- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- OnMouseEvent
- Name
- ControlsTotal
- Control
- ControlFind
- Rect
- Left
- Top
- Right
- Bottom
- Width
- Height
- Move
- Shift
- Resize
- Contains
- Alignment
- Align
- Id
- IsEnabled
- Enable
- Disable
- IsVisible
- Visible
- Show
- Hide
- IsActive
- Activate
- Deactivate
- StateFlags
- StateFlagsSet
- StateFlagsReset
- PropFlags
- PropFlagsSet
- PropFlagsReset
- MouseX
- MouseY
- MouseFlags
- MouseFocusKill
- OnCreate
- OnDestroy
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnEnable
- OnDisable
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnActivate
- OnDeactivate
- OnClick
- OnChange
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
- OnDragStart
- OnDragProcess
- OnDragEnd
- DragObjectCreate
- DragObjectDestroy
OnMouseDown
El manejador de evento del control "Ratón abajo".
|
virtual bool OnMouseDown()
Valor devuelto
true si el evento se ha procesado, false en caso contrario.
Nota
El evento "Ratón abajo" ocurre al hacer clic con el botón izquierdo del ratón sobre el control.