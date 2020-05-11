MetaTrader 5 / 例
MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第29部): 未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下での注文とポジションの削除と変更

MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第29部): 未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下での注文とポジションの削除と変更

内容

概念

本稿では、保留中リクエストを使用した取引に特化したセクションを完結します。未決注文を削除する機能、StopLossおよびTakeProfitレベル、未決注文パラメーターを変更する機能を開発します。

したがって、シンプルなカスタム戦略、またはユーザ定義の条件でアクティブ化されるEA動作ロジックを開発できるようになります。グラフィカルシェルの準備ができたら、この準備作業により適切なツール(例: 作業中にEA自体からEA動作のビジュアルコンストラクタを直接作成するツール)が提供されます。おそらく、ライブラリのグラフィックシェルの準備ができた後で簡単な例を作成します。

現時点では、保留中注文の種類をさらに作成することができます。たとえば、MQL4のStopLimit注文を作成することが可能です。これは、十分なライブラリ機能が得られたら行います。
その結果、BuyTime、SellTime、BuyTimeStop、SellTimeStopなど、まったく新しいタイプの未決注文を作成できるようになります。一部のグラフィック構造がまだ欠けているため、本格的なカスタム注文は作成できません。適切なライブラリ機能が用意できたら、そのタスクに戻ります。

その間、抽象保留中リクエストオブジェクトの子孫クラスのいくつかの欠点を修正し、今のところ計画されている不足している取引機能を作成します。

実装

結局のところ、未決注文名を表示するだけの機能はありません。しかし、説明と名前を表示するOrderTypeDescription()関数があるため、注文名のみを残して、関数の戻り結果から単に説明テキストを削除できます。
サービス関数の\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqhファイルで注文名を返す関数を改善しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the order name                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,bool as_order=true,bool prefix_for_market_order=true,bool descr=true)
  {
   string pref=
     (
      !prefix_for_market_order ? "" :
      #ifdef __MQL5__ CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) 
      #else/*__MQL4__*/(as_order ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION)) #endif 
     );
   return
     (
      type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT       ?  (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Buy Limit"       :
      type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP        ?  (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Buy Stop"        :
      type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT      ?  (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Sell Limit"      :
      type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP       ?  (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Sell Stop"       :
   #ifdef __MQL5__
      type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT  ?  (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Buy Stop Limit"  :
      type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ?  (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Sell Stop Limit" :
      type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_CLOSE_BY)                                  :  
   #else 
      type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE)                              :
      type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT)                               :
   #endif 
      type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY             ?  pref+" Buy"                                                       :
      type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL            ?  pref+" Sell"                                                      :  
      CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_UNKNOWN_TYPE)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

関数は常に、未決注文タイプの前に「未決注文」テキストを返します。
「未決注文」テキストを表示する必要があることを示すフラグが実装されたため、関数は予備テキストなしで注文タイプの説明を表示できます。したがって、フラグが無効になっている(値がfalseである)場合、「未決注文」の予備テキストは表示されません。


基本の保留中リクエストの子孫オブジェクトのすべてのファイル、つまり簡単なリクエスト名を表示するメソッドで、保留中リクエストの簡単な説明の表示を修正します。リクエストに注文/ポジションタイプを説明テキストに追加します。その後、チケットを追加(クラスで使用可能な場合)した後に、保留中リクエストID をコンマで区切って追加します。リクエストの説明が最初に表示され、その後にIDとチケットが表示されるため、現在の構造は完全ではありません。

以下は、ポジションを開くための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the short request name                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPendReqOpen::Header(void)
  {
   string type=PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE));
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+" "+type+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下は、ポジションを決済するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the short request name                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPendReqClose::Header(void)
  {
   string type=PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE));
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE)+" "+type+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION)+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下は、ポジションのStopLossやTakeProfitのレべルを変更するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the short request name                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPendReqSLTP::Header(void)
  {
   string type=PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE));
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP)+" "+type+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION)+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下は、未決注文を出すための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the short request name                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPendReqPlace::Header(void)
  {
   string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE),true,false,false);
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE)+type+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下は、未決注文を削除するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the short request name                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPendReqRemove::Header(void)
  {
   string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE),true,false,false);
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE)+type+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下は、未決注文プロパティを変更するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスの変更です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the short request name                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CPendReqModify::Header(void)
  {
   string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE),true,false,false);
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY)+type+", #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+" ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CTradingControl取引管理クラス(すなわちpublicセクション)のTradingControl.mqhファイルで、未決注文の作成と削除ポジションのStopLoss/TakeProfitの変更未決注文パラメータの変更のためのメソッドを宣言します。

