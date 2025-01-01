#property script_show_inputs



//--- 입력 매개변수

input double InpDividentValue = 10; // Dividend value

input double InpDivisorValue = 3; // Divisor value



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 입력에 입력된 숫자의 나눗셈의 실수 나머지를 구합니다.

double res=MathMod(InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue);

//--- 결과를 저널에 인쇄합니다.

PrintFormat("Real remainder when dividing %.2f by %.2f = %.2f",InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue,res);

}