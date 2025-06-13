Expert Advisor에 지표를 포함하기 위한 기성 템플릿(3부): 트렌드 지표

콘텐츠





소개

이 문서에서는 EA에서 지표를 사용하기 위한 기성 템플릿에 대한 계속 알아봅니다. 오실레이터와 볼륨 빌 윌리엄스의 지표를 EA에 연결하기 위한 템플릿은 이미 살펴봤습니다.

여기서는 EA에 연결하고 추세 지표를 사용하는 방법을 살펴보겠습니다. 이전 글에서와 마찬가지로 이 시리즈의 첫 번째 글에서 만든 대시보드에 지표에서 받은 데이터를 표시해 보겠습니다.



이 글은 각각의 추세 지표에 대한 간략한 배경 설명과 EA에서 지표를 연결하고 사용하기 위한 간결한 코드 등 내용 측면에서 이전 글과 다르지 않습니다.



이 문서에서는 각각의 지표에서 사용자 지정 프로그램으로 사용할 수 있는 기성 템플릿을 소개합니다:

입력 및 전역 변수.

변수 초기화 및 지표 핸들 만들기.

초기화.

지표에서 EA로 데이터를 수신합니다.

획득한 데이터를 대시보드에 표시하는 예제입니다.



이 문서에서는 코드를 복사-붙여넣기로 사용할 수 있습니다.





적응 이동 평균(Adaptive Moving Average)

적응 이동 평균 (AMA) 기술 지표는 가격 계열 노이즈에 대한 민감도가 낮은 이동평균을 구성하는 데 사용되며 추세 감지 시 지연을 최소화하는 것이 특징입니다. 이 지표는 페리 카우프먼이 그의 저서 "스마터 트레이딩"에서 개발하여 설명한 것입니다.

가격 계열에 대한 다양한 평활화 알고리즘의 단점 중 하나는 우발적인 가격 급등으로 인해 잘못된 추세 신호가 나타날 수 있다는 점입니다. 반면에 평활화를 사용하면 추세의 중지 또는 변경에 관한 불가피하게 지연될 수 있습니다. 이 지표는 이 두 가지 단점을 제거하기 위해 개발되었습니다.









매개변수

iAMA() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:



적응형 이동 평균 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 버퍼는 하나만 있습니다.

int iAMA ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ama_period, int fast_ma_period, int slow_ma_period, int ama_shift, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. ama_period [in] 효율을 계산을 위한 기간입니다. fast_ma_period [in] 시장이 빠르게 움직일 때 평활화 비율을 계산하는 빠른 기간입니다. slow_ma_period [in] 추세가 없을 때 평활화 비율을 계산하는 느린 기간입니다. ama_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 9 ; input uint InpPeriodFast = 2 ; input uint InpPeriodSlow = 30 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int period_fast= 0 ; int period_slow= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

ENUM_LINE_STATE 열거형은 지표 선의 상태(다른 지표 선이나 모든 레벨의 선에 대한 모양과 위치)를 간단하게 얻기 위해 만들어졌습니다.

ATR 지표 매개변수 섹션의 오실레이터에 관한 문서에서 열거형에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 9 ; input uint InpPeriodFast = 2 ; input uint InpPeriodSlow = 30 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int period_fast= 0 ; int period_slow= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriod); period_fast= int (InpPeriodFast< 1 ? 2 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow= int (InpPeriodSlow< 1 ? 30 : InpPeriodSlow); ind_title= StringFormat ( "AMA(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period,period_fast,period_slow); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,period_fast,period_slow,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriod); period_fast= int (InpPeriodFast< 1 ? 2 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow= int (InpPeriodSlow< 1 ? 30 : InpPeriodSlow); ind_title= StringFormat ( "AMA(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period,period_fast,period_slow); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,period_fast,period_slow,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 가져오는 일반적인 함수는 다음과 같습니다. 우리는 오실레이터를 EA에 연결하는 방법에 대한 문서에서 해당 함수에 대해 검토했습니다. 제시된 함수는 사용자 지정 프로그램에서 '있는 그대로' 사용할 수 있습니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:







이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendAMA.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





평균 방향성 이동 지수(Average Directional Movement Index)

평균 방향성 이동 지수 (ADX)는 가격 추세가 있는지 판단하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 웰즈 와일더가 그의 저서 "기술적 트레이딩 시스템의 새로운 개념"에서 자세히 설명하고 개발했습니다.

