にポジションが決済され、注文が削除されました。

コードはまだ洗練されていません。同じチケットに対して複数の保留中リクエストを同時に作成すると、これらのリクエストが常に正しく機能するとは限らないため、問題があります。現在、ロジックが正しく機能するのは、各ポジションまたは注文に対して保留中リクエストが1つある場合のみです。保留中リクエストがアクティブ化、実行、削除された後、このポジションまたは注文に対して新しい保留中リクエストを作成できます(まだアクティブな場合)。



グラフィカルライブラリオブジェクトがあったらすぐに、この問題を徐々に修正してライブラリ機能をさらに開発することを計画しています。



次の段階

次の記事では、価格データの保存、処理、受信のためのライブラリ機能の開発を開始します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

第1部: 概念、データ管理

第2部: 過去の注文と取引のコレクション

第3部: 注文と取引のコレクション、検索と並び替え

第4部: 取引イベント概念

第5部: 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション取引イベントのプログラムへの送信

第6部: ネッティング勘定イベント

第7部: StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベントの機能の準備

第8部: 注文とポジションの変更イベント

第9部: MQL4との互換性 - データの準備

第10部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジションオープンイベントと指値注文発動イベント

第11部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジション決済イベント

第12部: 口座オブジェクトクラスと口座オブジェクトコレクション

第13部: 口座オブジェクトイベント第14部: 銘柄オブジェクト

第15部: 銘柄オブジェクトコレクション

第16部: 銘柄コレクションイベント

第17部: ライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用

第18部:口座と他のライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用

第19部:ライブラリメッセージのクラス

第20部:プログラムリソースの作成と格納

第21部:取引クラス - 基本クロスプラットフォーム取引オブジェクト

第22部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、制限の検証

第23部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、パラメータ有効性の検証

第24部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、無効なパラメータの自動修正

第25部:取引クラス - 取引サーバによって返されたエラーを処理する基本取引クラス

第26部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 初期実装(ポジションを開く)

第27部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 指数注文

第28部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 決済、削除、変更

第29部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - リクエストオブジェクトクラス

第30部:未決取引リクエスト - リクエストオブジェクトの管理

第31部:未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でポジションを開く

第32部:未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下で指値注文を開く

第33部未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でのポジションの決済(完全、部分または反対のポジションによる)