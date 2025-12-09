ReversalPower Indicator

REVERSAL POWER PRO

The ONLY Indicator That Shows You Where Markets WILL Reverse - BEFORE They Move

 WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF TRADING PRECISION

Tired of guessing where the market will turn?   Missing entries because you don't know where support/resistance REALLY is?   Getting stopped out at "fake" levels?   Wondering if your bias is correct before entering?

What if you had:   Crystal-clear Supply/Demand Zones that markets RESPECT   Daily Bias Engine telling you market direction instantly   Daily Pivot showing you the HIGHEST PROBABILITY trading zone   Non-repainting signals at EXACT reversal points

---

 THE PROBLEM WITH EVERY OTHER INDICATOR

Most indicators show you:

· Where price HAS BEEN (useless for planning)
· Static lines (markets move!)
· Cluttered charts (confusion, not clarity)
· Repainting signals (false hope)

Reversal Power Pro shows you:

· Where price WILL GO (forward-looking)
· Dynamic zones (adapts to market structure)
· Clean, focused information (only what matters)
· Non-repainting (what you see is REAL)

---

 THE 5-STEP PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM

Step 1: INSTANT DIRECTION CLARITY

Look at the TOP of your chart: The Daily Bias display instantly tells you:

 STRONG/MODERATE/WEAK BULLISH = Only look for BUY opportunities
 STRONG/MODERATE/WEAK BEARISH = Only look for SELL opportunities
 NEUTRAL/RANGING = Wait for clearer direction

This ONE decision saves you from 80% of losing trades immediately.

Step 2: FIND THE SWEET SPOT

The Gold Daily Pivot Line is your high-probability trading zone. This is where professional money trades. Why? Because it's the FAIR VALUE for the day.

 BUY NEAR PIVOT in Bullish Bias
 SELL NEAR PIVOT in Bearish Bias
 AVOID trading far from pivot (low probability)

Step 3: IDENTIFY THE ZONES THAT MATTER

Supply Zone (Red Rectangle ABOVE Price): Where sellers overwhelm buyers. Price REJECTS here.
Demand Zone (Green Rectangle BELOW Price): Where buyers overwhelm sellers. Price BOUNCES here.

The genius? These zones are DYNAMIC. They:

· Update automatically every 15 minutes
· Show ONLY the most recent untouched zones
· Adjust to current price action
· Give you REAL levels that markets actually respect

Step 4: WAIT FOR THE CONFIRMED SIGNAL

Green Arrow = CONFIRMED ENTRY
This isn't just any signal.It's confirmed by:

1. 5-Candle Reversal Pattern (price structure)
2. Multiple ZigZag confirmation (momentum shift)
3. Non-repainting (won't disappear)

Entry Rules:

· Bullish Bias + Green Arrow near Pivot + Price in/approaching Demand Zone = BUY
· Bearish Bias + Green Arrow near Pivot + Price in/approaching Supply Zone = SELL

Step 5: PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT

For BUY Trades:

· ENTRY: Bounce from Demand Zone
· STOP LOSS: Below Demand Zone
· TAKE PROFIT: Next Supply Zone or Daily Pivot

For SELL Trades:

· ENTRY: Rejection from Supply Zone
· STOP LOSS: Above Supply Zone
· TAKE PROFIT: Next Demand Zone or Daily Pivot

Risk:Reward: Minimum 1:2, often 1:3 or better

---

 TIME FRAME PERFECTION

M5/M15 (DAY TRADERS - BEST RESULTS)

```
07:55 AM - Check Daily Bias (Top Center)
08:00 AM - Markets Open
08:05 AM - Identify Pivot & Current Zones
08:10 AM - Wait for Green Arrow near Pivot
08:15 AM - Enter in Bias Direction
11:00 AM - Take Profit
DONE FOR THE DAY
```

H1/H4 (SWING TRADERS)

```
Monday AM - Set weekly bias
Daily - Check pivot alignment
Enter on M15 confirmations
Hold 2-3 days
Use larger zones for wider stops
```

