MQL5에서 행렬 및 벡터 연산

여러가지 수학적 문제를 해결하기 위해 특별한 데이터 유형 - 행렬 및 벡터 -를 MQL5 언어에 추가하였습니다. 새로운 유형은 수학적인 표기법에 가까운 간결하고 이해하기 쉬운 코드를 생성하도록 하는 기본 메서드를 제공합니다. 이 기사에서는Matrix 및 벡터 메서드 도움말 섹션의 내장 메서드에 대한 간략한 설명을 제공합니다.





콘텐츠





모든 프로그래밍 언어는 숫자 변수 세트를 저장하는 배열 데이터 유형을 제공합니다. 숫자 변수는 int, double 등 여러가지입니다. 배열 요소는 루프를 사용하여 배열 작업을 가능하게 하는 인덱스에 의해 액세스됩니다. 가장 일반적으로 사용되는 것은 1차원 및 2차원 배열입니다.



int a[ 50 ]; double m[ 7 ][ 50 ]; MyTime t[ 100 ];

배열은 데이터의 저장 및 처리와 관련된 비교적 간단한 작업을 하는 데 충분합니다. 그러나 복잡한 수학적 문제의 경우 중첩 루프의 수가 많기 때문에 프로그래밍 및 코드 읽기 측면에서 배열 작업이 어려워집니다. 가장 단순한 선형 대수 연산에도 코딩과 수학에 대한 많은 이해가 필요합니다.



머신 러닝, 신경망 및3D 그래픽과 같은 최신의 데이터 기술은 벡터 및 행렬의 개념과 관련된 선형 대수 솔루션을 널리 사용합니다. 이러한 객체에 대한 작업을 용이하게 하기 위해 MQL5에서는 행렬 및 벡터와 같은 특수한 데이터 유형을 제공합니다. 새로운 유형은 일련의 진부한 프로그래밍 작업을 최소화하고 코드의 품질을 향상시킵니다.







행렬 및 벡터 유형



간단히 말하면 벡터는 1차원 double 타입의 배열이고 행렬은 2차원 double 타입의 배열입니다. 벡터는 수직 및 수평이 될 수 있습니다; 그러나 MQL5에서는 구분되지 않습니다.



행렬은 첫 번째 인덱스가 행 번호이고 두 번째 인덱스가 열 번호인 수평적인 벡터의 배열로 나타낼 수 있습니다.







행 및 열 번호 매기기는 배열과 유사하게 0부터 시작합니다.

double 유형의 데이터를 포함하는 '행렬' 및 '벡터' 유형 외에도 4가지 유형이 더 있으며 각각의 유형은 관련된 데이터 작업을 수행합니다.



matrixf —float요소를 포함하는 행렬



matrixc —복소수 요소를 포함하는 행렬



vectorf — float 요소를 포함하는 벡터

vectorc — 복소수 요소를 포함하는 벡터

이 글을 쓰는 시점에서 matrixc 및 vectorc 유형에 대한 작업은 아직 완료되지 않았으므로 이러한 유형을 내장 메서드에서 사용할 수는 없습니다.

템플릿 함수는 해당 유형 대신 matrix<double>, matrix<float>, vector<double>, vector<float>와 같은 표기법을 지원합니다.



vectorf v_f1= { 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ,}; vector < float > v_f2=v_f1; Print ( "v_f2 = " , v_f2);





생성 및 초기화

행렬 및 벡터 메서드는 목적에 따라 9가지 범주로 나뉩니다. 행렬과 벡터를 선언하고 초기화하는 방법에는 여러 가지가 있습니다.



가장 간단한 생성 방법은 크기 지정이 없는 선언, 다시 말해 데이터에 대한 메모리 할당이 없는 선언입니다. 여기서는 데이터 유형과 변수 이름을 작성합니다:

matrix matrix_a; matrix < double > matrix_a1; matrix < float > matrix_a3; vector vector_a; vector < double > vector_a1; vector < float > vector_a3;

그런 다음 생성된 객체의 크기를 변경하고 원하는 값으로 채울 수 있습니다. 이들은 계산 결과를 얻기 위해 내장된 행렬 메서드에서 사용될 수 있습니다.

데이터를 위한 메모리를 할당하지만 초기화는 하지 않는 동안 지정된 크기로 행렬 또는 벡터를 선언할 수 있습니다. 여기에서 변수 이름 뒤에 괄호 안에 크기를 지정합니다.



matrix matrix_a( 128 , 128 ); matrix < double > matrix_a1(InpRows,InpCols); matrix < float > matrix_a3(InpRows, 1 ); vector vector_a( 256 ); vector < double > vector_a1(InpSize); vector < float > vector_a3(InpSize+ 16 );

객체를 생성하는 세 번째 방법은 초기화로 선언하는 것입니다. 이 경우 행렬 및 벡터 크기는 중괄호로 표시된 초기화 순서에 따라 결정됩니다.

matrix matrix_a={{ 0.1 , 0.2 , 0.3 },{ 0.4 , 0.5 , 0.6 }}; matrix < double > matrix_a1=matrix_a; matrix < float > matrix_a3={{ 1 , 2 },{ 3 , 4 }}; vector vector_a={- 5 ,- 4 ,- 3 ,- 2 ,- 1 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 }; vector < double > vector_a1={ 1 , 5 , 2.4 , 3.3 }; vector < float > vector_a3=vector_a2;