//--- Create a pending request (1) for full and partial position closure, (2) for closing a position by an opposite one, (3) for removing an order
   int                  CreatePReqClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
   int                  CreatePReqCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by);
   int                  CreatePreqDelete(const ulong ticket);

//--- Create a pending request to modify (1) position's stop orders, (2) an order
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  CreatePReqModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  CreatePReqModifyOrder(const ulong ticket,
                                              const PS price=WRONG_VALUE,
                                              const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                                              const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                                              const PL limit=WRONG_VALUE,
                                              datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                                              const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                              const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   
//--- Set pending request activation criteria
   bool                 SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id,
                                                   const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,
                                                   const int property,
                                                   const double control_value,
                                                   const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type,
                                                   const double actual_value);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

クラス本体以外に実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to remove a pending order               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTradingControl::CreatePreqDelete(const ulong ticket)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE;
//--- Get an order object by ticket
   COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket);
   if(order==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder();
//--- Get a symbol object by an order ticket
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Update symbol quotes
   if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates())
     {
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021);  // No quotes to handle the request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
     
//--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
     {
      //--- No free IDs to create a pending request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }

   //--- Set the trading operation type, as well as deleted order's symbol and ticket in the request structure
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.order=ticket;
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
   this.m_request.volume=order.Volume();
   this.m_request.price=order.PriceOpen();
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to modify position's stop orders        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
int CTradingControl::CreatePReqModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY;
//--- Get an order object by ticket
   COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket);
   if(order==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder();
//--- Get a symbol object by a position ticket
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the prices
//--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure,
//--- display the message in the journal and return 'false'
   if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,(sl==WRONG_VALUE ? order.StopLoss() : sl),(tp==WRONG_VALUE ? order.TakeProfit() : tp),0,DFUN,symbol_obj))
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));   // No quotes to process the request
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return 'false'
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
            
//--- Write a type of a conducted operation, as well as a symbol and a ticket of a modified position to the request structure
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_SLTP;
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.position=ticket;
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
   this.m_request.volume=order.Volume();
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to modify a pending order               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
int CTradingControl::CreatePReqModifyOrder(const ulong ticket,
                                           const PS price=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const PL limit=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY;
//--- Get an order object by ticket
   COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket);
   if(order==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder();
//--- Get a symbol object by an order ticket
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
//--- Set the prices
//--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure,
//--- display the message in the journal and return 'false'
   if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,
                      (price>0 ? price : order.PriceOpen()),
                      (sl>0 ? sl : sl<0 ? order.StopLoss() : 0),
                      (tp>0 ? tp : tp<0 ? order.TakeProfit() : 0),
                      (limit>0 ? limit : order.PriceStopLimit()),
                      DFUN,symbol_obj))
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));   // No quotes to process the request
      return false;
     }
//--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return 'false'
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
            
//--- Write the magic number, volume, filling type, as well as expiration date and type to the request structure
   this.m_request.magic=order.GetMagicID((uint)order.Magic());
   this.m_request.volume=order.Volume();
   this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : order.TypeFilling());
   this.m_request.expiration=(expiration>WRONG_VALUE ? expiration : order.TimeExpiration());
   this.m_request.type_time=(type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : order.TypeTime());

   //--- Set the trading operation type, as well as modified order's symbol and ticket in the request structure
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY;
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.order=ticket;
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドのロジックは、特定の条件下でポジションを開閉/未決注文を発注するための保留中リクエストを生成する、以前に作成されたメソッドとまったく同じです。コードは詳細にコメントされているため、これらのメソッドについて再度説明する意味はありません。

次に、プログラムから作成したメソッドへのアクセスを追加しましょう。これを行うには、ライブラリの基本オブジェクトクラスメソッドからこれらのメソッドの呼び出しを記述します。
CEngine クラスで、未決注文の作成と削除ポジションのStopLoss/TakeProfitの変更未決注文パラメータの変更のためのメソッドを宣言します。

//--- Create a pending request for closing a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one, (4) for removing an order
   int                  ClosePositionPending(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
   int                  ClosePositionPartiallyPending(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
   int                  ClosePositionByPending(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by);
   int                  DeleteOrderPending(const ulong ticket);