---

 THE REVOLUTION: WHY SUPPLY/DEMAND ZONES BEAT STATIC S/R

Static Support/Resistance Problems:

· Lines drawn days/weeks ago
· Markets evolve, levels become irrelevant
· Too many lines = confusion
· Old levels lose significance

Dynamic Supply/Demand Zones Advantages:

· Fresh zones = HIGH relevance
· Untouched = FULL energy waiting
· Current price context = REAL trading levels
· Automatic updates = No manual work
· Visual clarity = Red/Green rectangles = Instant understanding

Example: Last week's resistance at 1.1050 is meaningless if price has already broken through it twice. But a FRESH Supply Zone at 1.1080 that hasn't been touched? That's where the REAL selling will happen.

---

 REAL TRADER RESULTS

"The Supply/Demand zones changed everything. I finally understand WHERE to place my stops and targets." - Michael R., 5-year trader

"One trade a day near the pivot. That's all I do now. My account has never been greener." - Sarah L., Full-time trader

"The Daily Bias feature alone saved me from three losing trades this week. Priceless." - James K., Fund manager

"I used to draw 20 lines on my chart. Now I have two colored zones. Cleaner, simpler, more profitable." - David T., Trading educator

---

 PERFECT FOR THESE MARKETS

FOREX (All Pairs)

· EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
· Clear zones on major pairs
· Pivot works perfectly with forex ranges

INDICES

· S&P 500, NASDAQ, DOW JONES
· DAX, FTSE, NIKKEI
· Zones align with institutional levels

COMMODITIES

· Gold, Silver, Oil
· Strong zone definition
· Perfect for reversal trading

CRYPTO

· Bitcoin, Ethereum, Major Alts
· High volatility = Bigger zones
· Perfect for catching reversals

---

 WHAT MAKES REVERSAL POWER PRO DIFFERENT?

The "Zone-First" Approach

1. Identify current zones (Red/Green rectangles)
2. Check daily bias (Top display)
3. Find pivot proximity (Gold line)
4. Wait for confirmation (Green arrow)
5. Enter with precision (Zone edges)

The "One Trade" Philosophy

Most traders overtrade. Reversal Power teaches you:

· One currency pair to master
· One timeframe to specialize in
· One setup to perfect
· One trade per day
· One focused approach = Consistent profits

The "Clean Chart" Advantage

No more:

· 20 moving averages
· 15 oscillator lines
· 30 Fibonacci levels
· 50 trendlines

Just:

· 1 Daily Bias display
· 1 Pivot line
· 2 Supply/Demand zones
· Clean, confirmed signals

---

 THE 7-DAY TRANSFORMATION

Day 1-2: Observation

· Watch how zones form
· See how price respects them
· Understand bias changes
· No trading yet

Day 3-4: Paper Trading

· Practice identifying setups
· Test your zone understanding
· Refine entry timing
· Master the pivot zone

Day 5-7: Live Trading (Small Size)

· Execute 1 trade daily
· Use proper risk management
· Build confidence
· Refine your process

Week 2+: Consistency

· Same process daily
· Compound profits
· Scale up slowly
· Become a professional


· Clearly see supply/demand zones forming
· Confidently identify high-probability setups
· Successfully execute trades using the system
· Significantly improve your trading results


 READY TO SEE MARKETS DIFFERENTLY?

What You'll Experience:

1. CLARITY - No more guessing about direction
2. PRECISION - Exact entry/exit points
3. CONFIDENCE - Trading with institutional-level information
4. CONSISTENCY - Repeatable daily process
5. FREEDOM - One trade, walk away, enjoy life

Who This Is For:

· Traders tired of indicator clutter
· Those wanting clear, actionable levels
· Professionals seeking edge refinement
· Beginners wanting proper foundation
· Anyone ready for consistent profits

Who This Is NOT For:

· "Get rich quick" seekers
· Those unwilling to follow rules
· People who won't manage risk
· Anyone expecting 100% win rate

---

 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: I'm a complete beginner. Is this too advanced?

A: Perfect for beginners! The zones are visually clear. The bias tells you direction. The system is simple: Bias + Pivot + Zone = Trade.

