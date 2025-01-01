DocumentaciónSecciones
OnMouseDown

El manejador de evento del control "Ratón abajo".

virtual bool  OnMouseDown()

Valor devuelto

true si el evento se ha procesado, false en caso contrario.

Nota

El evento "Ratón abajo" ocurre al hacer clic con el botón izquierdo del ratón sobre el control.