//--- Create a pending request to modify (1) a position, (2) an order
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  ModifyPositionPending(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL);
   template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL>
   int                  ModifyOrderPending(const ulong ticket,
                                           const PR price=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const PL stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
                                  

宣言されたメソッドをクラス本体の外側に実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to remove a pending order               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CEngine::DeleteOrderPending(const ulong ticket)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePreqDelete(ticket);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to modify a position                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::ModifyPositionPending(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to modify an order                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL>
int CEngine::ModifyOrderPending(const ulong ticket,
                                const PR price=WRONG_VALUE,
                                const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                                const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                                const PL stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE,
                                datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                                const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドは、CTradingControlクラスの保留中リクエストを作成する適切なメソッドを返すだけです。

注文を削除して注文とポジションを変更する保留中リクエストを処理する機能を追加するために必要な改善はこれですべてです。
また、改善されたクラスのコード(テンプレートパラメータの名前)にいくつかのマイナーな変更が加えられました。ただし、これらはメソッドコードの視覚的な認識にのみ関連しているため、ここでそれらを検討しても意味がありません。

テスト

作成された機能を実行するには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part34\TestDoEasyPart34.mq5として保存します。

保留中リクエストをテストすることを目的とした以前のEAと同様に、保留中リクエストモードをアクティブ化するボタンを作成します。これらは、すべての未決注文を削除(Delete pending)、すべてのポジションを決済(Close all)、ストップレベルなしの注文とポジションのStopLossとTakeProfitを設定します(Set StopLoss and Set TakeProfit)。

これらのボタンを押すと、既存のすべての注文とポジションがバッチ処理されるため、適切なアクティブ化ボタンを有効にすると、複数の注文とポジションの保留中リクエストを一度に確認できます。

現在のバージョンでは、テストEAの取引パネルの取引管理ボタンはあまり便利ではありません。獲得した資金を引き出すボタンは、注文の削除とポジション決済のためのボタンとストップ注文を出すためのボタンの間にあります。このボタンの位置を下にずらしてSet TakeProfitボタンの後に置きます。これを行うには、テストEAで取引パネルのすべてのボタンの列挙体で定数の場所を変更するだけです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart34.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_BUTTONS
  {
   BUTT_BUY,
   BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,
   BUTT_BUY_STOP,
   BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,
   BUTT_SELL,
   BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,
   BUTT_SELL_STOP,
   BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,
   BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,
   BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,
   BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,
   BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,
   BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL,
   BUTT_TRAILING_ALL
  };
#define TOTAL_BUTT   (20)

グローバル変数のリストは、保留中注文を削除し、ポジションを決済し、注文とポジションのストップレベルを変更する保留中リクエストを処理するモードをアクティブにするボタンの状態を示すフラグを受け取るとともに、現在の銘柄のPointとDigitsの値を格納するための2つの変数を追加します

//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
SDataButt      butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];
string         prefix;
double         lot;
double         withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal);
ushort         magic_number;
uint           stoploss;
uint           takeprofit;
uint           distance_pending;
uint           distance_stoplimit;
uint           distance_pending_request;
uint           bars_delay_pending_request;
uint           slippage;
bool           trailing_on;
bool           pressed_pending_buy;
bool           pressed_pending_buy_limit;
bool           pressed_pending_buy_stop;
bool           pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit;
bool           pressed_pending_close_buy;
bool           pressed_pending_close_buy2;
bool           pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell;
bool           pressed_pending_sell;
bool           pressed_pending_sell_limit;
bool           pressed_pending_sell_stop;
bool           pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit;
bool           pressed_pending_close_sell;
bool           pressed_pending_close_sell2;
bool           pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy;
bool           pressed_pending_delete_all;
bool           pressed_pending_close_all;
bool           pressed_pending_sl;
bool           pressed_pending_tp;
double         trailing_stop;
double         trailing_step;
uint           trailing_start;
uint           stoploss_to_modify;
uint           takeprofit_to_modify;
int            used_symbols_mode;
string         used_symbols;
string         array_used_symbols[];
bool           testing;
uchar          group1;
uchar          group2;
double         g_point;
int            g_digits;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EAのOnInit()ハンドラで、現在の銘柄のPointおよびDigits値を対応する変数に割り当てます

