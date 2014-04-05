Overbought Oversold Circle
- Indicators
- Tevon R Gardiner
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trading concept:
- When price touches or exceeds the upper circle boundary = potential sell signal (overbought)
- When price touches or falls below the lower circle boundary = potential buy signal (oversold)
- The circle acts like a dynamic support/resistance band around the opening price
- The numbered points (1-24) help identify where in the cycle the price currently is
This is similar to using Bollinger Bands or other envelope indicators, but with a fixed radius instead of standard deviations.