방향성 이동 시스템을 기반으로 하는 가장 간단한 거래 방법은 14주 +DI와 14주 -DI의 두 가지 방향성 지표를 비교하는 것입니다. 이를 위해 지표 차트를 서로 겹쳐 놓거나 +DI를 -DI에서 빼면 됩니다. W. 와일더는 +DI가 -DI보다 높을 때 매수하고 +DI가 -DI보다 낮아질 때 매도할 것을 권장합니다.

이러한 간단한 트레이딩 규칙에 웰스 와일더는 "극한점의 규칙"을 추가했습니다. 이는 잘못된 신호를 제거하고 거래 수를 줄이는 데 사용됩니다. 극한점의 원리에 따르면 '극한점'은 +DI와 -DI가 서로 교차하는 지점을 말합니다. DI가 -DI보다 높게 상승하면 이 지점이 교차하는 당일의 최대 가격이 됩니다. DI가 -DI보다 낮으면 이 지점이 교차하는 날의 최소 가격이 됩니다.

그러면 극한 지점이 시장 진입 수준으로 사용됩니다. 따라서 매수 신호(+DI가 -DI보다 높은 경우) 이후에는 가격이 극한점을 넘을 때까지 기다린 다음 매수해야 합니다. 그러나 가격이 극한점 수준을 초과하지 못하면 매도 포지션을 유지해야 합니다.









매개변수

iADX() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:



평균 방향성 이동 지수 지표 핸들을 반환합니다.

int iADX ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int adx_period );

symbol [in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. adx_period [in] 인덱스 계산 기간. 버퍼 인덱스: 0 — MAIN_LINE, 1 — PLUSDI_LINE, 2 — MINUSDI_LINE. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "ADX(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iADX ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "ADX(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iADX ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, MAIN_LINE ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "+DI" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index, PLUSDI_LINE ); string value_dip_str=(value_dip!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_dip,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "-DI" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index, MINUSDI_LINE ); string value_dim_str=(value_dim!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_dim,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "+DI vs -DI" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 1 ,value_dim,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 2 )); string state_di_str=LineStateDescription(state); color clr= clrNONE ; if (state==LINE_STATE_ABOVE) { state_di_str= "+DI > -DI" ; clr= clrGreen ; } if (state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP) clr= clrGreen ; if (state==LINE_STATE_UNDER) { state_di_str= "+DI < -DI" ; clr= clrRed ; } if (state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN) clr= clrRed ; panel.DrawText(state_di_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

패널에는 이러한 지표 라인 외에도 지표의 신호 라인인 +DI 라인과 -DI 라인의 관계에 대한 설명이 표시됩니다.



또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendADX.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





평균 방향성 이동 지수 와일더(Average Directional Movement Index Wilder)

평균 방향성 이동 지수 와일더 (ADX Wilder)는 가격 추세가 있는지 확인하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 이 보조지표는 웰스 와일더가 그의 저서 "기술적 트레이딩 시스템의 새로운 개념"에서 설명한 알고리즘과 완전히 일치하도록 구성되었습니다.

이 지표의 거래 규칙은 평균 방향성 이동 지수 섹션에 설명되어 있습니다.









매개변수

지표 핸들을 생성하는 데는 iADXWilder() 함수가 사용됩니다:

Return the handle of the Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder. int iADXWilder ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int adx_period );

symbol [in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. adx_period [in] 인덱스 계산 기간. 버퍼 인덱스: 0 — MAIN_LINE, 1 — PLUSDI_LINE, 2 — MINUSDI_LINE. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "ADX Wilder(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iADXWilder ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "ADX Wilder(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iADXWilder ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, MAIN_LINE ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "+DI" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index, PLUSDI_LINE ); string value_dip_str=(value_dip!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_dip,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "-DI" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index, MINUSDI_LINE ); string value_dim_str=(value_dim!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_dim,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "+DI vs -DI" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 1 ,value_dim,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 2 )); string state_di_str=LineStateDescription(state); color clr= clrNONE ; if (state==LINE_STATE_ABOVE) { state_di_str= "+DI > -DI" ; clr= clrGreen ; } if (state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP) clr= clrGreen ; if (state==LINE_STATE_UNDER) { state_di_str= "+DI < -DI" ; clr= clrRed ; } if (state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN) clr= clrRed ; panel.DrawText(state_di_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

패널에는 지표 라인의 데이터와 지표의 신호 라인인 +DI와 -DI 라인 사이의 관계에 대한 설명이 표시됩니다.