특정 방식으로 초기화된 지정된 크기의 행렬과 벡터를 생성하기 위한 정적 메서드도 있습니다.



matrix matrix_a = matrix ::Eye( 4 , 5 , 1 ); matrix < double > matrix_a1= matrix ::Full( 3 , 4 , M_PI ); matrixf matrix_a2=matrixf::Identity( 5 , 5 ); matrixf< float > matrix_a3=matrixf::Ones( 5 , 5 ); matrix matrix_a4= matrix ::Tri( 4 , 5 ,- 1 ); vector vector_a = vector ::Ones( 256 ); vectorf vector_a1= vector < float >::Zeros( 16 ); vector < float > vector_a2=vectorf::Full( 128 ,float_value);

또한 주어진 값(Init및Fill)으로 행렬 또는 벡터를 초기화하는 비 정적인 방법이 있습니다.



matrix m( 2 , 2 ); m.Fill( 10 ); Print ( "matrix m

" , m); m.Init( 4 , 6 ); Print ( "matrix m

" , m);

이 예에서는 Init 메서드를 사용하여 이미 초기화된 행렬의 크기를 변경했는데 이로 인해 모든 새로운 요소가 임의의 값으로 채워졌습니다.

Init 메서드의 중요한 이점은 이 규칙에 따라 행렬/벡터 요소를 채우기 위해 매개변수에 초기화 기능을 지정할수 있다는 것입니다. 예를 들어:



void OnStart () { matrix init( 3 , 6 , MatrixSetValues); Print ( "init =

" , init); } void MatrixSetValues( matrix & m, double initial= 1 ) { double value=initial; for ( ulong r= 0 ; r<m.Rows(); r++) { for ( ulong c= 0 ; c<m.Cols(); c++) { m[r][c]=value; value*= 2 ; } } }





행렬 및 배열 복사



Copy메서드를 사용하여 행렬과 벡터를 복사할 수 있습니다. 그러나 이러한 데이터 유형을 복사하는 더 간단하고 친숙한 방법은 할당 연산자 "="를 사용하는 것입니다. 또한 복사를 하기 위해 할당 메서드를 사용할 수 있습니다.



matrix a= {{ 2 , 2 }, { 3 , 3 }, { 4 , 4 }}; matrix b=a+ 2 ; matrix c; Print ( "matrix a

" , a); Print ( "matrix b

" , b); c.Assign(b); Print ( "matrix c

" , c);

Assign from Copy의 차이점은 행렬과 배열 모두에 사용할 수 있다는 것입니다. 아래 예는 정수 배열int_arr을 이중 행렬로 복사하는 것을 보여줍니다. 결과로 나온 행렬은 복사된 배열의 크기에 따라 자동으로 조정됩니다.

matrix double_matrix=matrix::Full(2,10,3.14); Print ( "double_matrix before Assign()

" , double_matrix); int int_arr[ 5 ][ 5 ]= {{ 1 , 2 }, { 3 , 4 }, { 5 , 6 }}; Print ( "int_arr: " ); ArrayPrint (int_arr); double_matrix.Assign(int_arr); Print ( "double_matrix after Assign(int_arr)

" , double_matrix); }

Assign메서드를 사용하면 크기 및 유형 캐스팅을 자동으로 배열에서 행렬로 원활하게 전환할 수 있습니다.







행렬이나 벡터에 시계열 복사

가격 차트 분석은MqlRates구조 배열을 사용한 작업을 의미합니다. MQL5는 이러한 가격 데이터 구조로 작업하기 위한 새로운 메서드를 제공합니다.



CopyRates메서드는MqlRates구조의 히스토리 시리즈를 행렬이나 벡터에 직접 복사합니다. 따라서 시계열 및 지표에 액세스섹션의 함수를 사용하여 필요한 시계열을 관련 배열로 가져오는 것을 피할 수 있습니다. 또한 이들을 행렬이나 벡터로 전송할 필요가 없습니다. CopyRates 메서드를 사용하면 단 한 번의 호출로 행렬이나 벡터로 쿼트를 받을 수 있습니다. 심볼 리스트에 대한 상관 행렬을 계산하는 방법의 예를 살펴보겠습니다: 두 가지 다른 메서드를 사용하여 이러한 값을 계산하고 결과를 비교하겠습니다.



input int InBars = 100 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InTF = PERIOD_H1 ; void OnStart () { string symbols[]= { "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "USDJPY" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" }; int size= ArraySize (symbols); matrix rates(InBars, size); vector close; for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { if (close. CopyRates (symbols[i], InTF , COPY_RATES_CLOSE , 1 , InBars )) { rates.Col(close, i); PrintFormat ( "%d. %s: %d Close prices were added to matrix" , i+ 1 , symbols[i], close.Size()); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbols[i], SYMBOL_DIGITS ); Print (VectorToString(close, 20 , digits)); } else { Print ( "vector.CopyRates(%d,COPY_RATES_CLOSE) failed. Error " , symbols[i], GetLastError ()); return ; } } matrix corr_from_vector= matrix ::Zeros(size, size); Print ( "Compute pairwise correlation coefficients" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { for ( int k=i; k<size; k++) { vector v1=rates.Col(i); vector v2=rates.Col(k); double coeff = v1.CorrCoef(v2); PrintFormat ( "corr(%s,%s) = %.3f" , symbols[i], symbols[k], coeff); corr_from_vector[i][k]=coeff; } } Print ( "Correlation matrix on vectors:

