- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
PositionClosePartial
"hedging" 어카운팅의 경우 지정된 기호에서 포지션을 부분적으로 닫기.
|
bool PositionClosePartial(
"hedging" 어카운팅의 경우 지정된 티켓이 있는 포지션을 부분적으로 닫기.
|
bool PositionClosePartial(
매개변수
Symbol
[in] 포지션이 부분적으로 마감된 거래 상품의 이름. 포지션 부분 닫기에 대해 기호(티켓 아님)가 지정된 경우 기호에 지정된 MagicNumber (엑스퍼트 어드바이저 ID)가 있는 첫 번째 감지 포지션이 지정됩니다. 따라서 지정된 위치 티켓과 함께 PositionClosePartial()을 사용하는 것이 더 나을 수 있습니다.
볼륨
[in] 포지션을 줄여야 하는 볼륨. 값이 부분적으로 닫힌 포지션의 볼륨을 초과하면 완전히 닫힙니다. 반대 포지션이 열리지 않음
티켓
[in] 닫힌 포지션 티켓.
deviation=ULONG_MAX
[in] 현재 가격과의 최대 편차(점 단위).
값 반환
구조의 기본 검사가 성공적이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.
참고
PositionClosePartial(...) 메서드가 성공적으로 완료되었다고 해서 항상 거래 작업이 성공적으로 실행되는 것은 아닙니다. ResultRetcode() 메서드를 호출하여 거래 요청(거래 서버 반환 코드) 결과를 확인해야 합니다.
"netting" 시스템(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING 및 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE)에서는 각 Symbol에 대해 주어진 시점에 하나의 포지션(하나 이상의 딜의 결과)만 열수 있습니다. 현재 지정가 주문을 클라이언트 터미널의 "Toolbox" 패널의 "Trade" 탭에도 표시되는 포지션과 혼동하지 마십시오.
포지션 표시 (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)의 경우, 각 기호에서 여러 포지션을 동시에 열 수 있습니다. 이 경우 PositionClose는 최소 티켓이 있는 모지션을 닫습니다.