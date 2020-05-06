Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXXIV): Pending trading requests - removing and modifying orders and positions under certain conditions
Contents
Concept
This article completes the section dedicated to trading using pending requests. We are going to develop the functionality for removing pending orders, as well as for modifying StopLoss and TakeProfit levels and pending order parameters.
Thus, we are going to have the entire functionality enabling us to develop simple custom strategies, or rather EA behavior logic activated upon user-defined conditions. After the graphical shell is ready, this preparatory work will provide us with the appropriate tools, for example, for creating a visual constructor of the EA behavior directly from the EA itself during its work (probably, I will make a simple example after the graphical shell of the library is ready).
At the moment, we are able to create additional types of pending orders. For example, it is possible to create a StopLimit order for MQL4. I
will do that after I have enough library functionality.
As a result, it will be possible to create completely new types of pending orders, such as BuyTime, SellTime, BuyTimeStop, SellTimeStop, etc.
Some graphical constructions are still missing preventing us from creating full-fledged custom orders. We will get back to that task after we have the appropriate library functionality.
Implementation
As it turns out, we do not have the function that simply displays a pending order name. But we have the OrderTypeDescription() function
displaying its description+name. This means we should simply remove the description text from the function return result leaving only the
order name.
Let's improve the function returning the order name in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh file of service functions:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,bool as_order=true,bool prefix_for_market_order=true,bool descr=true) { string pref= ( !prefix_for_market_order ? "" : #ifdef __MQL5__ CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) #else/*__MQL4__*/(as_order ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MARKET) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION)) #endif ); return ( type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Buy Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Buy Stop" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Sell Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Buy Stop Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? (descr ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PENDING) : "")+" Sell Stop Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_CLOSE_BY) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT) : #endif type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+" Buy" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+" Sell" : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_UNKNOWN_TYPE) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The function always returns the "pending order" text before
the pending order type.
The flag indicating the necessity to display the "pending order" text has been implemented so that the function is able to display the order type description without the preliminary text. Thus, if the flag is disabled (the value is false), the "pending order" preliminary text is not displayed.
In all files of the base pending request descendant objects, namely in the methods of displaying a brief request name, fix the display of the brief description of a pending request — add order/position type to the request description text. After that, add the ticket (if available in the class) followed by a pending request ID separated by comma. The current structure is not perfect since a request description is displayed first followed by the ID and the ticket.
The changes in the pending request object class for opening a position:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the short request name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPendReqOpen::Header(void) { string type=PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_OPEN)+" "+type+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The changes in the pending request object class for closing a position:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the short request name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPendReqClose::Header(void) { string type=PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_CLOSE)+" "+type+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION)+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The changes in the pending request object class for modifying position's StopLoss and/or TakeProfit levels:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the short request name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPendReqSLTP::Header(void) { string type=PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE)); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_SLTP)+" "+type+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION)+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The changes in the pending request object class for placing a pending order:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the short request name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPendReqPlace::Header(void) { string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE),true,false,false); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_PLACE)+type+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The changes in the pending request object class for removing a pending order:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the short request name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPendReqRemove::Header(void) { string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE),true,false,false); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_REMOVE)+type+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+", ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The changes in the pending request object class for modifying pending order properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the short request name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPendReqModify::Header(void) { string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TYPE),true,false,false); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_STATUS_MODIFY)+type+", #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER)+" ID #"+(string)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the TradingControl.mqh file of the CTradingControl trading management class (namely in its public section),
add the declaration of the methods for creating a pending request to remove a
pending order, modify position's StopLoss/TakeProfit
and modify pending order parameters:
//--- Create a pending request (1) for full and partial position closure, (2) for closing a position by an opposite one, (3) for removing an order int CreatePReqClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int CreatePReqCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); int CreatePreqDelete(const ulong ticket); //--- Create a pending request to modify (1) position's stop orders, (2) an order template<typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const PS price=WRONG_VALUE, const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE, const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE, const PL limit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Set pending request activation criteria bool SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implement them beyond the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to remove a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTradingControl::CreatePreqDelete(const ulong ticket) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE; //--- Get an order object by ticket COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if(order==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(); //--- Get a symbol object by an order ticket CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Update symbol quotes if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021); // No quotes to handle the request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the trading operation type, as well as deleted order's symbol and ticket in the request structure this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.order=ticket; this.m_request.type=order_type; this.m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this.m_request.price=order.PriceOpen(); //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to modify position's stop orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> int CTradingControl::CreatePReqModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; //--- Get an order object by ticket COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if(order==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(); //--- Get a symbol object by a position ticket CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByPosition(ticket,DFUN); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,(sl==WRONG_VALUE ? order.StopLoss() : sl),(tp==WRONG_VALUE ? order.TakeProfit() : tp),0,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return 'false' int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Write a type of a conducted operation, as well as a symbol and a ticket of a modified position to the request structure this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.position=ticket; this.m_request.type=order_type; this.m_request.volume=order.Volume(); //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to modify a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CTradingControl::CreatePReqModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const PS price=WRONG_VALUE, const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE, const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE, const PL limit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY; //--- Get an order object by ticket COrder *order=this.GetOrderObjByTicket(ticket); if(order==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(); //--- Get a symbol object by an order ticket CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByOrder(ticket,DFUN); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(!this.SetPrices(order_type, (price>0 ? price : order.PriceOpen()), (sl>0 ? sl : sl<0 ? order.StopLoss() : 0), (tp>0 ? tp : tp<0 ? order.TakeProfit() : 0), (limit>0 ? limit : order.PriceStopLimit()), DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return false; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return 'false' int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Write the magic number, volume, filling type, as well as expiration date and type to the request structure this.m_request.magic=order.GetMagicID((uint)order.Magic()); this.m_request.volume=order.Volume(); this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : order.TypeFilling()); this.m_request.expiration=(expiration>WRONG_VALUE ? expiration : order.TimeExpiration()); this.m_request.type_time=(type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : order.TypeTime()); //--- Set the trading operation type, as well as modified order's symbol and ticket in the request structure this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.order=ticket; this.m_request.type=order_type; //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,order)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic of methods is absolutely identical to the previously created methods of generating pending requests for opening/closing
positions/placing pending orders under certain conditions. The code is commented in details, so there is no point in dwelling on these
methods again.
Now let's add access from the program to the created methods. To do this, write the call of these methods from the library base object class
methods.
In the CEngine class, add the declaration of methods for creating pending requests to remove a pending order, modify position's StopLoss/TakeProfit and modify the pending order parameters:
//--- Create a pending request for closing a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one, (4) for removing an order int ClosePositionPending(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int ClosePositionPartiallyPending(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); int ClosePositionByPending(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); int DeleteOrderPending(const ulong ticket); //--- Create a pending request to modify (1) a position, (2) an order template<typename SL,typename TP> int ModifyPositionPending(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL); template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL> int ModifyOrderPending(const ulong ticket, const PR price=WRONG_VALUE, const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE, const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE, const PL stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
Implement declared methods outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to remove a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::DeleteOrderPending(const ulong ticket) { return this.m_trading.CreatePreqDelete(ticket); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to modify a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::ModifyPositionPending(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to modify an order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL> int CEngine::ModifyOrderPending(const ulong ticket, const PR price=WRONG_VALUE, const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE, const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE, const PL stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods simply return the result of calling the appropriate methods of creating pending requests of the CTradingControl class we wrote
before.
These are all the improvements required for adding the functionality for working with pending requests to remove orders and modify orders
and positions.
Also, some minor changes have been made in the codes of the improved classes (names of template parameters). However, they are related only to the visual perception of the method code, so there is no point in considering them here.
Testing
To perform the created functionality, use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part34\ under the name TestDoEasyPart34.mq5.
Like the previous EAs intended to test pending requests, we will create the buttons for activating pending request modes — for the buttons removing all pending orders (Delete pending), closing all positions (Close all) and setting StopLoss and TakeProfit for orders and positions having no stop levels (Set StopLoss and Set TakeProfit).
Since pressing these buttons leads to the batch handling of all the existing orders and positions, enabling the appropriate activation
buttons allows us to check pending requests for multiple orders and positions at once.