또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 글에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendADXWilder.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





볼린저 밴드®

볼린저 밴드(BB)는 엔벨로프스(Envelopes) 지수와 유사합니다. 유일한 차이점은 엔벨로프스의 밴드는 이동 평균에서 일정 거리(%) 떨어진 곳에 표시되는 반면 볼린저 밴드는 이 평균에서 일정 표준 편차 만큼 떨어진 곳에 표시된다는 점입니다. 표준편차는 변동성을 나타내는 척도이므로 볼린저 밴드는 시장 상황에 따라 스스로 조정합니다. 시장 변동성이 커지면 밴드가 넓어지고 변동성이 적은 기간에는 밴드가 축소됩니다.

볼린저 밴드는 보통 가격 차트에 그려지지만 지표 차트에도 추가할 수 있습니다. 엔벨로프스의 경우와 마찬가지로 볼린저 밴드의 해석은 다음과 같은 사실에 근거합니다; 가격이 밴드의 상단과 하단 사이에 유지되는 경향이 있음 볼린저 밴드 지표의 특징은 가격 변동성에 따라 폭이 가변적이라는 점입니다. 가격 변동이 큰 기간(즉, 변동성이 큰 기간)에는 밴드가 넓어져 가격이 움직일 수 있는 여지가 많이 남습니다. 횡보 기간 또는 변동성이 낮은 기간 동안 밴드는 수축하며 가격이 한도 내에서 유지됩니다.

볼린저 밴드에는 다음과 같은 특징이 있습니다:

가격의 급격한 변화는 변동성 감소로 인해 밴드가 축소된 후에 발생하는 경향이 있습니다; 가격이 상위 밴드를 돌파하면 현재 추세의 지속을 기대할 수 있습니다; 밴드 외부에서의 급격한 상승과 하락에 이어 밴드 내부의 급격한 상승과 하락이 이어지면 추세의 반전이 발생할 수 있습니다; 밴드의 한 라인에서 시작된 가격은 일반적으로 반대쪽 라인에 도달합니다.

마지막 관측값은 가격 기준점을 예측하는 데 유용합니다.









매개변수

iBands() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:



볼린저 밴드® 지표 핸들을 반환합니다.

int iBands ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int bands_period, int bands_shift, double deviation, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. bands_period [in] 지표 메인 라인의 평균 기간입니다. bands_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. deviation [in] 메인 라인과의 편차. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요. 버퍼 인덱스: 0 - 기준선, 1 - 상위 밴드, 2 - 하위 밴드

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 20 ; input double InpDeviation= 2.0 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 20 ; input double InpDeviation= 2.0 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 20 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Bands(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iBands ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 20 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Bands(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iBands ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 225 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 110 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 110 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Upper" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, UPPER_BAND ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Lower" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index, LOWER_BAND ); string value_dip_str=(value_dip!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_dip,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Middle" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index, BASE_LINE ); string value_dim_str=(value_dim!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_dim,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendBands.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





이중 지수 이동 평균(Double Exponential Moving Average)

이중 지수 이동 평균 (DEMA)은 패트릭 멀로이가 개발하여 1994년 2월 잡지 "주식 및 원자재의 기술적 분석"에 발표했습니다. 가격 계열을 평활화하는 데 사용되며 금융 증권의 가격 차트에 직접 적용되며 또한 다른 지표의 값을 평활화하는 데에도 사용할 수 있습니다.

이 지표의 장점은 톱니 모양과 같은 가격의 움직임에서 잘못된 신호를 제거하고 강한 추세에서 포지션을 유지할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다.





매개변수

iDEMA() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:

이중 지수 이동 평균 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 버퍼는 하나만 있습니다.

int iDEMA ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, int ma_shift, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. ma_period [in] 지표 계산을 위한 기간(바 수). ma_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "DEMA(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iDEMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "DEMA(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iDEMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendDEMA.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





엔벨로프스

엔벨로프스 기술 지표는 두 개의 이동 평균으로 형성되며 그 중 하나는 위로 이동하고 다른 하나는 아래로 이동합니다. 최적의 상대적 밴드 경계 쉬프트 횟수는 시장 변동성에 따라 결정되며 후자가 높을수록 이동이 더 강해집니다.