Q: How many signals per day?

A: 1-3 high-quality signals. We teach quality over quantity. One good trade beats ten mediocre ones.

Q: Does it work on mobile?

A: NO! Full functionality on MT5 .

Q: What timeframes work best?

A: M5/M15 for day trading. H1/H4 for swing trading. Daily for position trading.

Q: What support do you offer?

A: Email support within 24 hours. Community support instantly. Setup help available.

---

 FINAL MESSAGE

For years, professional traders kept a secret: The real money isn't made predicting WHERE price will go, but knowing WHERE it WON'T go.

Supply zones tell you where price WON'T go up.
Demand zones tell you where price WON'T go down.
The pivot tells you WHERE to trade between them.
The bias tells you WHICH direction to trade.

Reversal Power Pro doesn't just show you levels. It shows you the BATTLEFIELD.

You see where buyers and sellers are positioned.
You know who's winning(Daily Bias).
You know where to engage(Pivot Zone).
You know when to strike(Green Arrow).

The only question is: Are you ready to trade with this level of clarity?


P.S. Remember: Most traders fail because they have too much information and too little understanding. Reversal Power Pro gives you LESS information but MORE understanding. That's the difference between confusion and clarity, between guessing and knowing.

P.P.S. That 30-day guarantee means you literally risk nothing. If Supply/Demand zones don't transform how you see markets, if the Daily Bias doesn't improve your direction calls, if the Pivot doesn't become your favorite trading level... you get every penny back. But they will. We've seen it hundreds of times.

[  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING TODAY  ]