" , corr_from_vector); matrix corr_from_matrix=rates.CorrCoef( false ); Print ( "Correlation matrix rates.CorrCoef(false):

" , corr_from_matrix.TriU()); Print ( "How many discrepancy errors between result matrices?" ); ulong errors=corr_from_vector.Compare(corr_from_matrix.TriU(), ( float ) 1 e- 12 ); Print ( "corr_from_vector.Compare(corr_from_matrix,1e-12)=" , errors); Print ( "Output the correlation matrix with headers" ); string header= " " ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) header+= " " +symbols[i]; Print (header); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { string line=symbols[i]+ " " ; line+=VectorToString(corr_from_vector.Row(i), size, 3 , 8 ); Print (line); } } string VectorToString( const vector &v, int length= 20 , int digits= 5 , int width= 8 ) { ulong size=( ulong ) MathMin ( 20 , v.Size()); string line= "" ; for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { string value= DoubleToString (v[i], digits); StringReplace (value, ".000" , ".0" ); line+=Indent(width- StringLen (value))+value; } if (v.Size()>size) line+= " ..." ; return (line); } string Indent( int number) { string indent= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<number; i++) indent+= " " ; return (indent); }

이 예에서는 다음과 같은 내용을 수행하는 방법을 보여줍니다:

CopyRates를 사용하여 종가 가져오기

Col메서드를 사용하여 행렬에 벡터 삽입



CorrCoef를 사용하여 두 벡터 간의 상관 계수 계산

CorrCoef를 사용하여 값 벡터가 있는 행렬에 대한 상관 행렬 계산

TriU메서드를 사용하여 상부 삼각 행렬 반환



두 행렬을 비교하고 Compare 를 사용하여 불일치 찾기





행렬 및 벡터 연산

덧셈, 뺄셈, 곱셈 및 나눗셈의 요소별 수학적 연산이 행렬과 벡터에서 가능합니다. 이러한 작업에서 두 객체는 유형이 같아야 하고 크기가 같아야 합니다. 행렬 또는 벡터의 각 요소는 두 번째 행렬 또는 벡터의 해당 요소에서 작동합니다.



적절한 유형의 스칼라(double, float or complex)를 두 번째 항(승수, 빼기 또는 제수)으로 사용할 수도 있습니다. 이 경우에 행렬 또는 벡터의 각 멤버는 지정된 스칼라에서 작동합니다.

matrix matrix_a={{ 0.1 , 0.2 , 0.3 },{ 0.4 , 0.5 , 0.6 }}; matrix matrix_b={{ 1 , 2 , 3 },{ 4 , 5 , 6 }}; matrix matrix_c1=matrix_a+matrix_b; matrix matrix_c2=matrix_b-matrix_a; matrix matrix_c3=matrix_a*matrix_b; matrix matrix_c4=matrix_b/matrix_a; matrix_c1=matrix_a+ 1 ; matrix_c2=matrix_b-double_value; matrix_c3=matrix_a* M_PI ; matrix_c4=matrix_b/ 0.1 ; matrix_a+=matrix_b; matrix_a/= 2 ;

또한, 행렬 및 벡터는 MathAbs, MathArccos, MathArcsin, MathArctan, MathCeil, MathCos, MathExp, MathFloor, MathLog, MathLog10, MathMod, MathPow, MathRound, MathSin, MathSqrt, MathExpm1, MathLog1p, MathArccosh, MathArcsinh, MathArctanh, MathCosh, MathSinh, MathTanh을 포함한 대부분의 수학 함수에 두 번째 매개변수로 전달할 수 있습니다. 이러한 연산은 행렬과 벡터의 요소별 처리를 의미합니다. 예시:



matrix a= {{ 1 , 4 }, { 9 , 16 }}; Print ( "matrix a=

" ,a); a= MathSqrt (a); Print ( "MatrSqrt(a)=

" ,a);

MathMod나 MathPow의 경우 두 번째 요소는 스칼라 또는 적절한 크기의 행렬/벡터일 수 있습니다.



matrix <T> mat1( 128 , 128 ); matrix <T> mat3(mat1.Rows(),mat1.Cols()); ulong n,size=mat1.Rows()*mat1.Cols(); ... mat2= MathPow (mat1,(T) 1.9 ); for (n= 0 ; n<size; n++) { T res= MathPow (mat1.Flat(n),(T) 1.9 ); if (res!=mat2.Flat(n)) errors++; } mat2= MathPow (mat1,mat3); for (n= 0 ; n<size; n++) { T res= MathPow (mat1.Flat(n),mat3.Flat(n)); if (res!=mat2.Flat(n)) errors++; } ... vector <T> vec1( 16384 ); vector <T> vec3(vec1.Size()); ulong n,size=vec1.Size(); ... vec2= MathPow (vec1,(T) 1.9 ); for (n= 0 ; n<size; n++) { T res= MathPow (vec1[n],(T) 1.9 ); if (res!=vec2[n]) errors++; } vec2= MathPow (vec1,vec3); for (n= 0 ; n<size; n++) { T res= MathPow (vec1[n],vec3[n]); if (res!=vec2[n]) errors++; }





조작



MQL5는 계산이 필요 없는 행렬 및 벡터에 대해 다음과 같은 기본 조작을 지원합니다.