엔벨로프스는 가격 범위의 상한과 하한의 경계를 정의합니다. 매도 신호는 가격이 밴드의 상단 경계에 도달하면 나타나고 매수 신호는 가격이 하단 경계에 도달하면 나타납니다.

엔벨로프스의 논리는 과열된 매수자와 매도자가 가격을 극단(즉, 상한가와 하한가)까지 밀어붙이면 이 시점에서 가격이 보다 현실적인 수준으로 이동하며 안정화된다는 것입니다. 이는 볼린저 밴드의 해석과 유사합니다.





매개변수

지표 핸들을 생성하는 데는 iEnvelopes() 함수가 사용됩니다:



엔벨로프스 지표 핸들 반환.

int iEnvelopes ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, int ma_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, double deviation );

symbol



[in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. ma_period [in] 지표 메인 라인의 평균 기간입니다. ma_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. ma_method [in] 평균화 방법. ENUM_MA_METHOD 열거형 값 중 하나입니다. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. deviation [in] 메인 라인과의 편차 비율입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요. 버퍼 인덱스: 0 — UPPER_LINE, 1 — LOWER_LINE.



EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input double InpDeviation= 0.1 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input double InpDeviation= 0.1 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Envelopes(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iEnvelopes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Envelopes(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iEnvelopes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 257 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 126 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 126 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Upper" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, UPPER_LINE ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Lower" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index, LOWER_LINE ); string value_dip_str=(value_dip!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_dip,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendEnvelopes.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





프랙탈 적응 이동 평균(Fractal Adaptive Moving Average)

프랙탈 적응 이동 평균(FRAMA)은 존 엘러스가 개발했습니다. 이 지표는 가격 범위의 현재 프랙탈 차원에 따라 평활화 계수가 계산되는 지수 이동 평균 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축됩니다. FRAMA 지표는 강한 추세의 움직임을 따르며 가격이 안정화 되는 중에는 상당히 느려집니다.

이동 평균으로 작업하는 데 사용되는 모든 유형의 분석을 이 지표에도 적용할 수 있습니다.





매개변수

iFrAMA() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:

프랙탈 적응 이동 평균 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 버퍼는 하나만 있습니다.

int iFrAMA ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, int ma_shift, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol



[in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. ma_period [in] 지표 계산을 위한 기간(바 수). ma_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "FRAMA(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iFrAMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "FRAMA(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iFrAMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendFRAMA.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





이치모쿠 킨코 효(Ichimoku Kinko Hyo)

이치모쿠 킨코 효 기술 지표는 시장 추세, 지지 및 저항 수준을 나타내며 매수 및 매도 신호를 생성하도록 미리 정의되어 있습니다. 이 지표는 주간 및 일간 차트에서 가장 잘 작동합니다.

매개변수의 차원을 정의할 때 길이가 다른 네 가지 시간 간격이 사용되며 이 지표를 구성하는 개별 라인의 값은 이 간격을 기준으로 합니다:

텐칸센은 이 기간 내 최대값과 최소값의 합을 2로 나눈 값으로 정의된 첫 번째 시간 간격 동안의 평균 가격 값을 표시합니다;

키준센은 두 번째 시간 간격 동안의 평균 가격 값을 표시합니다;

센코우 스팬 A는 두 번째 시간 간격의 값만큼 앞으로 이동한 이전 두 선 사이의 거리의 중간을 표시합니다;

센코우 스팬 B는 세 번째 시간 간격 동안의 평균 가격 값을 두 번째 시간 간격의 값만큼 앞으로 이동한 값입니다.

치코우 스팬은 현재 캔들의 종가를 두 번째 시간 간격의 값만큼 뒤로 이동한 값을 표시합니다. 센코우 선 사이의 거리는 다른 색상으로 나타내어 "구름"이라고 합니다. 가격이 이 선 사이에 있으면 시장은 비추세로 간주되어야 하며 구름의 경계가 지지선과 저항선을 형성합니다.

가격이 클라우드 위에 있으면 위쪽 선이 첫 번째 지지선을 형성하고, 두 번째 선이 두 번째 지지선을 형성합니다;

가격이 클라우드보다 낮으면 아래쪽 선이 첫 번째 저항선을 형성하고 위쪽 선이 두 번째 저항선을 형성합니다;

치코우 스팬 선이 가격 차트를 상향식 방향으로 횡단하면 매수 신호입니다. 치코우 스팬 선이 가격 차트를 하향식 방향으로 가로지르면 매도 신호입니다.