In the current version, the trading management buttons of the test EA's trading panel are not very convenient — the button of withdrawing earned funds is located between the buttons of removing orders and closing positions and the buttons for placing stop orders. Let's set this button lower — after the Set TakeProfit button. To do this, simply change the location of constants in the enumeration of all buttons of the test EA's trading panel:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart34.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT (20)
The list of global variables receives the flags indicating states of the buttons activating modes of working with pending requests to remove pending orders, close positions and modify stop levels of orders and positions, as well as add two variables for storing Point and Digits values of the current symbol:
//--- global variables CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the EA's OnInit() handler, assign Point and Digits values of the current symbol to the corresponding variables:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; testing=engine.IsTester(); for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq<5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq<1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); g_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Initialize random group numbers group1=0; group2=0; srand(GetTickCount()); //--- Initialize DoEasy library OnInitDoEasy(); //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Reset states of the buttons for working using pending requests for(int i=0;i<14;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_PRICE",false); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_TIME",false); } //--- Check playing a standard sound by macro substitution and a custom sound by description engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep(600); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2")); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the button generation function, improve the code to create additional buttons for activating the mode of working with pending requests:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the buttons panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=20,const int shift_y=0) { int h=18,w=82,offset=2,wpt=14; int cx=offset+shift_x+wpt*2+2,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+3*h+1; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift=0; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i==7 ? w+2 : 0); if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-6) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ? 7 : 0))*(h+1)); if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-6 ? w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrRed : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text); return false; } } h=18; offset=2; cx=offset+shift_x; cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+3*h+1; x=cx; y=cy; shift=0; for(int i=0;i<18;i++) { y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ? 7 : 0))*(h+1)); if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+"_PRICE",((i>6 && i<14) || i>17 ? x+wpt*2+w*2+5 : x),y,wpt,h,"P",(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text+" \"P\""); return false; } if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name+"_TIME",((i>6 && i<14) || i>17 ? x+wpt*2+w*2+5+wpt+1 : x+wpt+1),y,wpt,h,"T",(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrChocolate : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text+" \"T\""); return false; } } ChartRedraw(0); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All the changes affect only the management of a serial number of a created button to set the necessary coordinates.
The main changes in the EA are related to the function for handling pressing of the EA trading panel buttons.
Add the codes for handling pressed buttons of the trading panel:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { bool comp_magic=true; // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs string comment=""; //--- Convert button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15 group1=(uchar)Rand(); group2=(uchar)Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy if(!pressed_pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit if(!pressed_pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop if(!pressed_pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit if(!pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell if(!pressed_pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit if(!pressed_pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop if(!pressed_pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit if(!pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position if(!pressed_pending_close_buy) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_buy2) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Buy position by an opposite Sell one //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position if(!pressed_pending_close_sell) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close a position by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_sell2) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a position partially by ticket //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPartiallyPending(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close positions by ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing a Sell position by an opposite Buy one //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionByPending(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, close each position by its ticket if(!pressed_pending_close_all) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for closing each position //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ClosePositionPending(position.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if(position.TypeOrder()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,comparer,price,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, remove each order by its ticket if(!pressed_pending_delete_all) engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket()); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for removing each order //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.DeleteOrderPending(order.Ticket()); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if(order.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,comparer,price,TimeCurrent()); } } } } } //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests) if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0) ButtonState(button_name,false); //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed else { //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,true); trailing_on=true; } //--- Buying //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=true; } //--- Selling //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for removing orders by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_delete_all=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing positions by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_close_all=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing StopLoss by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_sl=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing TakeProfit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pressed_pending_tp=true; } } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons else { //--- trailing button if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,false); trailing_on=false; } //--- Buying //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- Selling //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for removing orders by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for removing orders by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_delete_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing positions by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing positions by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_close_all=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing StopLoss by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing StopLoss by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_sl=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing TakeProfit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing TakeProfit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pressed_pending_tp=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the functions for placing StopLoss and TakeProfit, add the code blocks for creating pending requests to set StopLoss/TakeProfit to all orders and positions:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set StopLoss to all orders and positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetStopLoss(void) { if(stoploss_to_modify==0) return; //--- Set StopLoss to all positions where it is absent //--- Get the list of all positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- select positions with zero StopLoss from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,stoploss_to_modify); //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set StopLoss for each position by its ticket if(!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyPosition((ulong)position.Ticket(),sl,-1); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for setting StopLoss for each position //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),sl,-1); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if(position.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- Set StopLoss to all pending orders where it is absent //--- Get the list of all orders list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- select orders with zero StopLoss from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set StopLoss for each order by its ticket if(!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder((ulong)order.Ticket(),-1,sl,-1,-1); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for setting StopLoss for each order //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),-1,sl,-1,-1); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if(order.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,comparer,price,TimeCurrent()); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set TakeProfit to all orders and positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetTakeProfit(void) { if(takeprofit_to_modify==0) return; //--- Set TakeProfit to all positions where it is absent //--- Get the list of all positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- select positions with zero TakeProfit from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,takeprofit_to_modify); //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set TakeProfit for each position by its ticket if(!pressed_pending_tp) engine.ModifyPosition((ulong)position.Ticket(),-1,tp); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for setting TakeProfit for each position //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ModifyPositionPending(position.Ticket(),-1,tp); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()+distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if(position.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); price_activation=NormalizeDouble(position.PriceOpen()-distance_pending_request*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price,TimeCurrent()); } } } //--- Set TakeProfit to all pending orders where it is absent //--- Get the list of all orders list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- select orders with zero TakeProfit from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set TakeProfit for each order by its ticket if(!pressed_pending_sl) engine.ModifyOrder((ulong)order.Ticket(),-1,-1,tp,-1); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for setting TakeProfit for each order //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { int id=engine.ModifyOrderPending(order.Ticket(),-1,-1,tp,-1); if(id>0) { //--- set the pending request activation price and time, as well as activation parameters double price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()+(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer=EQUAL_OR_MORE; if(order.TypeByDirection()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { price=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); price_activation=NormalizeDouble(order.PriceOpen()-(distance_pending+distance_pending_request)*g_point,g_digits); comparer=EQUAL_OR_LESS; } ulong time_activation=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); SetPReqCriterion((uchar)id,price_activation,time_activation,BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,comparer,price,TimeCurrent()); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The code blocks for creating pending requests are similar in all considered functions in terms of logic. They are commented in detail in the code, so leave them for independent study. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments.
