Predator Aurora Trading System

Uncover the true hidden patterns of the market with the PREDATOR AURORA™ Trading System—the final boss of hybrid trading Indicators. See what others don't!

PREDATOR AURORA™ Trading System a powerhouse designed for those who refuse to cower in the shadows of mediocrity. This isn't just another indicator, it is the cheat code; it is your unfair advantage, a sophisticated hybrid hunting system that tracks market movements with lethal precision in a jungle where only the strongest survive. Inspired by nature's most formidable predators, PREDATOR AURORA™ employs advanced adaptive algorithms that evolve seamlessly with shifting market conditions. Like a predator lurking in the shadows, it sees through the market noise, revealing high-probability trading opportunities that others may never discover.


Key Features:

Adaptive Hunting Mechanism: Instantly calibrates to market volatility, empowering you to dominate any trading environment with ruthless efficiency.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Command a sweeping overview of the market across 6 timeframes (M1 to D1), giving you insights that transcend the limits of ordinary analysis.

Dynamic State Recognition: Experience real-time market state identification through hauntingly intuitive color-coded signals that guide your every move.

Performance Tracking & Outcome Simulation: Built-in signal tracking algorithm to measure & forecast success of your settings, transforming each trade into a calculated conquest.

Volatility-Based Presets: Choose from three meticulously crafted presets tailored for varying market conditions, ensuring you strike decisively when opportunity presents itself.

Signal Alerts: Receive critical push notifications for pivotal signals & market events directly on your phone, tablet etc, keeping you ahead of the curve and in control.

Advanced Market State Detection: Detect overbought and oversold conditions with military-grade precision, allowing you to seize fleeting opportunities before they vanish into thin air.

Compatibility with multiple techniques including: Trend following strategies, Smart Money Concepts - SMC, ICT concepts, Master Pattern concepts, Breakout strategies, reversal strategies, Wyckoff schematics, Chart Patterns, Harmonic Patterns, Gann concepts, Elliott Wave concepts, Order Flow Supply Demand, Binary Options etc...


Harness the groundbreaking AURORA™ technology, the system integrates multiple proprietary algorithms into a powerhouse, excelling in both trending and ranging markets. The sophisticated NON-REPAINTING color-coding system delivers crystal-clear signals, empowering you to execute trades with unshakeable confidence. Whether you're scalping the chaotic 1-minute chart or laying traps for long-term positions, PREDATOR AURORA™ adapts seamlessly to your unique trading style. This is more than just an indicator; it’s your ultimate weapon in the relentless battle for financial supremacy. 

Recommended Time-frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. After, purchase, message me directly for the instructions, optimized settings & manual. 

Join the ranks of elite traders who have transcended conventional analysis and step boldly into the future of hybrid trading with the PREDATOR AURORA™ SYSTEM! Upgrade your arsenal today to strengthen your edge  & avoid market traps—leave no room for weakness.    