키준센은 시장 움직임을 나타내는 지표로 사용되며 가격이 이 지표보다 높으면 가격이 계속 상승할 가능성이 높고 가격이 이 선을 넘으면 추가 추세 변경이 가능합니다. 기준센을 사용하는 또 다른 방법은 신호를 보내는 것입니다. 매수 신호는 텐칸센선이 기준센선을 상향 돌파할 때 생성됩니다. 하향의 방향은 매도 신호입니다. 텐칸센은 시장의 추세를 나타내는 지표로 사용됩니다. 이 선이 증가하거나 감소하면 추세가 존재한다는 뜻입니다. 이 선이 수평으로 이동한다는 것은 시장이 채널에 들어왔다는 것을 의미합니다.





매개변수

iIchimoku() 함수를 사용하여 지표 핸들을 생성합니다:

이치모쿠 킨코 효 지표 핸들을 반환합니다.

int iIchimoku ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int tenkan_sen, int kijun_sen, int senkou_span_b );

symbol



[in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. tenkan_sen [in] 텐칸 센 평균 기간. kijun_sen [in] 기준 센 평균 기간. senkou_span_b [in] 센코우 스팬 B 평균 기간. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요. 버퍼 인덱스: 0 — TENKANSEN_LINE, 1 — KIJUNSEN_LINE, 2 — SENKOUSPANA_LINE, 3 — SENKOUSPANB_LINE, 4 — CHIKOUSPAN_LINE.



EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodTenkan= 9 ; input uint InpPeriodKijun = 26 ; input uint InpPeriodSpanB = 52 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_tenkan= 0 ; int period_kijun= 0 ; int period_spanb= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodTenkan= 9 ; input uint InpPeriodKijun = 26 ; input uint InpPeriodSpanB = 52 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_tenkan= 0 ; int period_kijun= 0 ; int period_spanb= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_tenkan= int (InpPeriodTenkan< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriodTenkan); period_kijun= int (InpPeriodKijun< 1 ? 26 : InpPeriodKijun); period_spanb= int (InpPeriodSpanB< 1 ? 52 : InpPeriodSpanB); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iIchimoku ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_tenkan= int (InpPeriodTenkan< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriodTenkan); period_kijun= int (InpPeriodKijun< 1 ? 26 : InpPeriodKijun); period_spanb= int (InpPeriodSpanB< 1 ? 52 : InpPeriodSpanB); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iIchimoku ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 261 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 5 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); double tenkan=IndicatorValue(handle,index, TENKANSEN_LINE ); double kijun =IndicatorValue(handle,index, KIJUNSEN_LINE ); double spana =IndicatorValue(handle,index, SENKOUSPANA_LINE ); double spanb =IndicatorValue(handle,index, SENKOUSPANB_LINE ); double chikou=IndicatorValue(handle,index, CHIKOUSPAN_LINE ); color clr= clrNONE ; string tenkan_str= StringFormat ( "Tenkan-sen(%lu)" ,period_tenkan); panel.DrawText(tenkan_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); string value_str=(tenkan!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (tenkan,ind_digits) : " " ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tenkan=LineStateRelative(handle,index, TENKANSEN_LINE ,kijun,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , KIJUNSEN_LINE )); clr=(state_tenkan==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_tenkan==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); string kijun_str= StringFormat ( "Kijun-sen(%lu)" ,period_kijun); panel.DrawText(kijun_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(kijun!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (kijun,ind_digits) : " " ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_kijun=LineState(handle,index, KIJUNSEN_LINE ); clr= ( state_kijun==LINE_STATE_UP || state_kijun==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP ? clrBlue : state_kijun==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_kijun==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Senkou Span A" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(spana!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (spana,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); string spanb_str= StringFormat ( "Senkou Span B(%lu)" ,period_spanb); panel.DrawText(spanb_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(spanb!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (spanb,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Chikou Span" , panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(chikou!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (chikou,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

텐칸센과 기준센 선 값의 색은 상대적인 위치와 방향에 따라 달라집니다.



또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 글에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendIchimoku.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





이동 평균

이동 평균(MA)은 특정 기간 동안의 평균 상품 가격 값을 표시합니다. 이동 평균을 계산할 때는 이 기간 동안의 상품 가격의 평균을 구합니다. 가격이 변하면 이동 평균이 증가하거나 감소합니다.

