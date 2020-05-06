Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXXIV): Pending trading requests - removing and modifying orders and positions under certain conditions

Contents

This article completes the section dedicated to trading using pending requests. We are going to develop the functionality for removing pending orders, as well as for modifying StopLoss and TakeProfit levels and pending order parameters.

Thus, we are going to have the entire functionality enabling us to develop simple custom strategies, or rather EA behavior logic activated upon user-defined conditions. After the graphical shell is ready, this preparatory work will provide us with the appropriate tools, for example, for creating a visual constructor of the EA behavior directly from the EA itself during its work (probably, I will make a simple example after the graphical shell of the library is ready).

At the moment, we are able to create additional types of pending orders. For example, it is possible to create a StopLimit order for MQL4. I will do that after I have enough library functionality.

As a result, it will be possible to create completely new types of pending orders, such as BuyTime, SellTime, BuyTimeStop, SellTimeStop, etc.

In the meantime, I am going to fix some shortcomings in the descendant classes of the abstract pending request object and create the missing trading functionality planned for now.

As it turns out, we do not have the function that simply displays a pending order name. But we have the OrderTypeDescription() function displaying its description+name. This means we should simply remove the description text from the function return result leaving only the order name.

Let's improve the function returning the order name in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh file of service functions:



string OrderTypeDescription( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool as_order= true , bool prefix_for_market_order= true , bool descr= true ) { string pref= ( !prefix_for_market_order ? "" : #ifdef __MQL5__ CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) #else (as_order ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION)) #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? ( descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "" )+ " Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_CLOSE_BY) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_UNKNOWN_TYPE) ); }

The function always returns the "pending order" text before the pending order type.

The flag indicating the necessity to display the "pending order" text has been implemented so that the function is able to display the order type description without the preliminary text. Thus, if the flag is disabled (the value is false), the "pending order" preliminary text is not displayed.





In all files of the base pending request descendant objects, namely in the methods of displaying a brief request name, fix the display of the brief description of a pending request — add order/position type to the request description text. After that, add the ticket (if available in the class) followed by a pending request ID separated by comma. The current structure is not perfect since a request description is displayed first followed by the ID and the ticket.



The changes in the pending request object class for opening a position:

string CPendReqOpen::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)) ; return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+ " " + type + ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID) ; }

The changes in the pending request object class for closing a position:

string CPendReqClose::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE)+ " " +type + " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION) + ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

The changes in the pending request object class for modifying position's StopLoss and/or TakeProfit levels:

string CPendReqSLTP::Header( void ) { string type=PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP)+ " " +type+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION)+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

The changes in the pending request object class for placing a pending order:

string CPendReqPlace::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE)+type+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

The changes in the pending request object class for removing a pending order:

string CPendReqRemove::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE)+type+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+ ", ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

The changes in the pending request object class for modifying pending order properties:

string CPendReqModify::Header( void ) { string type=OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE), true , false , false ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY)+type+ ", #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+ " ID #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); }

In the TradingControl.mqh file of the CTradingControl trading management class (namely in its public section), add the declaration of the methods for creating a pending request to remove a pending order, modify position's StopLoss/TakeProfit and modify pending order parameters:



int CreatePReqClose( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int CreatePReqCloseBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); int CreatePreqDelete( const ulong ticket); template < typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); };

Implement them beyond the class body:

int CTradingControl:: CreatePreqDelete ( const ulong ticket) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.order=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this .m_request.price=order.PriceOpen(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl:: CreatePReqModifyPosition ( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,(sl== WRONG_VALUE ? order.StopLoss() : sl),(tp== WRONG_VALUE ? order.TakeProfit() : tp), 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.position=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl:: CreatePReqModifyOrder ( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; COrder *order= this .GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if (order== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, (price> 0 ? price : order.PriceOpen()), (sl> 0 ? sl : sl< 0 ? order.StopLoss() : 0 ), (tp> 0 ? tp : tp< 0 ? order.TakeProfit() : 0 ), (limit> 0 ? limit : order.PriceStopLimit()), DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_request.magic=order.GetMagicID(( uint )order.Magic()); this .m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : order.TypeFilling()); this .m_request.expiration=(expiration> WRONG_VALUE ? expiration : order.TimeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : order.TypeTime()); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.order=ticket; this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The logic of methods is absolutely identical to the previously created methods of generating pending requests for opening/closing positions/placing pending orders under certain conditions. The code is commented in details, so there is no point in dwelling on these methods again.



Now let's add access from the program to the created methods. To do this, write the call of these methods from the library base object class methods.