Recommended products
Godfather mt5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The intelligent algorithm of the Godfather indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are reported to the trader in the form of signals. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the indicator displays only th
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicators
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (4)
Indicators
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Trend indicators 11 in 1
Tatiana Shvedova
Indicators
All 11 indicators quickly turn off and turn on quickly! Set of indicators: 2 indicators "TREND"   : - fast = line 4 colors - slow = dots 4 colors The coloring of the indicators depends on the direction of the trend and the RSI indicator: 1) uptrend and RSI<50% 2) uptrend and RSI>50% 3) downtrend RSI<50% 4) downtrend RSI   >   50% Set indicator periods for each timeframe: M5 M10 M15 M30 H1 H2 H4 H6 H12 D1 W1 MN Do not enter trades if at least 1 of the indicators is horizontal. For a trade,
Trader Panel Alpha X
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Experts
Are you tired of the slow, clunky, and uninformative default order panel in MetaTrader 5? Discretionary trading demands speed, precision, and above all, clear information. Clicking through multiple menus, dragging stops one by one, and lacking a consolidated view of your risk are barriers that cost you time and, most importantly, money. Professional trading requires professional tools. Trader Panel Alpha X Pro is the definitive solution. It's not just another "order ticket"; it's a complete trad
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
GEN TradeZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicators
INDICATOR: GEN TradeZones Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TradeZones is a price action-based indicator that automatically identifies key market areas using price swing and volatility (ATR) patterns. It is designed to detect potential BUY or SELL entry points based on price breakouts from a dynamically calculated average zone. This indicator is suitable for breakout, reversal, or mean reversion strategies for both intraday and swing trading. Key Features Automatic detection of supply
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicators
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
BB Trend Indicator
Anthony Garot
Indicators
BBTrend is a relatively new indicator developed by John Bollinger to work with Bollinger Bands. It is one of only a few indicators that can signal both strength and direction making it a very valuable tool for traders. Calculations The calculations are fairly simple. The default periods of 20 and 50 are shown, but these can be changed through the parameters. Lower = MathAbs(lowerBB(20) - lowerBB(50)) Upper = MathAbs(upperBB(20) - upperBB(50)) BBTrend = (lower - upper) / middleBB(20) Interpret
FREE
Orion Dynamic Keltner
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Theoretical Foundation   The Keltner Channels are channels ploted using volatility deviations above and bellow a moving average. The indicator is an excellent tool to help the trader build trend and mean-reversion strategies.   Parameters   The Orion Dynamic Keltner allows the user to select the Volatility Calculation Type, being ATR or Average Range (not considering price gaps). Also, the user can select the Calculation Period, Number of Deviations, Moving Average Mode and the Moving Average Ca
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
The 4 headed dragon MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.    Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
Tweezer Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Tweezer Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Tweezer Indicator is a specialized candlestick pattern tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to detect potential market turning points based on the well-known Tweezer formation. This pattern typically forms at the end of a bullish or bearish trend and highlights strong support or resistance levels, signaling that the current price movement may reverse soon. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Tweezer Indicator MT4   | ALL Products
FREE
PipFinite Impulse PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (15)
Indicators
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.73 (40)
Indicators
Support and Resistance zones Indicator MT5 this indicator knows how to identify tops and bottoms automaticly. This support and resistance indicator creates support lines and resistance lines based on tops and bottoms. how to make support and resistance lines. this is an indicator to make automatic support and resistance lines. how to find support level with indicator. this indicator finds tops and bottoms automaticly. The Indicator automatically creates support lines every time “Fractals” create
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Price Action Map MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Price Action Map is an advanced trading indicator meticulously designed to provide clear visual insights into market structure by precisely labeling Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) . Traders who find it challenging to accurately identify higher highs, lower lows, or understand different market phases will find this tool exceptionally valuable. Price Action Map significantly simplifies the analysis process, enabling traders at all skill levels to conf
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
Indicators
The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
MonetTrend
Aliya Bolek
Indicators
MonetTrend — Премиум-индикатор для торговли по тренду (M30, H1, H4) MonetTrend — это мощный и визуально понятный трендовый индикатор, созданный для торговли на таймфреймах M30, H1 и H4. Он идеально подходит для работы с волатильными инструментами, такими как: • Золото (XAUUSD) • Криптовалюты (BTCUSD) • Валютные пары (EURUSD, USDJPY и др.) Ключевые особенности MonetTrend: • Автоматическое отображение Take Profit 1 (TP1) и Stop Loss (SL): После появления сигнала индикатор сразу показывает: • TP
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicators
Built for intuitive navigation with no user manual needed. Smart tooltips guide you along the way. the more you use it, the more you learn. FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support MT5 Oscillator Indicator for Elliott Wave Counting MT5 EA Trade Manager for Risk Management MT5 EA  to Close All Positions Based on Target Equity Direct  Download here  or visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763780 Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry. 3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no an
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Nirvana trend
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Nirvana Trend — Trend indicator and ATR‑based risk framework Note: This tool provides analytical information only and does not guarantee, promise, or imply profits, income, or any specific outcome (including passing evaluations/challenges). The decision to use it and all responsibility rest with the user. Overview Nirvana Trend is a technical analysis indicator designed to standardize decision‑making and strengthen trading discipline. By offering filtered signals, multi‑timeframe confirmation,
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Profile Heatmap
Samuele Borella
Indicators
MP TPO Heatmap — Market Profile (TPO) with VAH/VAL/POC/IB Market Profile is a way to visualize how price accepts or rejects value within a session. Instead of averaging, it counts how often price traded at each level during equal-time “brackets.” The result is a distribution you can read at a glance: thick areas = acceptance; thin edges = rejection. This indicator implements a TPO-based Market Profile with clean session lines (POC, VAH, VAL, IBH, IBL) and a fast, two-tone heatmap cloud that high
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the   financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels.   It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.    A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most of the indicator’s functionality is controlled through buttons on the left side of the chart, allowing rapid res
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. It works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. ( This is a fully rewritten, automated version—manual analysis is no longer required.)  The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits o
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
SolarTrade Suite Mercury Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
5 (1)
Indicators
Financial Indicator SolarTrade Suite: Mercury Market Indicator - Your Reliable Guide in the World of Financial Markets! Our Forex trading program is equipped with a powerful artificial intelligence that analyzes market data in real-time. It accurately predicts price movements, helping traders make informed decisions. With advanced algorithms, our indicator optimizes strategies and minimizes risks for traders. It is a moving average that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calcula
AT Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
Indicators
The AT Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This powerful indicator simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AT Forex Indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliable signal
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 4 Version M
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with  BUY and SELL (SNIPER ENTRY) signals with TARGET and trail stops. The indicator Works with all MT5 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous  chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.  "The South African Sniper indicator community are very happy with the indicator and
More from author
Predator Expansion Contraction Candles
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicators
Revolutionize Your Trading! Unlock the Secrets of Market Dynamics with the Predator Expansion Contraction Candles Indicator. Imagine having the power to decode the secret language of the markets, to anticipate the ebbs and flows of price movements with uncanny precision. Welcome to the Predator Expansion Contraction Candles Indicator, a game-changing NON-REPAINTING tool that elevates your trading to new heights by providing unparalleled insights into market expansion and contraction phases. U
Predator Trade Manager PRO
Evans Asuma Metobo
Experts
Predator Order Manager — Features: - Buy & Sell Orders: Effortlessly execute market orders with a single click. - Limit Orders: Set your Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders to capitalize on market movements at your preferred price points. - Stop Orders: Utilize Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to enter trades at breakout levels, ensuring you never miss an opportunity. - Instant Breakeven Function moves stop level to breakeven(zero risk).  - Trailing Stops: Implement multiple trailing stop options, in
Predator VWAP Candles
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicators
Unlock Precision Trading with Predator VWAP candles and Fibonacci ratios ! Enhance your trading strategy with this simple Volume Weighted Average Price indicator. The Predator VWAP candles indicator combines VWAP dynamics with Fibonacci ratios to generate simple non-repainting signals and colors . Identify key support and resistance levels, and confirm potential breakouts, reversals, and patterns across diverse strategies like SMC, ICT, Gann, Elliott Wave, and more. Bonus : This easy to use
Predator Supply Demand volume zones
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicators
Supply Demand Volume Zones — Institutional Support & Resistance levels with Bull/Bear Pressure Supply Demand Volume is a precision tool designed to automatically detect key supply and demand zones based on price structure, volume analysis, and real-time volatility. Built for traders who rely on accurate support and resistance levels, supply and demand order flow, Wyckoff schematics , or Smart money concepts , this indicator offers enhanced insights by showing buy vs. sell Volumes and marking pot
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review