이동 평균에는 단순 (산술이라고도 함), 지수 평활, 가중 등 네 가지 유형이 있습니다. 이동 평균은 시가와 종가, 최고가와 최저가, 거래량 또는 기타 지표를 포함한 모든 순차적 데이터 세트에 대해 계산할 수 있습니다. 이중 이동 평균을 사용하는 경우가 종종 있습니다.

서로 다른 유형의 이동 평균이 서로 상당히 차이가 나는 유일한 경우는 최신 데이터에 할당된 가중치 계수가 다른 경우입니다. 단순 이동평균의 경우 해당 기간의 모든 가격의 가중치는 동일합니다. 지수 이동 평균 및 리니어 가중 이동 평균은 최신 가격에 더 많은 가중치를 부여합니다.

가격 이동 평균을 해석하는 가장 일반적인 방법은 가격 변동과 가격 움직임을 비교하는 것입니다. 상품 가격이 이동평균 이상으로 상승하면 매수 신호가 나타나고 이동평균 이하로 하락하면 매도 신호가 나타납니다.

이동 평균을 기반으로 하는 이 트레이딩 시스템은 최저점에서 즉시 시장에 진입하고 최고점에서 바로 빠져나오도록 설계되지 않았습니다. 가격이 바닥에 도달하고 나서 매수하고 가격이 정점에 도달한 이후 매도하는 등의 추세에 따라 행동할 수 있습니다.

이동 평균을 지표에 적용할 수도 있습니다. 지표 이동평균의 해석은 가격 이동평균의 해석과 유사합니다: 지표가 이동평균 위로 상승하면 상승하는 지표 움직임이 계속될 가능성이 있고, 지표가 이동평균 아래로 떨어지면 하락할 가능성이 있다는 뜻입니다.

차트에 표시되는 이동 평균의 유형은 다음과 같습니다:

단순이동평균(SMA)

지수 이동 평균(EMA)

평활 이동 평균(SMMA)

선형 가중 이동 평균(LWMA)









매개변수

iMA() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:

Return moving average indicator handle. Only one buffer. int iMA ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, int ma_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol



[in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. ma_period [in] 이동 평균 계산을 위한 평균화 기간입니다. ma_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. ma_method [in] 평균화 방법. ENUM_MA_METHOD 열거형의 모든 값을 가질 수 있습니다. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.



EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 10 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 10 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 10 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MA(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 10 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MA(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

패널에는 지표 값과 해당 선의 상태가 표시됩니다.



또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendMA.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





파라볼릭 SAR 설정(Parabolic SAR Setting)

파라볼릭 SAR은 추세 시장 분석을 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표는 가격 차트에 구성됩니다. 이 지표는 이동 평균과 유사하지만 파라볼릭 SAR이 더 높은 가속도로 움직이고 가격 측면에서 위치가 바뀔 수 있다는 점이 다릅니다. 지표는 강세장(상승 추세)에서는 가격보다 낮고, 약세장(하락 추세)에서는 가격보다 높으며, 강세장(상승 추세)에서는 가격보다 높습니다.

가격이 파라볼릭 SAR 선을 넘으면 지표가 바뀌고 값은 가격의 반대편에 위치합니다. 이러한 지표의 전환이 발생하면 이전 기간의 최대 또는 최소 가격이 시작점이 됩니다. 지표가 방향을 전환하면 추세 종료(조정 단계 또는 보합) 또는 방향 전환 신호를 보냅니다.

파라볼릭 SAR은 청산 지점을 제공하는 데 탁월한 지표입니다. 가격이 SAR선 아래로 내려가면 롱 포지션을 청산해야 하고, 가격이 SAR선 위로 올라가면 숏 포지션을 청산해야 합니다. 즉 파라볼릭 SAR의 방향을 추적하고 파라볼릭 SAR과 같은 방향에 있는 포지션만 오픈해야 합니다. 이 지표는 종종 트레일링 스탑의 선으로 사용됩니다.

매수 포지션이 열려 있으면(즉 가격이 SAR 선 위에 있으면) 가격이 어떤 방향이든 상관없이 포물선 SAR 선이 올라갑니다. 파라볼릭 SAR 선의 이동량은 가격 변동 값에 따라 달라집니다.





