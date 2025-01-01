문서화섹션
Request

마지막 요청 구조의 복사본 가져오기.

void  Request(
   MqlTradeRequest&  request      // 참조
   ) const 

매개변수

요청

[out]  복사된 구조에 대한 참조.

값 반환

없음.