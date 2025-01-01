DocumentaciónSecciones
OnEnable

El manejador de evento del control "Habilitar" (si está habilitado, puede responder a la interacción del usuario).

virtual bool  OnEnable()

Valor devuelto

true si el evento se ha procesado, false en caso contrario.

Nota

El método de la clase base no hace nada y siempre devuelve true.