전치

행, 열 및 대각선 추출

행렬 크기 조정 및 모양 변경



지정된 행과 열을 교환



새 객체에 복사



두 객체 비교



행렬을 여러개의 부분행렬로 분할

정렬



matrix a= {{ 0 , 1 , 2 }, { 3 , 4 , 5 }}; Print ( "matrix a

" , a); Print ( "a.Transpose()

" , a.Transpose());

다음 예제에서는 Transpose 메서드를 사용하는 행렬 전치를 보여줍니다.

다음은 Diag메서드를 사용하여 대각선을 설정하고 추출하는 방법을 보여주는 예입니다.

vector v1={ 1 , 2 , 3 }; matrix m1; m1.Diag(v1); Print ( "m1

" ,m1); matrix m2; m2.Diag(v1,- 1 ); Print ( "m2

" ,m2); matrix m3; m3.Diag(v1, 1 ); Print ( "m3

" ,m3); matrix m4= matrix ::Full( 4 , 5 , 9 ); m4.Diag(v1, 1 ); Print ( "m4

" ,m4); Print ( "diag -1 - " ,m4.Diag(- 1 )); Print ( "diag 0 - " ,m4.Diag()); Print ( "diag 1 - " ,m4.Diag( 1 ));

Reshape 메서드를 사용하여 행렬 크기 변경:

matrix matrix_a={{ 1 , 2 , 3 },{ 4 , 5 , 6 },{ 7 , 8 , 9 },{ 10 , 11 , 12 }}; Print ( "matrix_a

" ,matrix_a); matrix_a.Reshape( 2 , 6 ); Print ( "Reshape(2,6)

" ,matrix_a); matrix_a.Reshape( 3 , 5 ); Print ( "Reshape(3,5)

" ,matrix_a); matrix_a.Reshape( 2 , 4 ); Print ( "Reshape(2,4)

" ,matrix_a);

Vsplit 메서드를 사용한 행렬의 수직 분할 예:

matrix matrix_a={{ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 }, { 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 }, { 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 , 18 }}; matrix splitted[]; ulong parts[]={ 2 , 3 }; matrix_a.Vsplit( 2 ,splitted); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<splitted.Size(); i++) Print ( "splitted " ,i, "

" ,splitted[i]); matrix_a.Vsplit( 3 ,splitted); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<splitted.Size(); i++) Print ( "splitted " ,i, "

" ,splitted[i]); matrix_a.Vsplit(parts,splitted); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<splitted.Size(); i++) Print ( "splitted " ,i, "

" ,splitted[i]);

Col및Row메서드를 사용하면 관련 행렬 요소를 얻을 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 할당되지 않은 행렬, 즉 지정된 크기가 없는 행렬에 요소를 삽입할 수 있습니다. 다음은 그 예입니다.

vector v1={ 1 , 2 , 3 }; matrix m1; m1.Col(v1, 1 ); Print ( "m1

" ,m1); matrix m2= matrix ::Full( 4 , 5 , 8 ); m2.Col(v1, 2 ); Print ( "m2

" ,m2); Print ( "col 1 - " ,m2.Col( 1 )); Print ( "col 2 - " ,m2.Col( 2 ));





곱



행렬 곱셈은 수치 메서드에서 널리 사용되는 기본 알고리즘 중 하나입니다. 신경망 컨벌루션 계층에서 정방향 및 역방향 전파 알고리즘의 많은 구현이 이 작업을 기반으로 합니다. 종종 머신러닝에 소요되는 전체 시간의 90-95%가 이 작업에 사용됩니다. 모든 곱 메서드는 언어 참조의 행렬 및 벡터의 곱 섹션에서 제공됩니다.



다음 예제는MatMul메서드를 사용한 두 행렬의 곱을 보여줍니다:

matrix a={{ 1 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 1 , 0 }}; matrix b={{ 4 , 1 }, { 2 , 2 }, { 1 , 3 }}; matrix c1=a.MatMul(b); matrix c2=b.MatMul(a); Print ( "c1 =

" , c1); Print ( "c2 =

" , c2);

Kron 메서드를 사용하는 두 행렬 또는 행렬과 벡터의 Kronecker 곱의 예입니다.

matrix a={{ 1 , 2 , 3 },{ 4 , 5 , 6 }}; matrix b= matrix ::Identity( 2 , 2 ); vector v={ 1 , 2 }; Print (a.Kron(b)); Print (a.Kron(v));

MQL5의 행렬 및 벡터 문서에서 더 많은 예를 찾아 볼 수 있습니다:

matrix m35, m52; m35.Init( 3 , 5 ,Arange); m52.Init( 5 , 2 ,Arange); Print ( "1. Product of horizontal vector v[3] and matrix m[3,5]" ); vector v3 = { 1 , 2 , 3 }; Print ( "On the left v3 = " ,v3); Print ( "On the right m35 =

" ,m35); Print ( "v3.MatMul(m35) = horizontal vector v[5]

" ,v3.MatMul(m35)); Print ( "

