Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator

The Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines price history, statistical volatility data, and volume analysis to create a reference map for the trading day. This tool assists traders in identifying potential support and resistance levels, trend breakouts, and market exhaustion points

Key Features

Average Daily Range Targets The indicator automatically plots thick green and red lines on the chart. These lines are calculated based on the Average Daily Range of the instrument. The green line represents the statistical "ceiling" (upper target), while the red line represents the "floor" (lower target). These levels assist traders in identifying areas where the market range may be statistically exhausted.

Previous Day Structure Distinct blue lines are drawn to mark the High and Low prices of the previous trading day. These levels serve as critical reference points for identifying potential breakout zones or support and resistance levels.

Volume Profile and Point of Control The indicator includes a session Volume Profile feature. This displays hollow density histograms on the side of the chart to visualize buying and selling volume distribution. A yellow line marks the Point of Control, which represents the price level with the highest traded volume.

Static Mode: Locks the Point of Control line to the level established the previous day.

Dynamic Mode: Updates the Point of Control line in real-time as the current trading session develops.

Daily Pivot A dotted grey line marks the exact center (50 percent) of the trading range from the previous day. This acts as a pivot point to help determine the immediate market sentiment relative to the previous session.

Data Dashboard A text panel on the chart provides real-time data regarding the daily range. It displays the percentage of the average daily range that has currently been utilized, helping users assess if the market has room to move or is overextended.

Data Accuracy The internal logic automatically detects and adjusts for Sunday candles. This ensures that daily range calculations remain accurate regardless of the time zone settings or data feed of the broker.

Alerts and Customization

Push Notifications: Users can enable mobile alerts to be notified when price interacts with the defined target levels.

Customization: All lines, histograms, and colors can be adjusted or toggled on and off via the input settings.

Performance: The code is optimized to calculate data directly from the chart to ensure efficient performance.

Input Parameters

Main Targets

ADR_Period: The number of days used to calculate the average volatility.

clrCeil: Color for the upper target line.

clrFlr: Color for the lower target line.

Structure

clrHard: Color for the High and Low of the previous day.

ShowPivot: Toggle the display of the 50 percent pivot line.

Volume Profile Settings

ShowVP: Toggle the Point of Control line.

ShowVP_Hist: Toggle the side volume histogram.

POC_Mode: Choose between Static (Yesterday) or Dynamic (Today) calculation.

VP_Bins: Adjust the precision of the volume profile histogram.

Dashboard Settings

ShowDashboard: Toggle the text panel on or off.

clrText: Color of the dashboard text.

Alert Settings

UsePushNotify: Enable notifications to the mobile MetaTrader 5 application.

AlertOnCeiling: Trigger an alert when the green line is hit.

AlertOnFloor: Trigger an alert when the red line is hit.

Risk Warning Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.