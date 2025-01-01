문서화섹션
MathMod

함수는 두 개의 숫자로 나눈 나머지 부분을 반환합니다.

double  MathMod(
   double  value,      // 나눈 몫
   double  value2      // 나눗수
   );

매개 변수

[in]  나눈 몫.

value2

[in]  나눗수.

반환값

MathMod 함수는 val = i * y + f, 여기서 i는 정수이고 f는 val과 같은 부호를 가지며 f의 절대값이 y의 절대값보다 작도록 식 val/y로부터의 나머지 실수 값 f를 계산합니다.

참고

MathMod() 대신에 fmod()를 사용하실 수 있습니다.

 

예:

#property script_show_inputs
 
//--- 입력 매개변수
input double   InpDividentValue  =  10;   // Dividend value
input double   InpDivisorValue   =  3;    // Divisor value
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 입력에 입력된 숫자의 나눗셈의 실수 나머지를 구합니다.
   double res=MathMod(InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue);
//--- 결과를 저널에 인쇄합니다.
   PrintFormat("Real remainder when dividing %.2f by %.2f = %.2f",InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue,res);
  }