2. Product of matrix m[1,3] and matrix m[3,5]" ); matrix m13; m13.Init( 1 , 3 ,Arange, 1 ); Print ( "On the left m13 =

" ,m13); Print ( "On the right m35 =

" ,m35); Print ( "m13.MatMul(m35) = matrix m[1,5]

" ,m13.MatMul(m35)); Print ( "

3. Product of matrix m[3,5] and vertical vector v[5]" ); vector v5 = { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 }; Print ( "On the left m35 =

" ,m35); Print ( "On the right v5 = " ,v5); Print ( "m35.MatMul(v5) = vertical vector v[3]

" ,m35.MatMul(v5)); Print ( "

4. Product of matrix m[3,5] and matrix m[5,1]" ); matrix m51; m51.Init( 5 , 1 ,Arange, 1 ); Print ( "On the left m35 =

" ,m35); Print ( "On the right m51 =

" ,m51); Print ( "m35.MatMul(m51) = matrix v[3]

" ,m35.MatMul(m51)); Print ( "

5. Product of matrix m[3,5] and matrix m[5,2]" ); Print ( "On the left m35 =

" ,m35); Print ( "On the right m52 =

" ,m52); Print ( "m35.MatMul(m52) = matrix m[3,2]

" ,m35.MatMul(m52)); Print ( "

6. Product of horizontal vector v[5] and matrix m[5,2]" ); Print ( "On the left v5 =

" ,v5); Print ( "On the right m52 =

" ,m52); Print ( "v5.MatMul(m52) = horizontal vector v[2]

" ,v5.MatMul(m52)); Print ( "

7. Outer() product of horizontal vector v[5] and vertical vector v[3]" ); Print ( "On the left v5 =

" ,v5); Print ( "On the right v3 =

" ,v3); Print ( "v5.Outer(v3) = matrix m[5,3]

" ,v5.Outer(v3));





변환



행렬 변환은 종종 데이터 작업에 사용됩니다. 그러나 많은 복잡한 행렬 연산은 컴퓨터의 제한된 정확도로 인해 효율적으로 풀 수 없거나 안정적으로 풀 수 없습니다.



행렬 변환(또는 분해)은 행렬을 구성 요소로 줄이는 메서드로서 더 복잡한 행렬 연산을 더 쉽게 계산할 수 있도록 해 줍니다. 행렬 분해 메서드는 선형 방정식 풀이 시스템, 역행렬 계산, 행렬의 행렬식 계산과 같은 기본 연산에서도 컴퓨터 선형 대수의 근간입니다.



머신 러닝은 SVD(Singular Value Decomposition)를 널리 사용하므로 원래 행렬을 다른 3개 행렬의 곱으로 표현할 수 있습니다. SVD는 최소 제곱법 근사에서 압축 및 이미지 인식에 이르기까지 다양한 문제를 해결하는 데 사용됩니다.

SVD방법에 의한 특이값 분해의 예:



matrix a= {{ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 }}; a=a- 4 ; Print ( "matrix a

" , a); a.Reshape( 3 , 3 ); matrix b=a; Print ( "matrix b

" , b); matrix U, V; vector singular_values; b.SVD(U, V, singular_values); Print ( "U

" , U); Print ( "V

" , V); Print ( "singular_values = " , singular_values); matrix matrix_s; matrix_s.Diag(singular_values); Print ( "matrix_s

" , matrix_s); matrix matrix_vt=V.Transpose(); Print ( "matrix_vt

" , matrix_vt); matrix matrix_usvt=(U.MatMul(matrix_s)).MatMul(matrix_vt); Print ( "matrix_usvt

" , matrix_usvt); ulong errors=( int )b.Compare(matrix_usvt, 1 e- 9 ); double res=(errors== 0 ); Print ( "errors=" , errors); matrix U_Ut=U.MatMul(U.Transpose()); Print ( "U_Ut

" , U_Ut); Print ( "Ut_U

" , (U.Transpose()).MatMul(U)); matrix vt_V=matrix_vt.MatMul(V); Print ( "vt_V

" , vt_V); Print ( "V_vt

" , V.MatMul(matrix_vt)); }

일반적으로 사용되는 또 다른 변환은 행렬 A가 양의 정부호 행렬인 경우 선형 방정식 시스템 Ax=b를 푸는 데 사용할 수 있는 촐레스키 분해입니다.

MQL5에서 촐레스키 분해는Cholesky메서드로 실행됩니다.

matrix matrix_a= {{ 5.7998084 , - 2.1825367 }, {- 2.1825367 , 9.85910595 }}; matrix matrix_l; Print ( "matrix_a

" , matrix_a); matrix_a.Cholesky(matrix_l); Print ( "matrix_l

" , matrix_l); Print ( "check

" , matrix_l.MatMul(matrix_l.Transpose()));

아래 표는 사용 가능한 메서드 목록을 보여줍니다.