매개변수

iSAR() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:

파라볼릭 스탑 및 반전 시스템 지표 핸들을 반환합니다. 버퍼는 하나만 있습니다.

int iSAR ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, double step, double maximum );

symbol



[in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. step [in] 가격 변경 스텝, 일반적으로 0.02입니다. maximum [in] 최대 스텝, 일반적으로 0.2. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input double InpStep = 0.02 ; input double InpMax = 0.2 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input double InpStep = 0.02 ; input double InpMax = 0.2 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= StringFormat ( "SAR(%.2f,%.2f)" ,InpStep,InpMax); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iSAR ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpStep,InpMax); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= StringFormat ( "SAR(%.2f,%.2f)" ,InpStep,InpMax); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iSAR ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpStep,InpMax); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double close0=rates[ 0 ].close; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index+ 1 , 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; double close1=rates[ 0 ].close; double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); if (value<close0 && value1>close1) state=LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; if (state==LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN) state=LINE_STATE_UP; if (value>close0 && value1<close1) state=LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; if (state==LINE_STATE_STOP_UP) state=LINE_STATE_DOWN; panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendSAR.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





표준 편차(Standard Deviation)

표준 편차(StdDev)는 시장 변동성을 측정합니다. 이 지표는 이동 평균에 대한 가격 변동의 범위를 설명합니다. 따라서 이 지표의 값이 높으면 시장의 변동성이 크고 이동 평균에 비해 바 가격이 다소 넓어져 있습니다. 지표 값이 낮으면 시장의 변동성이 낮고 바 가격이 이동 평균에 가까운 것으로 설명할 수 있습니다.

일반적으로 이 지표는 다른 지표의 구성 요소로 사용됩니다. 예를 들어 볼린저 밴드®를 계산할 때 심볼의 표준편차 값은 이동 평균에 더해집니다.

시장 역학은 시장이 평탄한 기간과 높은 활동 기간의 연속으로 나타나므로 이 지표에 대한 접근 방식은 간단합니다:

가치가 너무 낮다면, 즉 시장이 완전히 비활성 상태라면 곧 급등할 것으로 예상하는 것이 합리적입니다;

그렇지 않고 매우 높으면 곧 활동이 감소할 가능성이 높다는 의미입니다.

매개변수

iStdDev() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:

표준 편차 지표 핸들을 반환합니다. 버퍼는 하나만 있습니다.

int iStdDev ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, int ma_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol



[in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. ma_period [in] 지표 계산을 위한 평균화 기간입니다. ma_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. ma_method [in] 평균화 방법. ENUM_MA_METHOD 열거형의 모든 값을 가질 수 있습니다. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 20 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 20 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 20 : InpPeriod< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "StdDev(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iStdDev ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 20 : InpPeriod< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "StdDev(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iStdDev ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

패널에는 지표의 값과 해당 상태가 표시됩니다.



또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendStdDev.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





삼중 지수 이동 평균(Triple Exponential Moving Average)

삼중 지수이동평균 (TEMA)은 패트릭 멀로이가 개발하여 "주식 및 원자재의 기술적 분석" 잡지에 게재한 것입니다. 계산 원리는 이중 지수 이동 평균(DEMA)의 계산 원리와 유사합니다. '삼중 지수 이동 평균'이라는 이름은 알고리즘을 제대로 반영하지 못합니다. 단일, 이중, 삼중 지수 이동 평균이 독특하게 혼합되어 있어 어느 하나만 사용하는 것보다 지연 시간이 짧습니다.

기존 이동 평균 대신 TEMA를 사용할 수 있으며 가격 데이터를 평활화하는 데 사용할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 다른 지표를 평활화하는 데도 사용할 수 있습니다.





매개변수

iTEMA() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:

삼중 지수 이동 평균 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 버퍼는 하나만 있습니다.

int iTEMA ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, int ma_shift, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. ma_period [in] 지표 계산을 위한 기간(바 수). ma_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "TEMA(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iTEMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "TEMA(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iTEMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

패널에는 지표 값과 해당 상태가 표시됩니다.



또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





이 문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendTEMA.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





변수 인덱스 동적 평균(Variable Index Dynamic Average)

변수 인덱스 동적 평균(VIDYA)은 Tushar Chande가 개발했습니다. 동적으로 변화하는 평균 주기로 지수 이동평균(EMA)을 계산하는 독창적인 방법입니다. 평균화 기간은 시장 변동성에 따라 달라지며, 변동성의 척도로 찬디 모멘텀 오실레이터(Chande Momentum Oscillator)가 선택되었습니다. 이 오실레이터는 특정 기간(CMO 기간)의 양수 증분 합계와 음수 증분 합계 사이의 비율을 측정합니다. CMO 값은 평활화 계수 EMA에 대한 비율로 사용됩니다. 따라서 VIDYA 지표에는 CMO 오실레이터 기간과 지수 이동 평균 평활화 기간(EMA 기간)의 두 가지 설정이 있습니다.





