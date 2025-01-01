문서화섹션
BuyStop

지정된 매개변수를 사용하여 매수 중지 유형(현재 시장 가격보다 높은 가격으로 구입)의 지정가 주문 발주하기.

bool  BuyStop(
   double                volume,                       // 주문 볼륨
   double                price,                        // 주문 가격
   const string          symbol=NULL,                  // 기호
   double                sl=0.0,                       // 손절매 가격
   double                tp=0.0,                       // 이익 실현 가격
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,     // 주문 일생
   datetime              expiration=0,                 // 주문 만료 시간
   const string          comment=""                    // 코멘트
  \)

매개변수

볼륨

[in]  요청된 주문 볼륨.

가격

[in]  주문 가격.

symbol=NULL

[in]  주문 가격. 기호를 지정하지 않으면 현재 기호가 사용됩니다.

sl=0.0

[in]  손절매 가격.

tp=0.0

[in]  이익 실현 가격.

type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC

[in] ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 열거에서 주문 일생.

expiration=0

[in]  주문 만료 시간( type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED 인 경우에만 사용됨).

comment=""

[in]  주문 설명.

값 반환

구조 확인이 성공적이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

참고

BuyStop(...) 메서드가 성공적으로 완료되었다고 해서 항상 거래 작업이 성공적으로 실행되는 것은 아닙니다. 다음을 사용하여 거래 요청 결과(트레이드 서버 반환 코드)를 확인해야 합니다:ResultRetcode()ResultOrder()에서 반환한 값.