추천 제품
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
지표
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
지표
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
지표
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Forex Time Ext
Yuriy Ponyatov
지표
An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.25 (12)
지표
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
지표
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
SupportResistance MT5
Alexandru Chirila
지표
Support Resistance Indicator The "Support Resistance" indicator is a versatile tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels based on an underlying algorithm. These levels indicate price points where an asset historically experiences buying (support) or selling (resistance) pressure. The indicator allows traders to visualize these levels on their charts, making it easier to make informed decisions. All Products   |   Contact PARAMETERS: Timeframe : Users can select the
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
지표
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
지표
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
TS Time Remaining
Aurelio Manuel Peral Garcia
지표
TS Time Remaining - Indicador de Cuenta Regresiva para Velas en MetaTrader 5 El TS Time Remaining es un indicador gratuito diseñado para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 que permite a los traders visualizar en tiempo real el tiempo restante de la vela actual. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil para aquellos operadores que trabajan con estrategias basadas en la acción del precio y patrones de velas japonesas, ya que les permite anticiparse al cierre de la vela y tomar decisiones con mayor precisión
FREE
Quantum Edge Oscillator limited
Laith
지표
Overview QuantumEdge Oscillator is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines advanced momentum analysis with sophisticated trend detection algorithms. This 30-day trial version provides full access to all features, allowing you to thoroughly test its capabilities in live market conditions before making a purchase decision. Key Features Dual-Signal System : Combines RSI moving average with smoothed ATR-based volatility bands Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Built-in support for higher timefr
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
지표
피봇 포인트 Fibo RSJ는 피보나치 비율을 사용하여 당일의 지지선과 저항선을 추적하는 지표입니다. 이 멋진 지표는 피보나치 비율을 사용하여 피벗 포인트를 통해 최대 7단계의 지지와 저항을 생성합니다. 가격이 작업의 가능한 진입/종료 지점을 인식할 수 있는 이 지원 및 저항의 각 수준을 어떻게 존중하는지 환상적입니다. 특징 최대 7단계 지원 및 7단계 저항 레벨의 색상을 개별적으로 설정 입력 피벗 유형 피벗 피보 RSJ1 = 피보 비율 1 계산 피벗 피보 RSJ2 = 피보 비율 2 계산 피벗 Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo 비율 3 계산 피벗 피보 클래식 = 클래식 피벗 계산 최소 피벗 수준 피벗 3 레벨 피벗 4 레벨 피벗 5 레벨 6단계 피벗 피벗 7 레벨 여전히 질문이 있는 경우 다이렉트 메시지로 저에게 연락하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/ko/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
지표
일반 설명 Fair Gap Value 지표는 MetaTrader 5 차트에서 “페어 밸류 갭(Fair Value Gaps)”을 감지하고 강조 표시합니다. 페어 밸류 갭은 한 캔들의 저점과 그로부터 두 캔들 앞의 고점 사이에 가격 공백이 생길 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는 이러한 구간을 색이 입혀진 사각형으로 표시하여 가격 행동 전략에 시각적 지원을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 강세 갭 감지 : 현재 캔들의 저점과 두 캔들 이전의 고점 사이 갭을 녹색 사각형으로 표시합니다. 약세 갭 감지 : 반대 방향 갭을 빨간색 사각형으로 표시합니다. 동적 확장 : 사각형을 오른쪽으로 원하는 바(캔들) 수만큼 연장할 수 있습니다. 투명도 조절 : 차트 배경을 가리지 않도록 불투명도를 설정할 수 있습니다. 토글 옵션 : 강세 갭과 약세 갭을 개별적으로 켜고 끌 수 있습니다. 히스토리 제한 : 스캔할 최대 바 수를 설정하여 데이터 양이 많을 때 성능을 최적화할 수 있습니다. 자동 정리 : 타임프레임이 변경되거나
FREE
FVG Finder
Amrullah Khan
지표
Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Liquidity Voids are price ranges you can exploit for better entries and exits on your trades. They're similar concepts, so let's look at them from the top and break it down. Think of FVG and Liquidity voids as soft-spots in the market. They are paths of least resistance. That doesn't mean price will go through them, but price could go through them more easily.  To find and locate it is easy but tidiest to repeat the same thing all over again. This helps to boost your t
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
VIP Support Resistance
Manh Toan Do
지표
The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart. Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision. Pivots are d
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
지표
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
지표
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Indicator MT5 FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
지표
This indicator is designed to detect high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29957 The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the trading instrument moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). The patterns usually occur at the end of a trend and are used to signal tren
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
지표
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.69 (48)
지표
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
ContiStat MT5 Restricted
Matous Bartl
지표
ContiStat restricted - Free DEMO version of the ContiStat indicator Free version of the indicator is ment as DEMO of full paid version. Full functionality is available, however The indicator work only on M30 chart period . Find the ContiStat indicator for full functionality Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiSt
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
지표
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
지표
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
지표
개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다. 표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의
FREE
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
지표
Strifor Pivot + ATR Target Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel for MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions. Key Features Automatic c
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
지표
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Norion Daily Key Levels
Fernando Baratieri
지표
Norion Daily Key Levels is a professional indicator designed to display the most relevant price reference levels of the trading day in a clear and objective way. The indicator automatically plots essential daily levels such as: Previous day close Current day open Daily high Daily low In addition, the indicator allows the inclusion of other custom daily reference levels, making it adaptable to different trading styles and market strategies. These levels are widely used by professional traders as
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
지표
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter? Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-T
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (4)
지표
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
지표
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •···································
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries? What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:   SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting   DRAWS PATTER
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation 3.     BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries) · Identifies overextended price levels · Provides natural support/resistance zones · Ensures entries at op
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day For BOOM 500/900/1000: BUY SETUP: · Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear · Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips without me." "I have no idea where to place my stop loss or take profit - it feels like guessing." What if you could eliminate the guesswork forever?
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After purchase, Contact me for the trading Manual and secret trading recipe. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consistent profitability. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading system that bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading cap
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you there's ONE pattern that institutions use... that appears EVERY DAY on EVERY timeframe... and gives you BOTH bullish AND bearish setups automatically?
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that's neither too tight nor too wide? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
필터:
Ania C.
1159
Ania C. 2025.12.19 19:57 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
4904
개발자의 답변 Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet 2025.12.20 04:54
Thanks for your review. Read how to trade with it effectively on overview. Forget the repainting, the arrow is just a reversal warning signs Try
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158709?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=overview
리뷰 답변