Compile the EA and launch it in the tester in the visualization mode. To check order removal as well as order and position modification, open two sell positions and place a sell pending order without StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Next, create pending requests to modify stop levels of orders and positions by price value. Wait for activation of pending requests and placing specified stop levels, and remove orders and positions.
Then open two buy positions and place a buy pending order. After that, create pending requests to remove orders and close positions by time.
As we can see, stop levels were set at the intersection of a given pending request activation price level. The positions were closed after a specified time and the order was removed.
The work is not polished yet. There are issues with simultaneous creation of several pending requests for the same ticket as these
requests do not always work out correctly. Currently, the logic works correctly only if there is one pending request for each position
or order. After a pending request is activated, executed and removed, it is possible to create a new pending request for this position or
order (if they are still active).
I plan to fix this issue gradually along with the further development of the library functionality as soon as I already have some graphical
library objects.
What's next?
In the next article, we will start the development of the library functionality for storing, handling and receiving price data.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
Previous articles within the series:
Part 1. Concept, data management
Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals
Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search
Part 4. Trading events. Concept
Part 5. Classes and collection of trading events. Sending events to the program
Part 6. Netting account events
Part 7. StopLimit order activation events, preparing the functionality for order and position modification events
Part 8. Order and position modification events
Part 9. Compatibility with MQL4 — Preparing data
Part 10. Compatibility with MQL4 - Events of opening a position and activating pending orders
Part 11. Compatibility with MQL4 - Position closure events
Part 12. Account object class and account object collection
Part 13. Account object events
Part 14. Symbol object
Part 15. Symbol object collection
Part 16. Symbol collection events
Part 17. Interactivity of library objects
Part 18. Interactivity of account and any other library objects
Part 19. Class of library messages
Part 20. Creating and storing program resources
Part 21. Trading classes - Base cross-platform trading object
Part 22. Trading classes - Base trading class, verification of limitations
Part 23. Trading classes - Base trading class, verification of valid parameters
Part 24. Trading classes - Base trading class, auto correction of invalid parameters
Part 25. Trading classes - Base trading class, handling errors returned by the trade server
Part 26. Working with pending trading requests - First implementation (opening positions)
Part 27. Working with pending trading requests - Placing pending orders
Part 28. Working with pending trading requests - Closure, removal and modification
Part 29. Working with pending trading requests - request object classes
Part 30. Pending trading requests - managing request objects
Part 31. Pending trading requests - opening positions under certain conditions
Part 32. Pending trading requests - placing pending orders under certain conditions
Part 33. Pending trading requests - closing positions (full, partial or by an opposite one) under certain conditions
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/7569
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
You can disable optimisation at compile time. It will be faster
Yes, it will indeed be faster. But only twice as fast.
On my laptop the compilation time was up to 60 seconds, now, after disabling optimisation, it comes down to 30 seconds. And if we take into account that this is only the 34th part (not the last one), it's still a lot. After all, the library will only grow further....
I thought that it could be easily made as a DLL (for example) and connected to the Expert Advisor. But I tried, and... it's not quite clear how to do it...
I thought that it could be easily made as a DLL (for example) and connected to the Expert Advisor. But I tried, and... it's not quite clear how to do it...
There are dll analogues, see documentation
Thanks.
That seems to be exactly what I need. At least theoretically. But in practice, when I try to compile the Engine file with #property library, I can' t export methods (which are essentially functions) - I get an error. It looks like we need to add more functions (exportable) that call these methods. Besides, there will be no tooltips in the programme that imports these functions.
In general, all this is not quite as I would like it to be....
Did you ever polish and fix this issue in future chapters or did you forgot about this when you developed the graphical section? If you fixed and polished can you tell me in which chapter it is?
Thanks
Did you ever polish and fix this issue in future chapters or did you forgot about this when you developed the graphical section? If you fixed and polished can you tell me in which chapter it is?
Thanks