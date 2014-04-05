Godfather mt5

The intelligent algorithm of the Godfather indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are reported to the trader in the form of signals. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the indicator displays only the trend line and entry points, that is, it displays the places to enter the market. The indicator should be used on a period not less than H1, H4 and higher is recommended.





Functions with advanced statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator. a convenient indicator for technical analysis and suitable for binary options trading. All entry points are ideally optimal points where movement changes. Entry points should be used as potential market reversal points.





The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). Knowing the entry point of each currency is very important for every forex trader. This indicator measures and displays trend direction changes for any currency pair and timeframe using a built-in algorithm. Trend trading strategy, filtering and all the necessary functions are built into one tool!