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal 
//--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity
   //EnumNumbersTest();

//--- Set EA global variables
   prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_";
   testing=engine.IsTester();
   for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++)
     {
      butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i);
      butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i);
     }
   lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0));
   magic_number=InpMagic;
   stoploss=InpStopLoss;
   takeprofit=InpTakeProfit;
   distance_pending=InpDistance;
   distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL;
   slippage=InpSlippage;
   trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point();
   trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point();
   trailing_start=InpTrailingStart;
   stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify;
   takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify;
   distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq<5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq);
   bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq<1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq);
   g_point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT);
   g_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- Initialize random group numbers
   group1=0;
   group2=0;
   srand(GetTickCount());
   
//--- Initialize DoEasy library
   OnInitDoEasy();
   
//--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects
   if(IsPresentObects(prefix))
      ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix);

//--- Create the button panel
   if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY))
      return INIT_FAILED;
//--- Set trailing activation button status
   ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on);
//--- Reset states of the buttons for working using pending requests
   for(int i=0;i<14;i++)
     {
      ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_PRICE",false);
      ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_TIME",false);
     }

//--- Check playing a standard sound by macro substitution and a custom sound by description
   engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK);
   Sleep(600);
   engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"));

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ボタン生成関数のコードを改善して、保留中リクエストを処理するモードをアクティブにするための追加ボタンを作成します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the buttons panel                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=20,const int shift_y=0)
  {
   int h=18,w=82,offset=2,wpt=14;
   int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt*2+2,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+3*h+1;
   int x=cx,y=cy;
   int shift=0;
   for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++)
     {
      x=x+(i==7 ? w+2 : 0);
      if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-6) x=cx;
      y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ? 7 : 0))*(h+1));
      if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-6 ? w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrRed : clrBlue)))
        {
         Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text);
         return false;
        }
     }
   
   h=18; offset=2;
   cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+3*h+1;
   x=cx; y=cy;
   shift=0;
   for(int i=0;i<18;i++)
     {
      y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ? 7 : 0))*(h+1));
      if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+"_PRICE",((i>6 && i<14) || i>17 ? x+wpt*2+w*2+5 : x),y,wpt,h,"P",(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue)))
        {
         Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text+" \"P\"");
         return false;
        }
      if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+"_TIME",((i>6 && i<14) || i>17 ? x+wpt*2+w*2+5+wpt+1 : x+wpt+1),y,wpt,h,"T",(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue)))
        {
         Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text+" \"T\"");
         return false;
        }
     }
   ChartRedraw(0);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

すべての変更は、必要な座標を設定するために作成されたボタンのシリアル番号の管理にのみ影響します。

EAの主な変更点は、EA取引パネルボタンの押下を処理する関数に関連しています。
取引パネルのボタン押下を処理するためのコードを追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handle pressing the buttons                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name)
  {
   bool comp_magic=true;   // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs
   string comment="";
   //--- Convert button name into its string ID
   string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix));
   //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15
   group1=(uchar)Rand();
   group2=(uchar)Rand();
   uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number);
   //--- If the button is pressed
   if(ButtonState(button_name))
     {
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy 
         if(!pressed_pending_buy)
            engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);   // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
               double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit
         if(!pressed_pending_buy_limit)
            engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
               double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop
         if(!pressed_pending_buy_stop)
            engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
               double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit
         if(!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit)
            engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
               double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell
         if(!pressed_pending_sell)
            engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);  // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
               double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit
         if(!pressed_pending_sell_limit)
            engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
               double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop
         if(!pressed_pending_sell_stop)
            engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
               double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit
         if(!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit)
            engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
               double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
               SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position
               if(!pressed_pending_close_buy)
                  engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket());
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
                     double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket
               if(!pressed_pending_close_buy2)
                  engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
                     double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL;
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            if(list==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
            list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
            
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            if(list_buy==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            if(list_sell==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL)
                 {
                  //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket
                  if(!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell)
                     engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket());
                  //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Buy position by an opposite Sell one
                  //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
                  else
                    {
                     int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket());
                     if(id>0)
                       {
                        //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
                        double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                        double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
                        ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                        SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent());
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
        
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position
               if(!pressed_pending_close_sell)
                  engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket());
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
                     double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket
               if(!pressed_pending_close_sell2)
                  engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
                     double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL;
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            if(list==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
            list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
            