매개변수

iVIDyA() 함수는 지표 핸들을 만드는 데 사용됩니다:

변수 인덱스 동적 평균 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 버퍼는 하나만 있습니다.

int iVIDyA ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int cmo_period, int ema_period, int ma_shift, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] 금융 상품의 심볼 이름으로 이 심볼의 데이터를 지표 계산에 사용할 것입니다. NULL은 현재 심볼을 의미합니다. period [in] 기간 값은 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거형 값 중 하나이며 0은 현재 기간을 의미합니다. cmo_period [in] 찬디 모멘텀 오실레이터를 계산하기 위한 주기(바 수)입니다. ema_period [in] 평활화 계수를 계산하기 위한 EMA 기간(바 수)입니다. ma_shift [in] 가격 차트와 관련된 지표의 이동입니다. applied_price [in] Applied price. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 가격 상수 또는 다른 지표 핸들 중 하나입니다. 지정된 기술 지표의 핸들을 반환합니다. 실패하면 INVALID_HANDLE을 반환합니다. 사용하지 않는 지표에서 컴퓨터 메모리를 확보하려면 지표 핸들이 전달되는 IndicatorRelease()를 사용하세요.

EA에서 입력 및 전역 변수를 선언하여 지표를 만듭니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodCMO= 9 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input uint InpPeriodEMA= 12 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_cmo= 0 ; int period_ema= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

EA에서 대시보드를 사용할 때는 전역 변수를 선언하고 패널 클래스 파일을 포함하세요:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodCMO= 9 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input uint InpPeriodEMA= 12 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_cmo= 0 ; int period_ema= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





초기화

지표의 전역 변수 값을 설정하고 핸들을 생성합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_cmo= int (InpPeriodCMO< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriodCMO); period_ema= int (InpPeriodEMA< 1 ? 12 : InpPeriodEMA); ind_title= StringFormat ( "VIDYA(%lu,%lu)" ,period_cmo,period_ema); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iVIDyA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_cmo,period_ema,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

EA에 대시보드를 사용하는 경우 대시보드를 만들어야 합니다:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_cmo= int (InpPeriodCMO< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriodCMO); period_ema= int (InpPeriodEMA< 1 ? 12 : InpPeriodEMA); ind_title= StringFormat ( "VIDYA(%lu,%lu)" ,period_cmo,period_ema); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iVIDyA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_cmo,period_ema,InpShift,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 197 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 96 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





초기화 해제

EA OnDeinit() 핸들에서 지표 핸들을 릴리즈 합니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

대시보드를 사용할 때 생성된 대시보드 객체가 제거됩니다:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





데이터 검색

지표 핸들로 데이터를 얻기 위한 일반 함수입니다:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

대시보드를 사용할 때 함수를 사용하여 패널에 데이터가 표시됩니다:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

패널에는 지표 값과 해당 상태가 표시됩니다.



또한 대시보드를 사용할 때 패널 이벤트 핸들러는 OnChartEvent() EA 이벤트 핸들러에서 호출되며 커서 아래의 바 인덱스를 수신하는 이벤트도 처리됩니다:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

EA를 컴파일하고 차트에서 실행하면 패널에서 지표 값과 선의 상태를 모니터링할 수 있습니다:





문서에 첨부된 파일에서 TestTrendVIDYA.mq5 테스트 EA를 확인할 수 있습니다.





결론

지금까지 우리는 MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 사용할 수 있는 모든 유형의 보조지표를 살펴보고 보조지표 및 EA와의 연결, 데이터 검색에 대해 알아보았습니다. EA 및 지표에서 다중 심볼, 다중 기간 지표를 사용하는 문제는 여전히 연구 대상입니다. 다음 글에서는 다중 심볼, 다중 기간 지표를 EA 및 지표에 연결하고 이들로부터 데이터 및 신호를 수신하는 도구를 만드는 방법에 대해 다룰 것입니다.

위의 모든 코드를 '있는 그대로' 복사하여 개발에 사용할 수 있습니다. 살펴본 모든 테스트 EA는 아래에 첨부되어 있습니다.