In the CEngine class, add the declaration of methods for creating pending requests to remove a pending order, modify position's StopLoss/TakeProfit and modify the pending order parameters:

int ClosePositionPending( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); int ClosePositionByPending( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); int DeleteOrderPending( const ulong ticket) ; template < typename SL, typename TP> int ModifyPositionPending( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL ) ; template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> int ModifyOrderPending( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) ;

Implement declared methods outside the class body:

int CEngine:: DeleteOrderPending ( const ulong ticket) { return this .m_trading.CreatePreqDelete(ticket); } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine:: ModifyPositionPending ( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> int CEngine:: ModifyOrderPending ( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time,type_filling); }

The methods simply return the result of calling the appropriate methods of creating pending requests of the CTradingControl class we wrote before.



These are all the improvements required for adding the functionality for working with pending requests to remove orders and modify orders and positions.

Also, some minor changes have been made in the codes of the improved classes (names of template parameters). However, they are related only to the visual perception of the method code, so there is no point in considering them here.



To perform the created functionality, use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part34\ under the name TestDoEasyPart34.mq5.

Like the previous EAs intended to test pending requests, we will create the buttons for activating pending request modes — for the buttons removing all pending orders (Delete pending), closing all positions (Close all) and setting StopLoss and TakeProfit for orders and positions having no stop levels (Set StopLoss and Set TakeProfit).

Since pressing these buttons leads to the batch handling of all the existing orders and positions, enabling the appropriate activation buttons allows us to check pending requests for multiple orders and positions at once.



In the current version, the trading management buttons of the test EA's trading panel are not very convenient — the button of withdrawing earned funds is located between the buttons of removing orders and closing positions and the buttons for placing stop orders. Let's set this button lower — after the Set TakeProfit button. To do this, simply change the location of constants in the enumeration of all buttons of the test EA's trading panel:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT , BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL , BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 )

The list of global variables receives the flags indicating states of the buttons activating modes of working with pending requests to remove pending orders, close positions and modify stop levels of orders and positions, as well as add two variables for storing Point and Digits values of the current symbol:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits;

In the EA's OnInit() handler, assign Point and Digits values of the current symbol to the corresponding variables:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ) ; group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the button generation function, improve the code to create additional buttons for activating the mode of working with pending requests:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 82 ,offset= 2 ,wpt= 14 ; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt* 2 + 2 ,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } h= 18 ; offset= 2 ; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; x=cx; y=cy; shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 18 ;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" ,((i> 6 && i< 14 ) || i> 17 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 : x),y,wpt,h, "P" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text+ " \"P\"" ); return false ; } if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" ,((i> 6 && i< 14 ) || i> 17 ? x+wpt* 2 +w* 2 + 5 +wpt+ 1 : x+wpt+ 1 ),y,wpt,h, "T" ,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text+ " \"T\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

All the changes affect only the management of a serial number of a created button to set the necessary coordinates.

The main changes in the EA are related to the function for handling pressing of the EA trading panel buttons.

Add the codes for handling pressed buttons of the trading panel:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { if (!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (!pressed_pending_close_all) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeOrder()== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (!pressed_pending_delete_all) engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); else { int id=engine.DeleteOrderPending(order.Ticket()); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_delete_all= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_close_all= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_sl= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pressed_pending_tp= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

In the functions for placing StopLoss and TakeProfit, add the code blocks for creating pending requests to set StopLoss/TakeProfit to all orders and positions:

void SetStopLoss ( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyPosition(( ulong )position.Ticket(),sl,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),sl,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket(),- 1 ,sl,- 1 ,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),- 1 ,sl,- 1 ,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } } void SetTakeProfit ( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_tp) engine.ModifyPosition(( ulong )position.Ticket(),- 1 ,tp); else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),- 1 ,tp); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (position.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); if (!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket(),- 1 ,- 1 ,tp,- 1 ); else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),- 1 ,- 1 ,tp,- 1 ); if (id> 0 ) { double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if (order.TypeByDirection()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); price_activation= NormalizeDouble (order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); SetPReqCriterion(( uchar )id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price, TimeCurrent ()); } } } }

The code blocks for creating pending requests are similar in all considered functions in terms of logic. They are commented in detail in the code, so leave them for independent study. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments.

Compile the EA and launch it in the tester in the visualization mode. To check order removal as well as order and position modification, open two sell positions and place a sell pending order without StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Next, create pending requests to modify stop levels of orders and positions by price value. Wait for activation of pending requests and placing specified stop levels, and remove orders and positions.

Then open two buy positions and place a buy pending order. After that, create pending requests to remove orders and close positions by time.





As we can see, stop levels were set at the intersection of a given pending request activation price level. The positions were closed after a specified time and the order was removed.

The work is not polished yet. There are issues with simultaneous creation of several pending requests for the same ticket as these requests do not always work out correctly. Currently, the logic works correctly only if there is one pending request for each position or order. After a pending request is activated, executed and removed, it is possible to create a new pending request for this position or order (if they are still active).



I plan to fix this issue gradually along with the further development of the library functionality as soon as I already have some graphical library objects.



In the next article, we will start the development of the library functionality for storing, handling and receiving price data.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