함수 수행 동작 Cholesky 촐레스키 분해를 계산합니다. Eig 정방 행렬의 고유값과 오른쪽 고유 벡터를 계산합니다. EigVal 일반 행렬의 고유값을 계산합니다. LU 하부 삼각 행렬과 상부 삼각 행렬의 곱으로 행렬의 LU 분해 LUP 행 순열만 있는 LU 분해를 참조하는 부분 피벗을 사용한 LUP 분해: PA=LU QR 행렬의 qr 분해 계산 SVD 특이값 분해



통계 얻기

행렬/벡터의 인덱스와 함께 최대값 및 최소값

요소의 합과 곱, 누적 합과 곱

행렬/벡터 값의 중앙값, 평균, 산술 평균 및 가중 산술 평균

표준 편차 및 요소 분산

백분위수 및 분위수

지정된 데이터 배열에 구성된 회귀선과의 편차 오차로서의 회귀 메트릭

통계 섹션의 메서드는 행렬 및 벡터의 기술 통계를 계산하는 데 사용됩니다. 다음을 찾는 데 사용하십시오:

Std 메서드로 표준 편차를 계산하는 예:



matrixf matrix_a={{ 10 , 3 , 2 },{ 1 , 8 , 12 },{ 6 , 5 , 4 },{ 7 , 11 , 9 }}; Print ( "matrix_a

" ,matrix_a); vectorf cols_std=matrix_a.Std( 0 ); vectorf rows_std=matrix_a.Std( 1 ); float matrix_std=matrix_a.Std(); Print ( "cols_std " ,cols_std); Print ( "rows_std " ,rows_std); Print ( "std value " ,matrix_std);

Quantile 메서드로 Quantile 계산:

matrixf matrix_a={{ 1 , 2 , 3 },{ 4 , 5 , 6 },{ 7 , 8 , 9 },{ 10 , 11 , 12 }}; Print ( "matrix_a

" ,matrix_a); vectorf cols_percentile=matrix_a.Percentile( 50 , 0 ); vectorf rows_percentile=matrix_a.Percentile( 50 , 1 ); float matrix_percentile=matrix_a.Percentile( 50 ); Print ( "cols_percentile " ,cols_percentile); Print ( "rows_percentile " ,rows_percentile); Print ( "percentile value " ,matrix_percentile);





매트릭스 특성

특성 섹션의 메서드를 사용하여 다음 값을 얻습니다. 행렬의 행 수와 열 수



규범 및 조건 번호

행렬의 행렬식, 순위, 추적 및 스펙트럼



Rank 메서드를 사용하여 행렬의 순위 계산:

matrix a= matrix ::Eye( 4 , 4 );; Print ( "matrix a

" , a); Print ( "a.Rank()=" , a.Rank()); matrix I= matrix ::Eye( 4 , 4 ); I[ 3 , 3 ] = 0 .; Print ( "I

" , I); Print ( "I.Rank()=" , I.Rank()); matrix b= matrix ::Ones( 1 , 4 ); Print ( "b

" , b); Print ( "b.Rank()=" , b.Rank());; matrix zeros= matrix ::Zeros( 4 , 1 ); Print ( "zeros

" , zeros); Print ( "zeros.Rank()=" , zeros.Rank()); Norm 메서드를 사용하여 규범 계산:

matrix a= {{ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 }}; a=a- 4 ; Print ( "matrix a

" , a); a.Reshape( 3 , 3 ); matrix b=a; Print ( "matrix b

" , b); Print ( "b.Norm(MATRIX_NORM_P2)=" , b.Norm( MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS )); Print ( "b.Norm(MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS)=" , b.Norm( MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS )); Print ( "b.Norm(MATRIX_NORM_INF)" , b.Norm( MATRIX_NORM_INF )); Print ( "b.Norm(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_INF)" , b.Norm( MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_INF )); Print ( "b.Norm(MATRIX_NORM_P1)=)" , b.Norm( MATRIX_NORM_P1 )); Print ( "b.Norm(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P1)=" , b.Norm( MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P1 )); Print ( "b.Norm(MATRIX_NORM_P2)=" , b.Norm( MATRIX_NORM_P2 )); Print ( "b.Norm(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P2)=" , b.Norm( MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P2 ));

방정식 풀기

머신러닝 메서드 및 최적화 문제는 종종 선형 방정식 시스템에 대한 솔루션을 찾을 것을 요구합니다. 솔루션 섹션에는 행렬 유형에 따라 이러한 방정식의 솔루션을 허용하는 네개의 메서드가 포함되어 있습니다. 함수 수행 동작 Solve 선형 행렬 방정식 또는 선형 대수 방정식 시스템 풀기 LstSq 선형 대수 방정식의 최소 제곱 해를 반환합니다(비제곱 또는 degenerate matrices의 경우). Inv Jordan-Gauss 메서드로 가역 정방 행렬의 곱셈의 역을 계산합니다. PINV 무어-펜로즈 메서드로 행렬의 의사 역행렬 계산 방정식 A*x=b를 푸는 예를 보십시오. 방정식 A*x=b를 푸는 예를 보십시오.

우리는 솔루션 벡터 x를 찾아야 합니다. 행렬 A는 정사각형이 아니므로 여기에서Solve 메서드를 사용할 수 없습니다. 우리는 non-sqaure 또는 degenerate 행렬의 대략적인 풀이를 가능하게 하는

우리는 non-sqaure 또는 degenerate 행렬의 대략적인 풀이를 가능하게 하는 LstSq 메서드를 사용할 것입니다. matrix a={{ 3 , 2 }, { 4 ,- 5 }, { 3 , 3 }}; vector b={ 7 , 40 , 3 }; vector x=a.LstSq(b); Print ( "x=" , x); vector b1=a.MatMul(x); Print ( "b11=" ,b1); 확인 결과 찾아낸 벡터 x가 이 연립방정식의 해임을 보여주었습니다.