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            if(list_sell==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            if(list_buy==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL)
                 {
                  //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket
                  if(!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy)
                     engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket());
                  //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Sell position by an opposite Buy one
                  //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
                  else
                    {
                     int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket());
                     if(id>0)
                       {
                        //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
                        double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                        double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
                        ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                        SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent());
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit
            for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
              {
               COrder* position=list.At(i);
               if(position==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close each position by its ticket
               if(!pressed_pending_close_all)
                  engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing each position
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket());
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
                     double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
                     ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE;
                     if(position.TypeOrder()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
                       {
                        price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                        price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
                        comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS;
                       }
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,comparer,price,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all orders
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
         //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by placement time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time
            for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
              {
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, remove each order by its ticket
               if(!pressed_pending_delete_all)
                  engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket());
               //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for removing each order
               //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
               else
                 {
                  int id=engine.DeleteOrderPending(order.Ticket());
                  if(id>0)
                    {
                     //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
                     double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                     double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits);
                     ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE;
                     if(order.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
                       {
                        price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                        price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits);
                        comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS;
                       }
                     ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                     SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,comparer,price,TimeCurrent());
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
               
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS))
        {
         SetStopLoss();
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT))
        {
         SetTakeProfit();
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL))
        {
         //--- If the program is launched in the tester
         if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
           {
            //--- Emulate funds withdrawal
            TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal);
           }
        }

      //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second
      Sleep(100);
      //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests)
      if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0)
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
      //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed
      else
        {
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            trailing_on=true;
           }
         
         //--- Buying
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_buy_limit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_buy_stop=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_buy2=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=true;
           }
         
         //--- Selling
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sell=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sell_limit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sell_stop=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_sell=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_sell2=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for removing orders by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_delete_all=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing positions by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_close_all=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing StopLoss by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_sl=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing TakeProfit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pressed_pending_tp=true;
           }
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons
   else 
     {
      //--- trailing button
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         trailing_on=false;
        }
      
      //--- Buying
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }

      //--- Selling
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for removing orders by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for removing orders by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing positions by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing positions by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing StopLoss by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing StopLoss by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing TakeProfit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing TakeProfit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

StopLossおよびTakeProfitを配置するための関数で、StopLoss/TakeProfitをすべての注文とポジションに設定するための保留中リクエストを作成するコードブロックを追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set StopLoss to all orders and positions                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetStopLoss(void)
  {
   if(stoploss_to_modify==0)
      return;
//--- Set StopLoss to all positions where it is absent
   //--- Get the list of all positions
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
   //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
   //--- select positions with zero StopLoss from the list
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* position=list.At(i);
      if(position==NULL)
         continue;
      double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,stoploss_to_modify);
      //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set StopLoss for each position by its ticket
      if(!pressed_pending_sl)
         engine.ModifyPosition((ulong)position.Ticket(),sl,-1);
      //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for setting StopLoss for each position
      //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
      else
        {
         int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),sl,-1);
         if(id>0)
           {
            //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
            double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
            double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
            ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE;
            if(position.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
              {
               price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS;
              }
            ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
            SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price,TimeCurrent());
           }
        }
     }
//--- Set StopLoss to all pending orders where it is absent
   //--- Get the list of all orders
   list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
   //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
   //--- select orders with zero StopLoss from the list
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* order=list.At(i);
      if(order==NULL)
         continue;
      double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify);
      //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set StopLoss for each order by its ticket
      if(!pressed_pending_sl)
         engine.ModifyOrder((ulong)order.Ticket(),-1,sl,-1,-1);
      //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for setting StopLoss for each order
      //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
      else
        {
         int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),-1,sl,-1,-1);
         if(id>0)
           {
            //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
            double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
            double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits);
            ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE;
            if(order.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
              {
               price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits);
               comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS;
              }
            ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
            SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price,TimeCurrent());
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set TakeProfit to all orders and positions                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetTakeProfit(void)
  {
   if(takeprofit_to_modify==0)
      return;
//--- Set TakeProfit to all positions where it is absent
   //--- Get the list of all positions
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
   //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
   //--- select positions with zero TakeProfit from the list
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* position=list.At(i);
      if(position==NULL)
         continue;
      double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,takeprofit_to_modify);
      //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set TakeProfit for each position by its ticket
      if(!pressed_pending_tp)
         engine.ModifyPosition((ulong)position.Ticket(),-1,tp);
      //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for setting TakeProfit for each position
      //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
      else
        {
         int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),-1,tp);
         if(id>0)
           {
            //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
            double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
            double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
            ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE;
            if(position.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
              {
               price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
               price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits);
               comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS;
              }
            ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
            SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price,TimeCurrent());
           }
        }
     }
//--- Set TakeProfit to all pending orders where it is absent
   //--- Get the list of all orders
   list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
   //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
   //--- select orders with zero TakeProfit from the list
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* order=list.At(i);
      if(order==NULL)
         continue;
      double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify);
      //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set TakeProfit for each order by its ticket
      if(!pressed_pending_sl)
         engine.ModifyOrder((ulong)order.Ticket(),-1,-1,tp,-1);
      //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for setting TakeProfit for each order
      //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
      else
        {
         int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),-1,-1,tp,-1);
         if(id>0)
           {
            //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters
            double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
            double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits);
            ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE;
            if(order.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
              {
               price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
               price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits);
               comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS;
              }
            ulong  time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
            SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price,TimeCurrent());
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

