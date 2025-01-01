- MathAbs
MathMod
함수는 두 개의 숫자로 나눈 나머지 부분을 반환합니다.
|
double MathMod(
매개 변수
값
[in] 나눈 몫.
value2
[in] 나눗수.
반환값
MathMod 함수는 val = i * y + f, 여기서 i는 정수이고 f는 val과 같은 부호를 가지며 f의 절대값이 y의 절대값보다 작도록 식 val/y로부터의 나머지 실수 값 f를 계산합니다.
참고
MathMod() 대신에 fmod()를 사용하실 수 있습니다.
예:
|
#property script_show_inputs