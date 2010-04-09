Your Treand

The Your Trend indicator not only signals an immediate buy or sell. It indicates a short-term and long-term trend. operations. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The indicator allows you to study the real and historical market trends in more detail! Shows the opening points of transactions for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend on: short-term and long-term periods. The analysis is based on the selected timeframe.





The Your Trend indicator determines the long-term and short-term trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news.