保留中リクエストを作成するためのコードブロックは、ロジックに関して、考慮されたすべての関数で類似しています。それらはコードで詳細にコメントされているので、ご自分でご覧ください。ご質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

コンパイルしてテスターでEAをビジュアライゼーションモードで起動します。注文の削除や注文とポジションの変更を確認するには、2つの売りポジションを開いて、StopLossレベルとTakeProfitレベルなしで売り指値注文を出します。次に、保留中リクエストを作成して、価格値によって注文とポジションのストップレベルを変更します。保留中リクエストがアクティブになるのを待ち、指定されたストップレベルを設定して、注文とポジションを削除します。

次に、2つの買いポジションを開き、買い指値注文を出します。その後、注文を削除してポジションを時間までに決済するための保留中リクエストを作成します。


ご覧のように、ストップレベルは、特定の保留中リクエストの発動価格レベルの交差部分に設定されています。指定された時間後にポジションが決済され、注文が削除されました。

コードはまだ洗練されていません。同じチケットに対して複数の保留中リクエストを同時に作成すると、これらのリクエストが常に正しく機能するとは限らないため、問題があります。現在、ロジックが正しく機能するのは、各ポジションまたは注文に対して保留中リクエストが1つある場合のみです。保留中リクエストがアクティブ化、実行、削除された後、このポジションまたは注文に対して新しい保留中リクエストを作成できます(まだアクティブな場合)。

グラフィカルライブラリオブジェクトがあったらすぐに、この問題を徐々に修正してライブラリ機能をさらに開発することを計画しています。

次の段階

次の記事では、価格データの保存、処理、受信のためのライブラリ機能の開発を開始します。 

現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

第1部: 概念、データ管理
第2部: 過去の注文と取引のコレクション
第3部: 注文と取引のコレクション、検索と並び替え
第4部: 取引イベント概念
第5部: 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション取引イベントのプログラムへの送信
第6部: ネッティング勘定イベント
第7部: StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベントの機能の準備
第8部: 注文とポジションの変更イベント
第9部: MQL4との互換性 - データの準備
第10部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジションオープンイベントと指値注文発動イベント
第11部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジション決済イベント
第12部: 口座オブジェクトクラスと口座オブジェクトコレクション
第13部: 口座オブジェクトイベント第14部: 銘柄オブジェクト
第15部: 銘柄オブジェクトコレクション
第16部: 銘柄コレクションイベント
第17部: ライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用
第18部:口座と他のライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用
第19部:ライブラリメッセージのクラス
第20部:プログラムリソースの作成と格納
第21部:取引クラス - 基本クロスプラットフォーム取引オブジェクト
第22部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、制限の検証
第23部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、パラメータ有効性の検証
第24部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、無効なパラメータの自動修正
第25部:取引クラス - 取引サーバによって返されたエラーを処理する基本取引クラス
第26部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 初期実装(ポジションを開く)
第27部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 指数注文
第28部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 決済、削除、変更
第29部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - リクエストオブジェクトクラス
第30部:未決取引リクエスト - リクエストオブジェクトの管理
第31部:未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でポジションを開く
第32部:未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下で指値注文を開く
第33部未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でのポジションの決済(完全、部分または反対のポジションによる)


MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/7569