머신러닝 메서드

머신러닝에 사용할 수 있는 세 가지 행렬 및 벡터 메서드가 있습니다.

함수 수행 동작 활성화 활성화 함수 값을 계산하고 계산한 값을 전달된 벡터/행렬에 씁니다. 도함수 활성화 함수 도함수 값을 계산하고 계산된 값을 전달된 벡터/행렬에 씁니다. 손실 손실 함수 값을 계산하고 계산된 값을 전달된 벡터/행렬에 씁니다. 활성화 함수는 신경망에서 입력의 가중치 합에 따라 출력을 찾기 위해 사용됩니다. 활성화 함수의 선택은 신경망의 성능에 큰 영향을 미칩니다.

가장 널리 사용되는 활성화 함수 중 하나는 시그모이드입니다.





내장된 활성화 메서드를 사용하면 활성화 기능의 15가지 유형 중 하나를 설정할 수 있습니다. 모두ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION열거형에서 사용할 수 있습니다.

ID 설명 AF_ELU 지수 선형 단위 AF_EXP 지수 AF_GELU 가우스 오차 선형 단위 AF_HARD_SIGMOID 하드 시그모이드 AF_LINEAR 선형 AF_LRELU Leaky REctified Linear Unit AF_RELU REctified Linear Unit AF_SELU 스케일된 지수 선형 단위 AF_SIGMOID 시그모이드 AF_SOFTMAX 소프트맥스 AF_SOFTPLUS 소프트플러스 AF_SOFTSIGN 소프트사인 AF_SWISH Swish AF_TANH 쌍곡선 탄젠트 함수 AF_TRELU Thresholded REctified Linear Unit

신경망은 학습에서 오류를 최소화하는 알고리즘을 찾는 것을 목표로 하며 이를 위해 손실 함수를 사용합니다. 편차는ENUM_LOSS_FUNCTION열거형에서 14가지 유형 중 하나를 지정할 수 있는 손실 메서드를 사용하여 계산됩니다.

구해진 편차 값은 신경망 매개변수를 수정하는 데 사용됩니다. 이것은 활성화 함수의 도함수 값을 계산하고 그 결과를 전달된 벡터/행렬에 쓰는 도함수 메서드를 사용하여 수행됩니다. 신경망 훈련 과정은 "MQL 언어를 사용하여 처음부터 심층 신경망 프로그래밍 하기"와 같은 기사의 애니메이션을 사용하여 시각적으로 표현할 수 있습니다.



OpenCL의 개선 사항



또한CLBufferWrite및CLBufferRead함수에서 행렬 및 벡터를 지원 하도록 구현했습니다. 이러한 함수들을 위해 해당하는 오버로드를 사용할 수 있습니다. 행렬의 예는 아래와 같습니다.



행렬의 값을 버퍼에 쓰고 성공하면 true를 반환합니다.

uint CLBufferWrite ( int buffer, uint buffer_offset, matrix <T> &mat );

OpenCL 버퍼를 행렬로 읽고 성공하면 true를 반환합니다.

uint CLBufferRead ( int buffer, uint buffer_offset, const matrix & mat, ulong rows=- 1 , ulong cols=- 1 );

두 행렬의 행렬 곱의 예를 사용하여 새 오버로드를 사용하는 경우에 대해 알아 보겠습니다. 세 가지의 방법을 사용하여 계산을 수행해 보겠습니다.

행렬 곱셈 알고리즘을 나타내는 단순한 방법

내장된 MatMul메서드



OpenCL의 병렬 계산

구해진 행렬은 주어진 정밀도로 두 행렬의 요소를 비교하는Compare메서드를 사용하여 확인됩니다.

#define M 3000 #define K 2000 #define N 3000 const string clSrc= "#define N " + IntegerToString (N)+ " \r

