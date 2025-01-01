DocumentaciónSecciones
OnDragStart

El manejador de evento del control "Empezar arrastre".

virtual bool  OnDragStart()

Valor devuelto

true si el evento se ha procesado, false en caso contrario.

Nota

El evento "Empezar arrastre" se produce cuando comienza la operación de arrastrar.