" "#define K " + IntegerToString (K)+ " \r

" " \r

" "__kernel void matricesMul( __global float *in1, \r

" " __global float *in2, \r

" " __global float *out ) \r

" "{ \r

" " int m = get_global_id( 0 ); \r

" " int n = get_global_id( 1 ); \r

" " float sum = 0.0; \r

" " for( int k = 0; k < K; k ++ ) \r

" " sum += in1[ m * K + k ] * in2[ k * N + n ]; \r

" " out[ m * N + n ] = sum; \r

" "} \r

" ; void OnStart () { MathSrand (( int ) TimeCurrent ()); matrixf mat1(M, K, MatrixRandom) ; matrixf mat2(K, N, MatrixRandom); uint start= GetTickCount (); matrixf matrix_naive=matrixf::Zeros(M, N); for ( int m= 0 ; m<M; m++) for ( int k= 0 ; k<K; k++) for ( int n= 0 ; n<N; n++) matrix_naive[m][n]+=mat1[m][k]*mat2[k][n]; uint time_naive= GetTickCount ()-start; start= GetTickCount (); matrixf matrix_matmul=mat1.MatMul(mat2); uint time_matmul= GetTickCount ()-start; matrixf matrix_opencl=matrixf::Zeros(M, N); int cl_ctx; if ((cl_ctx= CLContextCreate ( CL_USE_GPU_ONLY ))== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "OpenCL not found, exit" ); return ; } int cl_prg; int cl_krn; int cl_mem_in1; int cl_mem_in2; int cl_mem_out; cl_prg = CLProgramCreate (cl_ctx, clSrc); cl_krn = CLKernelCreate (cl_prg, "matricesMul" ); cl_mem_in1= CLBufferCreate (cl_ctx, M*K* sizeof ( float ), CL_MEM_READ_WRITE ); cl_mem_in2= CLBufferCreate (cl_ctx, K*N* sizeof ( float ), CL_MEM_READ_WRITE ); cl_mem_out= CLBufferCreate (cl_ctx, M*N* sizeof ( float ), CL_MEM_READ_WRITE ); CLSetKernelArgMem (cl_krn, 0 , cl_mem_in1); CLSetKernelArgMem (cl_krn, 1 , cl_mem_in2); CLSetKernelArgMem (cl_krn, 2 , cl_mem_out); CLBufferWrite (cl_mem_in1, 0 , mat1); CLBufferWrite (cl_mem_in2, 0 , mat2); CLBufferWrite (cl_mem_out, 0 , matrix_opencl); start= GetTickCount (); uint offs[ 2 ] = { 0 , 0 }; uint works[ 2 ] = {M, N}; start= GetTickCount (); bool ex= CLExecute (cl_krn, 2 , offs, works); if ( CLBufferRead (cl_mem_out, 0 , matrix_opencl)) PrintFormat ( "Matrix [%d x %d] read " , matrix_opencl.Rows(), matrix_opencl.Cols()); else Print ( "CLBufferRead(cl_mem_out, 0, matrix_opencl failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); uint time_opencl= GetTickCount ()-start; Print ( "Compare computation times of the methods" ); PrintFormat ( "Naive product time = %d ms" ,time_naive); PrintFormat ( "MatMul product time = %d ms" ,time_matmul); PrintFormat ( "OpenCl product time = %d ms" ,time_opencl); CLFreeAll(cl_ctx, cl_prg, cl_krn, cl_mem_in1, cl_mem_in2, cl_mem_out); Print ( "How many discrepancy errors between result matrices?" ); ulong errors=matrix_naive.Compare(matrix_matmul,( float ) 1 e- 12 ); Print ( "matrix_direct.Compare(matrix_matmul,1e-12)=" ,errors); errors=matrix_matmul.Compare(matrix_opencl, float ( 1 e- 12 )); Print ( "matrix_matmul.Compare(matrix_opencl,1e-12)=" ,errors); } void MatrixRandom(matrixf& m) { for ( ulong r= 0 ; r<m.Rows(); r++) { for ( ulong c= 0 ; c<m.Cols(); c++) { m[r][c]=( float )(( MathRand ()- 16383.5 )/ 32767 .); } } } void CLFreeAll( int cl_ctx, int cl_prg, int cl_krn, int cl_mem_in1, int cl_mem_in2, int cl_mem_out) { CLBufferFree (cl_mem_in1); CLBufferFree (cl_mem_in2); CLBufferFree (cl_mem_out); CLKernelFree (cl_krn); CLProgramFree (cl_prg); CLContextFree (cl_ctx); }

이 예제에서 사용한 OpenCL 코드에 대한 자세한 설명은 다음의 기사에서 확인 할 수 있습니다. "OpenCL: 단순한 것에서 보다 통찰력 있는 코딩으로".







더 많은 개선 사항



빌드 3390은 GPU 사용에 대해 영향을 미치는 OpenCL 작업의 두 가지 제한을 없엤습니다.







int cl_ctx; if ((cl_ctx= CLContextCreate (CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY))==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print ( "OpenCL not found" ); return ; }

OpenCL 객체의 최대 수는 최대 65536개까지 가능하지만 이전에는 256개로 제한되었습니다. OpenCL 객체의 핸들은 CLContextCreate CLProgramCreate 함수를 사용하여 MQL5 프로그램에서 생성됩니다. 예전에는 핸들을 256개로 제한한 나머지 머신 러닝의 메서드를 효율적으로 사용할 수 없었습니다.OpenCL은 'double'의 지원 없이 그래픽 카드에서 사용될 수 있습니다. 이전에도 많은 작업에서 float를 사용한 계산이 허용되었음에도 불구하고 MQL5 프로그램에서는 Double을 지원하는 GPU만 허용되었습니다. float 유형은 공간을 덜 차지하므로 원론적으로 병렬 컴퓨팅의 기본으로 간주됩니다. 따라서 이전의 요구 사항은 없어졌습니다.특정 작업에 대해 double을 지원하고 GPU를 필수적으로 사용하는 것으로 설정하려면 CLContextCreate 호출에서 CL_USE_GPU_DOUBLE_ONLY를 사용하십시오.

OpenCL 수행의 변경 사항은 행렬 및 벡터와 직접적인 관련이 없지만 MQL5 언어의 머신 러닝 기능을 발전시키려는 저희의 노력을 보여줍니다.







머신 러닝과 MQL5의 미래



지난 몇 년 동안 우리는 MQL5 언어에 고급 기술을 도입하기 위해 많은 노력을 기울였습니다.

MQL5 언어는 계속 발전할 것이며 가장 우선적으로는 머신 러닝과 관련한 것들입니다. 저희는 큰 계획을 가지고 계속적인 발전을 해 나아갈 것입니다. 그러니 저희와 함께 하고 저희를 지원하고 저희와 함께 계속 배우십시오.